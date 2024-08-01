Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Save These Fall Nail Ideas From TikTok For Your Next Trip To The Salon

Diamond Moore

As August approaches and the end of summer draws nearer, fall is coming fast — and, with it, a change in wardrobe. What better way to prepare for the upcoming fall season than to have a list of hot fall nail trends that’ll pair perfectly with your autumn girl aesthetic? Although fall, like every other season, has its typical aesthetic (neutrals for fall? groundbreaking), these hot, trendy colors will bring some fall vibes to your next nail set, and they’re trending all over TikTok. 

Whether you prefer classy, neutral plaid patterns or a subtle, rich, earthy color palette, these fall nail trends are 12 unique ways to express your passion for autumn. From coffee-colored nails to stunning glittery purples, add these 2024 fall nail trends to your reasons to get excited about the upcoming season.

Cherry Cola Nails
@sweat.w.sam

becoming a short nail girly 👀 and obsessed w this color 🍒🥤🍒

If this is the first time you’ve ever heard of cherry cola-inspired nails, it won’t be the last. This dark red, almond-shaped nail trend is making the rounds on TikTok as a new nail color for the fall 2024 season. If you’re not interested in doing the regular fall color nails, cherry cola is the latest bold color for you.

Coffee Nails
@essie

Replying to @themadimonstur coffee nails 🤎☕️ #essielove #expressie

What if you could have your coffee and wear it, too? With these coffee-colored nails, your java dreams can go above and beyond. This is an exciting yet subtle fall nail trend, and may just be my next color obsession.

Burnt Orange Nails
@esme25sz

Burnt orange nails #fallnails 🍁 #fallnailart #fallnails #fallnails2023 #uñasotoñales🍂🍁🍂 #uñasotoñales #uñasotoñales2023 #nudenails #uñasnude #nailsartvideosnails #uñasdecoradas #nails #uñas #uñasdecoradas #nailart #uñasdecoradas #nailsoftiktok #burntorangenails

Although the name may not sound so pleasing, the burnt orange nail trend is a play on yet another iconic fall nail color. It’s that beloved orange color fall is known for, but adds its own new and improved twist. The burnt orange nail color is simply a mixture of orange and brown to create a “burnt” effect, and it’ll pair perfectly with your fall wardrobe.

Plum Nails
@nailsbyj003

@iscreamnails [pr] Juicy Plum 💜 #gelnails #nailartist #gelnail #diymani #diymanicure #nailedit #nail #nails #gelnailart #nailart #nailtutorial #nailsartvideos #nailsoftiktok #gelxnails #nailtok #winternails #summernails #springnails #nailinspiration #nailtok #satisfying #nailswatch

Plum nails are on an iconic run. These dark purple, fruit-inspired nails are simple yet stylish, and their rich color gives off both fall and soft girl aesthetics.

Espresso Nails
@mother_victory

Who approves of my Espresso nails? Inspired by sabrina carpet #espressonails #nailsart #nailtok #diynails #nailsoftiktok #fypシ゚viral

Now I’m, thinking about nails every night, ohh… Yes, these espresso-themed nails are inspired by precisely what you’re thinking. This top-tier nail trend is the cutest set for fall and the perfect design for coffee lovers. Something tells me Sabrina Carpenter would approve.

Hot Chocolate Nails
@martynawodziak

With cream on top please 🥹☕️🍫 #fyp #nails #nailinspo #naildesigns #autumnnails #autumn #fallnails #nailtutorial #ombrenails

These super cute, hot chocolate-themed nails are giving all the fall vibes for the upcoming season. These nails take your regular brown-and-white mani to a whole different level.

metallic Nails
@mooncatofficial

tysm to @Bustle for naming DARK HORSE the best metallic nail polish of 2024 🤎

Get ready to step outside the box this fall with this dark brown metallic nail design. With this shade called Dark Horse, this nail set captures the ultimate fall aura.

Cream Nails
@vbeautypure

If this isn’t setting the fall vibes then i dont know what is 🍂🍁🫠 #fallnails #fallfashion #fyp

For those who want to stay on the neutral side of fall, there is no better color other than these gorgeous cream nails. These beige nails with their touches of gold glitter are great inspo for your next visit to the salon!

Halloween Nails
@madi_cured

Nail Consultation 💅🏽 Bring on the Halloween nails! How do you think we did with these ones? 🕸️🕷️ These videos are recorded with consent from the client and also sent to the client for consent before being uploaded! 💕 #gelxextensions #gelx #goldcoastnailtech #goldcoastnails #nailinspo #naturalnails#trendingnails #nailconsultation #nailconsult #nailtech #nailclient #halloweennails #halloweennailinspo #spidernails #webnails #flashbackglitter #fyp

You can’t do a nail trend list for the fall without including Halloween-inspired nails! These black spiderweb nails paired with silver glitter and gems will work perfectly for everyday wear during spooky season.

Glitter Purple Nails
@napaznokciach

💜 #flashnails #reflectivenails #glitternails #purplenails #christmasnails #paznokcie #uñas #dc #viralnails #dlaciebie #foryou #fypシ

Looking for a softer purple nail look? This glitter purple set, also known as “flash nails,” is a great set of nails to flash during the fall season. If you’re looking for something a bit more different in terms of color, then this nail set will inspire just the right look.

Earthy Green Nails
@nailsby_mike

Earthy theme nails💚✨✨ . Using our XXL square nails tip, nonstick chrome matte top, SUPER shiny top coat Shop link on my bio 😊 . #nailstutorial #frenchnails #tiktoknail #freestylenails #greennails

The most unique mani on this list is this earthy brown-and-green nail set. This trend is quickly spreading across multiple social media platforms, with content creators adding their signature styles to it. This nail set is a perfect mixture of light sage green nails with a faint hint of brown, carefully designed with metallic and silver swirls to create the ultimate earthy fall nail design.

Five Shades of fall nails
@adoreaxo

Quick & simple fall nail inspo! 🍂 Use my @Daily Charme unlimited code: ‘ADOREA’ to save! 🫶🏾 Here’s what I used: • Daily Charme No Wipe Top Coat • Charme Gel 109 Americano (thumb) • Charme Gel 101 Chocoholic (index) • Charme Gel 611 Crème Brûlée (middle) • Charme Gel 210 Maple Cream (pinky) @Mia Secret code: ‘ADOREAXO’ Shop links in bio! Daily Charme products can be found on their website using the search feature (site link in my bio!), unlimited discount code ‘ADOREA’ ✨ ** if there’s a greater discount code active you can always use my referral link in my bio along with the higher code to support :) 🙏🏾🧡 #fallnailinspo2023 #autumnnails2023 #dailycharme #dailycharmer #columbusnails #satisfyingnailsvideo #614nailtech #texturednailart #simplenailideas #earlyfallnails #simplefallnails

If you can’t decide what neutral fall tone to use for your next manicure, why not choose them all? This nail set takes the most popular shades of brown and orange and puts them all into one. This way, you have a different shade of fall on every finger!

