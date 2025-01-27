Taylor Swift’s Outfit At The Chiefs AFC Championship Game Cost More Than My Tuition

For swifties, the most exciting part of football season is getting to see Taylor Swift’s iconic game day outfits. During the 2024-2025 season, she wore everything from Manolo Blahnik boots to a full Chanel outfit while watching her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play for the Kansas City Chiefs. On Jan. 26, while many were focused on whether or not the Chiefs would be headed to this year’s Super Bowl, the fangirl in me couldn’t help but wonder what iconic look Taylor Swift would be showing off on TV.

The singer arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC championship game in full style, embracing loud luxury and confirming her adoration for French fashion house Louis Vuitton. Swift was accompanied by her family — all, of course, supporting the Chiefs in full red gear.

Added to the list of the singer’s iconic game day outfits, this one consisted of almost head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. Once again supporting Kelce’s team in red and gold, she wore a Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacquard Knit Jacket ($5,000) that features a long and oversized silhouette — perfect for cheering on Kelce on a cozy game day. She paired it with a matching LV Spark Beanie in black ($550) — 100% cashmere, might I add — and a chic Louis Vuitton Trunk Chain Wallet ($2,850). Her calf leather boots were also from the French luxury brand — the Louis Vuitton Star Trail Ankle Boots ($1,760). To top it off, the singer accessorized her outfit with the most luxurious LV Tambour watch in 18k yellow gold ($54,000).

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Although Swift mostly wore Louis Vuitton pieces, Swift also accessorized with some bright red tights and a black pleated miniskirt (both unconfirmed credits). She also happened to wear the same miniskirt when the Chiefs won last year’s AFC championship game. (Could this be a sign of good luck?!)

Her makeup also matched the red, black, and gold aesthetic of her full Louis Vuitton outfit, as she showed off her signature matte red lip and black winged eyeliner. With the appearance of this decked-out LV look, many swifties are wondering if the singer has some sort of partnership with the luxury fashion house. After all, she’s attended multiple Chiefs games wearing LV pieces — including quarter-zips, watches, earrings, and purses.

Although Swift doesn’t officially have a partnership with the French fashion house, could all these appearances suggest an upcoming one? With the Chief’s big win and the team headed towards their third consecutive Super Bowl, we’re lucky enough to see one more of Taylor Swift’s iconic game day outfits this season. Which luxury brand will she be decked out in next time?