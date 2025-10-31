Here’s Why TikTokers Are “Debranding” Their Beauty Products

In the era of a recession, coupled with overspending guilt and the idea that “more is more”, the concept of visual decluttering in the beauty industry provides a sense of relief from all the influencing noise. With all the Korean skincare “glass skin” hacks, the promise that every high-end serum delivers a glow like no other, and expensive moisturizers promising more benefits than your entire skincare routine combined, this shift towards decentering labels feels like a collective breath of fresh air. With all the chaos surrounding the next biggest trend, visual decluttering and debranding feel like a statement of calm in an otherwise overstimulating world.

Having a quick scroll on TikTok or Instagram reveals this shift, with users such as @figfeelings showing how she takes off the labels on her beauty products. According to this creator, taking off the product label is a way to reduce “visual clutter,” claiming that it’s changed her life. Users were quick to agree with the shift, one commenting on the simplicity aesthetic, “they all look like magical potion bottles now. i love it”, to others coming to revelations about the tragedy of overinfluencing, stating, “It kind of shows how much we are literally buying the branding in some ways.”

@figfeelings I know this isn't for everyone but it brings me joy. I promise I didn't look at any notes while recording this. I try to buy things purposefully- so each item I bring into my house has been something I've thought about or really needed. #declutter #visualasmr

Similarly, another user named @respunbychessie also shared how “debranding” her beauty products has significantly impacted the way she looks at consumption in the beauty space. “I feel like I’m finally seeing my makeup products as tools again,” she said. “I feel like it sparked my creativity and curiosity again.”

So, what is visual decluttering?

At its core, visual decluttering aims to reduce noise, rather than just the physical clutter of a half-used bottle. Its message focuses on decentering the visual chaos of loud labels and sensory overstimulation. Although engaging in visual decluttering veers on the aesthetic of minimalism, it further reveals the importance of meticulous curation and mindfulness, both in our daily routines and in our makeup and skincare bags.

Being selective of what goes in your routine, but also decentering the fancy labels that come with it, can teach you a lot about reducing overconsumption. That one foundation that costs over $100 may not work as well when you take away the label and realize it’s been breaking you out, but the drugstore equivalent for a fraction of the price and non non-toxic ingredients can make all the difference. Though we may not always reach for the drugstore option, when the label isn’t present, it becomes more about focusing on what the product does for you, rather than the name.

So, how can you engage in visual decluttering yourself? An easy way to start small is to take five minutes to go through your skincare routine and separate what you actually use every day, and store away or get rid of what you don’t reach for consistently. Peel off those labels, and see if those products make the same difference daily without the brand screaming in your face every day. Creating a routine that feels more peaceful and intentional sets up your day the same way, by curating a sense of calm and grounding yourself.