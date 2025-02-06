15 Thigh Chains To Channel Your Inner Taylor Swift With

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

To literally nobody’s surprise, Taylor Swift’s outfit at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2 was one of the most talked-about of the night. While her all-red look featuring a short dress by Vivienne Westwood, Casadei stilettos, and her signature red lip was fantastic enough, what really stood out to Swifties was her Lorraine Schwartz ruby thigh jewelry. Featuring an iconic “T” pendant, fans speculated whether the initial represented her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s name or her own. Ever since the night of the Grammys, her exquisite thigh chain has been associated with the iconic lyrics from her song “Guilty as Sin” — what if he’s written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh — and people are going crazy about it.

The singer-songwriter is once again inspiring a new fashion trend. Thigh chains are becoming popular because of their versatility and uniqueness — not to mention how fun it is to have a different accessory elevate your outfits. There are many ways to wear thigh jewelry, and if you’re as new to them as I am, don’t worry — here are 15 thigh chains to inspire you.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy