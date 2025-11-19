12 Thanksgiving Nail Ideas From TikTok To Try This Year

With Halloween well into the rear view, it seems like everyone has moved right into Christmas and the end-of-year holidays. Stores are stocked with wrapping paper and ornaments, and carols are on the radio. While so many are eager to get into the holiday spirit, let’s not forget the holiday of Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving preparation can take a variety of forms: shopping for ingredients, getting in touch with your hometown friends, and cleaning up the house, to name a few.
While choosing an outfit to wear to Thanksgiving can be tricky, don’t let your ‘fit become another Turkey Day stressor. Thanksgiving dinner is the perfect time to break out some of your warmer clothing — sweaters, tights, anything knitted, you name it. And when it comes to accessorizing, don’t neglect your nails! Your manicure can act as the perfect cherry on top that pulls the entire outfit together, creating a more polished look. Don’t know where to start? No worries. I’ve compiled a variety of Thanksgiving nail ideas from TikTok for all the inspo you’ll need. No matter what outfit you’re wearing or vibe you prefer, there’s a little something for everyone. Not to mention, many of these can all be accomplished at home via polish or press ons, so no expensive trip to the nail salon in your future.
- Gold Tips
This look is a step up from the classic french manicure, but it’s still simple and classy enough to match with any outfit.
- Berry
Fall is all about deep colors. Deep berry shades add the perfect pop of red without being too bright or Christmas-y.
- Tortoise Shell
Though this one may look intricate, it’s totally achievable with press-on nails. Finish the look off with a matching tortoise shell headband and you’ll look perfectly put-together.
- Polka Dot Tips
Can’t decide between French or polka dot? Why not both? Choose the color that best matches your outfit (rich brown, red, or blue shades would be adorable).
- Plaid
If you’re planning to wear a plaid skirt or sweater, this nail look would compliment the ‘fit perfectly.
- Metallic Plum
Cat eye nail polish is so eye-catching — especially in this deep plum shade.
- Deep Pink
While pink may remind you of spring and summer, the right shade can totally have an autumnal vibe.
- Cherry Chrome
Chrome nails have been trending for a few years now, but “cherry chrome” brings a whole new vibe.
- Fall Ombre
Ombre nails are actually a lot easier to achieve than they might seem. You can achieve an ombre look with whatever colors you like, but this stunning combo uses orange and a dark brown.
- Metallic Orange
Since Thanksgiving unofficially marks the end of pumpkin spice season, it’s the perfect time to rock these pumpkin spice nails.
- Plum & Olive
Green and purple may seem like an unlikely color combo, but trust me on this. This color palette can be utilized with any design you choose — even just solid, alternating color nails.
- Sage & Cream
If you’re looking for a color scheme that isn’t quite as dark, this is the one for you. While it’s not overly bold, it will still add a pop of color to whatever outfit you wear.