13 Thanksgiving Nail Ideas From TikTok That Aren’t Just Burnt Orange & Brown

Figuring out what exactly to wear for the Thanksgiving season is an annual struggle. November is arguably the most looked-over month, with pretty much every store and commercial jumping right from Halloween to Christmas. Dressing up in those warm Thanksgiving colors may feel like it clashes with your holiday decor, which is why Thanksgiving nails (and these inspiring Thanksgiving nail ideas) are a great way to show your Turkey Day spirit.
I love to give Thanksgiving the recognition it deserves — especially with the looks I plan on showing off to my family and friends. What’s more fun than dressing to the nines just to take some pictures and stay in your house all day? In the hopes of not jumping into the holiday season too fast, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to show off the last of your fall outfits, embracing all those warm, cozy autumn colors.
What’s great about the Thanksgiving season is you can be as formal or as low-key as you want. But no matter if you’re showing up to Thanksgiving dinner in a pair of tights, heels, and your best dress or hosting a party yourself where a pair of sweatpants is the way to go, a fresh manicure is the perfect addition to any Thanksgiving style you have. TikTok has got you covered with the perfect Thanksgiving nail ideas to match your Thanksgiving look this year.
- Brown Chrome Florals
-
It may be fall, but you can still rock the florals. Whoever said floral prints are just for spring has probably never seen this adorable way to autumnify classic daisy nails. The chrome and brown polishes create dimension, and the petals make it the perfect neutral option for Thanksgiving.
- Crocodile Skin Nails
-
When I think of Thanksgiving outfits, I always picture some type of faux animal skin boots. They match the holiday vibe so perfectly, bringing that vintage and classy flair to any dinner party. If you want your nails to match, these crocodile skin nails are the perfect choice for a manicure.
- Caramel Apple Pie Nails
-
These Thanksgiving nails can’t get anymore sweet — especially because they match the ultimate Thanksgiving dessert. These apple pie nails have a realistic criss-cross design, making them look just like a real apple pie. Good enough to eat — not actually, of course.
- Gold Foil Nails
-
If you’re looking for something that shines brighter than chrome, this gold foil technique is the new way to go. These Thanksgiving nails are the best way to spice up any neutral color nail design.
- Blue for Fall
-
If browns, red, and oranges (aka the classic colors of fall) are just not in your color palette, TikTok agrees this is the blue tone for fall. This blue is the perfect shade — a great tone to match those lighter fall outfits.
- Espresso Martini Nails
-
Who doesn’t want their nails to match the drink they’ll be holding on Thanksgiving? An espresso martini is just too good to resist, and so are these sparkly Thanksgiving nails. Just pick your favorite brown shade and add chrome on top to complete this super simple design.
- Earthy Leaf Nails
-
Instead of going for the classic warm fall tones, cool fall tones are a great way to be in-season with a unique flair. Opt for a light pink base and layer on some golden yellows and greens to your tips to create a leafy, earthy look.
- Burgundy French Tips
-
As someone who can never resist just going for the same shade of hot pink every time I get my nails done, these nails are the perfect way to achieve that pop of pink while keeping that fall vibe. Go for the classic french tip design with a light pink base, but opt for some deep burgundy tips to match the Thanksgiving colors.
- Turkey Design
-
If going all-out for every holiday is your vibe, then these are the nails you need to be showing off at your Thanksgiving dinner. Nothing screams Thanksgiving more than a classic turkey design. This set can really only be worn once a year, so get in the holiday spirit and show off this look while you can!
- Icy Tortoise Shell Nails
-
Tortoise shell is perfect for fall, but looks even better when paired with this ultimate cool girl design. To complete this look, paint three nails with the deep brown tortoise shell design. Set two nails apart by painting them an icy blue to contrast with those deep hues. It’s the perfect vibe for the transition from fall into winter.
- Sparkly Leaf Nails
-
For all the fall lovers, these nails couldn’t be more fall-inspired. The classic fall leaf design and added shimmer makes this the perfect choice for a simple-yet-stylish manicure for Thanksgiving Day.
- Brown Checkered Print Nails
-
Printed nails are always a must if you want a fun, easy-to-recreate design. Instead of going for the usual black-and-white checkered print, opt for painting three nails in a classic brown, and saving two nails for a brown-and-white checkered print. This creates a minimalistic design with some flair.
- Wine Red Nails
-
Another nail design to match your drink of choice this Thanksgiving. For all the wine lovers (the drink and the color) this is the perfect red shade that isn’t maroon or a holiday red. With a glossy, wine-red shade, no designs are even necessary.