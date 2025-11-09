10 Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas From Instagram & TikTok To Update Your Look With

Turkey season is upon us! As the leaves turn and the holiday season sneaks up, Thanksgiving is the perfect excuse to pull out your cutest, coziest fits, or finally wearing that outfit you’ve been saving for the right moment. Whether you’re dressing up for a fancy dinner, heading to a photo shoot disguised as a Friendsgiving, or just want to look effortlessly chic while eating more mac and cheese than you should, there’s a Thanksgiving outfit for every vibe.
This year, Instagram and Tiktok are serving major Thanksgiving outfit inspo — think oversized knits, neutral layers, fun plaids, and pops of color that say “I tried,” without actually trying too hard. The best part? You don’t have to buy a whole new wardrobe to nail the look. It’s all about mixing textures and accessories while finding that balance between comfy and cute. So, whether your Thanksgiving plans involve the dining room table or the couch, these 12 inspiring Thanksgiving outfit ideas (for the girls and the guys) will have you feeling ready for the holiday season feeling confident and camera-ready. Let’s be honest, the food is important, but the fit? That’s what everyone’s really thankful for. So grab your pumpkin spice latte, open up your Pinterest board, and let’s find your perfect Thanksgiving look.
- . Flowy Silhouettes
-
If you want to feel put together but still relatively comfortable on Thanksgiving, the combo of a flowy silhouette and a classic, brown-heeled boot is the way to go.
- . Gingham Everything
-
The first two outfits in this video show the true versatility of gingham. Just because it’s a bold pattern doesn’t mean it can’t be approachable (as long as you’re not matching the dining tablecloth).
- . High-Neck Looks
-
This viral “button to the top” jacket for the fall is the perfect chic piece for Thanksgiving. Especially with the colder months approaching, something warm to have around the neck is ideal.
- . Versatile Black
-
You can never go wrong with black on black. Just because the outfit isn’t decked out in fall colors doesn’t mean you can’t wear it for a night out after feasting. With a black leather jacket, pair of black jeans, and some black boots, you’ll look and feel very put-together without the hassle of creating the “perfect” Thanksgiving outfit.
- . Sweater & Mini Skirt Combo
-
This one’s a classic. A white chunky knit sweater with a mini skirt and thick scarf is such an adorable, timeless look.
- . Holiday Fur
-
Fur! Whether you’re into authentic or faux fur, the holiday season is one of the only times we have the excuse to wear the most dramatic fur coats. It automatically brings up your style points when all you have underneath is a pair of jeans and a simple tee.
- . Layering Looks
-
Layering is such a fun way to elevate your fall outfits. It offers endless opportunities for unique, stylish outfits you can show off to your family members during your Thanksgiving party.
- . Fleece-Lined Tights
-
Once it starts to get colder, people often assume skirts and dresses are out of the question. However, with the simple addition of fleece-lined tights, you can carry over some of your favorite mini or maxi skirts and dresses into the colder months.
- . Button-Downs Under Sweaters
-
We didn’t forget about you, guys! Think about incorporating different patterns, like flannels or button downs, with more loose-fitting pants and jackets. These simple changes make all the difference.
- . Bomber Jackets
-
Yet another example for both the ladies and the fellas. A classic black leather bomber is very versatile and looks good on anyone.