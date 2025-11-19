12 Thanksgiving Nail Ideas From TikTok To Try This Year

With Halloween well into the rear view, it seems like everyone has moved right into Christmas and the end-of-year holidays. Stores are stocked with wrapping paper and ornaments, and carols are on the radio. While so many are eager to get into the holiday spirit, let’s not forget the holiday of Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving preparation can take a variety of forms: shopping for ingredients, getting in touch with your hometown friends, and cleaning up the house, to name a few.

While choosing an outfit to wear to Thanksgiving can be tricky, don’t let your ‘fit become another Turkey Day stressor. Thanksgiving dinner is the perfect time to break out some of your warmer clothing — sweaters, tights, anything knitted, you name it. And when it comes to accessorizing, don’t neglect your nails! Your manicure can act as the perfect cherry on top that pulls the entire outfit together, creating a more polished look. Don’t know where to start? No worries. I’ve compiled a variety of Thanksgiving nail ideas from TikTok for all the inspo you’ll need. No matter what outfit you’re wearing or vibe you prefer, there’s a little something for everyone. Not to mention, many of these can all be accomplished at home via polish or press ons, so no expensive trip to the nail salon in your future.