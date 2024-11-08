13 Thanksgiving Nail Ideas From TikTok That Aren’t Just Burnt Orange & Brown

Figuring out what exactly to wear for the Thanksgiving season is an annual struggle. November is arguably the most looked-over month, with pretty much every store and commercial jumping right from Halloween to Christmas. Dressing up in those warm Thanksgiving colors may feel like it clashes with your holiday decor, which is why Thanksgiving nails (and these inspiring Thanksgiving nail ideas) are a great way to show your Turkey Day spirit.

I love to give Thanksgiving the recognition it deserves — especially with the looks I plan on showing off to my family and friends. What’s more fun than dressing to the nines just to take some pictures and stay in your house all day? In the hopes of not jumping into the holiday season too fast, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to show off the last of your fall outfits, embracing all those warm, cozy autumn colors.

What’s great about the Thanksgiving season is you can be as formal or as low-key as you want. But no matter if you’re showing up to Thanksgiving dinner in a pair of tights, heels, and your best dress or hosting a party yourself where a pair of sweatpants is the way to go, a fresh manicure is the perfect addition to any Thanksgiving style you have. TikTok has got you covered with the perfect Thanksgiving nail ideas to match your Thanksgiving look this year.