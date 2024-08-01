Save These Fall Nail Ideas From TikTok For Your Next Trip To The Salon

As August approaches and the end of summer draws nearer, fall is coming fast — and, with it, a change in wardrobe. What better way to prepare for the upcoming fall season than to have a list of hot fall nail trends that’ll pair perfectly with your autumn girl aesthetic? Although fall, like every other season, has its typical aesthetic (neutrals for fall? groundbreaking), these hot, trendy colors will bring some fall vibes to your next nail set, and they’re trending all over TikTok.

Whether you prefer classy, neutral plaid patterns or a subtle, rich, earthy color palette, these fall nail trends are 12 unique ways to express your passion for autumn. From coffee-colored nails to stunning glittery purples, add these 2024 fall nail trends to your reasons to get excited about the upcoming season.

Cherry Cola Nails

@sweat.w.sam becoming a short nail girly 👀 and obsessed w this color 🍒🥤🍒 ♬ original sound – *⋆˚ If this is the first time you’ve ever heard of cherry cola-inspired nails, it won’t be the last. This dark red, almond-shaped nail trend is making the rounds on TikTok as a new nail color for the fall 2024 season. If you’re not interested in doing the regular fall color nails, cherry cola is the latest bold color for you.

Coffee Nails

@essie Replying to @themadimonstur coffee nails 🤎☕️ #essielove #expressie ♬ original sound – essie What if you could have your coffee and wear it, too? With these coffee-colored nails, your java dreams can go above and beyond. This is an exciting yet subtle fall nail trend, and may just be my next color obsession.

Burnt Orange Nails

Plum Nails

Espresso Nails

Hot Chocolate Nails

metallic Nails

@mooncatofficial tysm to @Bustle for naming DARK HORSE the best metallic nail polish of 2024 🤎 ♬ Shootout – Izzamuzzic & Julien Marchal Get ready to step outside the box this fall with this dark brown metallic nail design. With this shade called Dark Horse, this nail set captures the ultimate fall aura.

Cream Nails

@vbeautypure If this isn’t setting the fall vibes then i dont know what is 🍂🍁🫠 #fallnails #fallfashion #fyp ♬ original sound – Sagi777arius For those who want to stay on the neutral side of fall, there is no better color other than these gorgeous cream nails. These beige nails with their touches of gold glitter are great inspo for your next visit to the salon!

Halloween Nails

Glitter Purple Nails

Earthy Green Nails

@nailsby_mike Earthy theme nails💚✨✨ . Using our XXL square nails tip, nonstick chrome matte top, SUPER shiny top coat Shop link on my bio 😊 . #nailstutorial #frenchnails #tiktoknail #freestylenails #greennails ♬ Magnetic – ILLIT The most unique mani on this list is this earthy brown-and-green nail set. This trend is quickly spreading across multiple social media platforms, with content creators adding their signature styles to it. This nail set is a perfect mixture of light sage green nails with a faint hint of brown, carefully designed with metallic and silver swirls to create the ultimate earthy fall nail design.

Five Shades of fall nails