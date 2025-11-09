Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
@malintomkins on TikTok/@gorjesslifestyle on TikTok
10 Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas From Instagram & TikTok To Update Your Look With

Turkey season is upon us! As the leaves turn and the holiday season sneaks up, Thanksgiving is the perfect excuse to pull out your cutest, coziest fits, or finally wearing that outfit you’ve been saving for the right moment. Whether you’re dressing up for a fancy dinner, heading to a photo shoot disguised as a Friendsgiving, or just want to look effortlessly chic while eating more mac and cheese than you should, there’s a Thanksgiving outfit for every vibe. 

This year, Instagram and Tiktok are serving major Thanksgiving outfit inspo — think oversized knits, neutral layers, fun plaids, and pops of color that say “I tried,” without actually trying too hard. The best part? You don’t have to buy a whole new wardrobe to nail the look. It’s all about mixing textures and accessories while finding that balance between comfy and cute. So, whether your Thanksgiving plans involve the dining room table or the couch, these 12 inspiring Thanksgiving outfit ideas (for the girls and the guys) will have you feeling ready for the holiday season feeling confident and camera-ready. Let’s be honest, the food is important, but the fit? That’s what everyone’s really thankful for. So grab your pumpkin spice latte, open up your Pinterest board, and let’s find your perfect Thanksgiving look. 

. Flowy Silhouettes
@hellodrea16

Outfit 2 — Fall Fits to Save 🍂 Lace sleeve top from @Urban Outfitters with these extremely comfortable dark wash pants from @travismathew and patina leather boots from @nakdfashion #falloutfitinspo #falloutfitideas #brownoutfits #urbanoutfitters

♬ So Easy (To Fall In Love) – Olivia Dean

If you want to feel put together but still relatively comfortable on Thanksgiving, the combo of a flowy silhouette and a classic, brown-heeled boot is the way to go. 

. Gingham Everything
@malintomkins

Transitional autumn inspo x

♬ original sound – Lauren Candy✨

The first two outfits in this video show the true versatility of gingham. Just because it’s a bold pattern doesn’t mean it can’t be approachable (as long as you’re not matching the dining tablecloth). 

. High-Neck Looks
@thegamz_

high neck cardigan for fall? yes!! @Sézane #falloutfits #outfitinspo #styleinspo #sezanelovers #fyp *gift

♬ You Rock My World – Michael Jackson

This viral “button to the top” jacket for the fall is the perfect chic piece for Thanksgiving. Especially with the colder months approaching, something warm to have around the neck is ideal.

. Versatile Black
@itssscammiii

date night ootn🍸 featuring @Princess Polly @GUESS @ZARA #ootd #ootn #outfitinspo #falloutfits #princesspolly #zara #guess #datenight

♬ original sound – Char💗

You can never go wrong with black on black. Just because the outfit isn’t decked out in fall colors doesn’t mean you can’t wear it for a night out after feasting. With a black leather jacket, pair of black jeans, and some black boots, you’ll look and feel very put-together without the hassle of creating the “perfect” Thanksgiving outfit. 

. Sweater & Mini Skirt Combo
@laurenkkim0

Manhattan x #newyork #cityoutfit #ootd #outfitinspo #falloutfits

♬ som original – lipe

This one’s a classic. A white chunky knit sweater with a mini skirt and thick scarf is such an adorable, timeless look. 

. Holiday Fur
@vivimrra

We’re back with another Fall Outfit xx 🤎 3/7 Details: Jacket (faux fur): Zara Jeans: Zara Top: H&M #backtoschooloutfit #falloutfitideas #falloutfit #outfitinspo #ootd

♬ son original – 𝐆𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐩 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥

Fur! Whether you’re into authentic or faux fur, the holiday season is one of the only times we have the excuse to wear the most dramatic fur coats. It automatically brings up your style points when all you have underneath is a pair of jeans and a simple tee. 

. Layering Looks

Layering is such a fun way to elevate your fall outfits. It offers endless opportunities for unique, stylish outfits you can show off to your family members during your Thanksgiving party. 

. Fleece-Lined Tights
@gorjesslifestyle

Replying to @miistanask same babe, same lol #OOTD #outfitinspo2023 #tights #fallfashion

♬ original sound – habz.fx

Once it starts to get colder, people often assume skirts and dresses are out of the question. However, with the simple addition of fleece-lined tights, you can carry over some of your favorite mini or maxi skirts and dresses into the colder months. 

. Button-Downs Under Sweaters

We didn’t forget about you, guys! Think about incorporating different patterns, like flannels or button downs, with more loose-fitting pants and jackets. These simple changes make all the difference.  

. Bomber Jackets

Yet another example for both the ladies and the fellas. A classic black leather bomber is very versatile and looks good on anyone. 

Jordan LaRoche is a senior at Hackley School, graduating in 2026, and a passionate communicator with a love for storytelling through both words and visuals. She is currently the Editor-in-Chief of MODE, an independent teen fashion zine she founded that explores topics like sustainability, identity, and Black influence in luxury fashion. Jordan is also a contributor to Her Campus, where she brings her unique lens as a writer, artist, and fashion enthusiast to stories that blend culture, commentary, and creativity. Outside of publishing, Jordan has conducted independent research on the artist Donal Luna, exploring the intersection of visual culture, memory, and media management in Black fashion. Her academic work and creative passions converge through programs like the Parsons School of Design’s Fashion Business Essentials, where she deepened her understanding of branding, merchandising, and fashion communication. She also earned a Project Management certificate via Coursera. She serves as Parliamentarian for the Westchester chapter of Jack and Jill and has been a four-year varsity Track & Field athlete. Jordan also works as a self-employed nail artist, using her designs as a form of expression and connection. In her free time, she enjoys painting, curating outfits, and exploring the role of fashion as both armor and art.