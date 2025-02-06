15 Thigh Chains To Channel Your Inner Taylor Swift With

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
To literally nobody’s surprise, Taylor Swift’s outfit at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2 was one of the most talked-about of the night. While her all-red look featuring a short dress by Vivienne Westwood, Casadei stilettos, and her signature red lip was fantastic enough, what really stood out to Swifties was her Lorraine Schwartz ruby thigh jewelry. Featuring an iconic “T” pendant, fans speculated whether the initial represented her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s name or her own. Ever since the night of the Grammys, her exquisite thigh chain has been associated with the iconic lyrics from her song “Guilty as Sin” — what if he’s written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh — and people are going crazy about it.
The singer-songwriter is once again inspiring a new fashion trend. Thigh chains are becoming popular because of their versatility and uniqueness — not to mention how fun it is to have a different accessory elevate your outfits. There are many ways to wear thigh jewelry, and if you’re as new to them as I am, don’t worry — here are 15 thigh chains to inspire you.
- MODRSA Gold Thigh Jewelry ($9)
-
This gold thigh chain has super cute rhinestones and an elastic band that’s adjustable and easy to slip on. Pair this design with a short dress for a Taylor Swift-inspired look.
- Reetan Boho Crystal Leg Chain ($10)
-
If you’re looking for something sparkly, this boho crystal piece is multi-layered and will make your outfit shine. This stylish chain is comfortable to wear, and a great statement piece for a night out.
- Forubus Snake Leg Chain ($6)
-
While you’re anxiously waiting for reputation (Taylor’s Version), why not accessorize with this serpent thigh charm? Available in silver and gold, this unique chain is also a great gift for Swifties awaiting the album’s drop
- DenissJewelry Adjustable Gold Leg Chain with Round Pearls ($45)
-
This delicate option has the most adorable pearls on a thin, gold, recycled metal chain. It’s handmade, multi-layered, and will create a unique, elegant look.
- HazarHandmadeStore Starfish Rhinestone Thigh Chain ($14)
-
Available on Etsy, this decorative starfish and rhinestone chain is the perfect bohemian accessory for your outfits and bathing suits. It’s made of yellow gold steel and features the cutest mini seashells — perfect for a day at the beach.
- Bodiy Crystal Leg Chain ($10)
-
Another fun, sparkly chain is this layered rhinestone option. With an adjustable elastic and crystal details, it’s a gorgeous accessory to show off with a high-slit maxi dress.
- Panxly Simple Star Tassel ($9)
-
Fun and delicate, this star tassel design comes in both silver and gold. It’s ideal to accessorize your favorite dresses, or even your favorite swimsuits and shorts in the warmer months ahead.
- HUASAI Body Chain Jewelry ($8)
-
How adorable are these gold butterflies? Made of hypoallergenic material, this chain is lightweight and will make your outfit look stunning. Consider pairing it with a short black dress or skirt to enhance its gold tone.
- Rotaiboes Multi-Layered Thigh Chain ($9)
-
Another fun star chain option is this charming piece. The flashy star charm is perfect to pair with a mini skirt or skort to elevate your look. It’s also very stretchy, and suitable for a variety of sizes and body types.
- NICEIGHT 8-Piece Thigh Chains ($14)
-
If you’re completely new to thigh chains and want to try out a couple of them right away, consider this eight-pack from Amazon. Available in both silver and gold, the pack features a variety of intricate designs including stars, a snake pendant, and eye-catching layers.
- Laceble Vintage Layered Emerald Leg Chain ($9)
-
This vintage-inspired gold leg chain has a special green crystal rhinestone. If you’re looking to recreate Swift’s thigh chain moment, this is the perfect accessory for you.
- Yheakne Bohemia Layered Pearl Leg Chain ($10)
-
Available with a gold or silver chain, this jewelry piece features delicate pearl beads. It also has a comfortable clasp that’ll keep it snug all day or all night.
- Aimimier Bohemian Multi Layers Thigh Chain ($8)
-
With beautiful, circular charms, this boho thigh chain is suitable for many occasions. Whether you’re on the beach, wearing it with a bikini cover up, or heading to a club, this is the perfect accessory for a cute, bohemian-inspired look.
- Riymusry Sequin Tassel Leg Thigh Chain ($9)
-
Stylish and fun, this gold thigh chain is perfect for accessorizing a festival outfit (did anyone say Coachella 2025?) or adding a touch of glam to a night-out look. How fun are these gold sequins and matching coin pendant?!
- Zangoiry Summer Multilayered Leg Chain Jewelry ($9)
-
This thigh chain is a great choice for the minimalists. Featuring a charming infinity sign and tiny sequins, it’s the cutest accessory to elevate one of your classic black dresses. The best part is that it’s available in both silver and gold, so you can get both if you’re not sure which one to choose.