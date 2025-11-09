10 Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas From Instagram & TikTok To Update Your Look With

Turkey season is upon us! As the leaves turn and the holiday season sneaks up, Thanksgiving is the perfect excuse to pull out your cutest, coziest fits, or finally wearing that outfit you’ve been saving for the right moment. Whether you’re dressing up for a fancy dinner, heading to a photo shoot disguised as a Friendsgiving, or just want to look effortlessly chic while eating more mac and cheese than you should, there’s a Thanksgiving outfit for every vibe.

This year, Instagram and Tiktok are serving major Thanksgiving outfit inspo — think oversized knits, neutral layers, fun plaids, and pops of color that say “I tried,” without actually trying too hard. The best part? You don’t have to buy a whole new wardrobe to nail the look. It’s all about mixing textures and accessories while finding that balance between comfy and cute. So, whether your Thanksgiving plans involve the dining room table or the couch, these 12 inspiring Thanksgiving outfit ideas (for the girls and the guys) will have you feeling ready for the holiday season feeling confident and camera-ready. Let’s be honest, the food is important, but the fit? That’s what everyone’s really thankful for. So grab your pumpkin spice latte, open up your Pinterest board, and let’s find your perfect Thanksgiving look.