Taylor Swift made a huge return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Jan. 26, and let’s just say, she didn’t come to play. She was there to cheer on her man, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs as they snagged a nail-biting 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. But here’s the real tea: Swift’s game day outfit had everyone shook, and now, one particular accessory has the rumors about a possible Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement reaching new heights. What’s going on here?

As confetti rained down on the field after the championship game, Swift and Kelce shared a sweet, celebratory kiss, whispering “I love you” to each other as they soaked in the electric atmosphere. Of course, every moment was perfectly captured by the cameras. Cameras also caught all of Swift’s look — worth over $68,000 — and particularly, her statement Louis Vuitton gloves.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Earlier this month, the pop star also caught everyone’s attention when she was spotted wearing leather gloves during the Chiefs game against the Houston Texans on Jan. 18. With these two instances, Swifties across all platforms won’t stop speculating: Is she hiding a ring, or was she just feeling way colder than the rest of the squad? Either way, the rumors are flying.

But not all may be what it seems. The engagement speculation hit a bit of a snag when Swift showed up at the Jan. 26 game with her hands completely bare — she didn’t put on the gloves until she stepped onto the field. So much for that theory, right? But it’s not a new one: Swift already set off engagement rumors back in December when she seemingly blurred her hand in a few pics from the Eras Tour wrap party.

So, what’s the deal? Will Kelce be the one to pop the question during, or after, the Super Bowl? Have the pair already been engaged for months without us knowing? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.