It’s time to serve, literally. As someone who’s been a Zendaya stan since her Disney Channel days, I’ve been obsessed with her recent press tour looks for her new movie Challengers. Zendaya is known to always dress on-theme for her films, and she certainly did not disappoint. Her tennis-inspired glamor ‘fits and hairstyles have been stunning. It’s safe to say that her looks are paving the way for summer 2024’s newest TikTok fashion aesthetic: tenniscore. 

Tenniscore is basically an excuse to dress like you’re playing at Wimbledon. It’s about looking sporty and elegant at the same time. Hair accessories like scrunchies, white hair bows (hello again, coquettecore), and large headbands are a must for this trend. Zendaya herself wore a slicked-back braided ponytail with a white ribbon in one of her iconic press tour looks. This aesthetic also combines the athleticism of tennis skirts and sports bras with the preppiness of knitted vests and tying a sweater over your shoulders (I see you sneaking in there, old money aesthetic). Tenniscore is going to blow up, y’all. Even SKIMS has a tennis-inspired line now. Want some more in-depth outfit inspo to take part in the trend? Fashion TikTokers are already compiling their favorite ways to style tenniscore. Here are a few TikToks to help you channel your inner Serena Williams. 

 

Y’all, SKIMS (Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand) may have been ahead of the game on this trend. SKIMS announced the release of their new Fits Everybody fabric that is heavily tennis inspired in a March 14 Instagram post. Fashion TikToker Emily Quach posted a video with SKIMS rocking their tennis skorts and tank top logo set. She pairs the set with black sunnies and a black bag. I fear Kim K may have girlbossed a little too hard with this one. 

The way fashion and lifestyle TikToker Daniela Bohorquez styled her tennis-core outfits needs to be tattooed on my forehead. One of her looks features a white pleated skirt with a light blue accent. She pairs it with a blue button-up shirt worn half-tucked into the skirt and a white headband. Bohorquez also switches the look up by tucking in the button-up, throwing an oversized sweater vest on top, and adding a white ribbon to her hair for a more preppy vibe. She also shows that a striped collared shirt works wonders for this trend. 

TikToker Kylie Garbourg chose to do an all white monochrome look for her tennis-core outfit. She styled a white headband with a tank top dress, chic sunglasses, a sweater tied over her shoulders, and a pair of Adidas Sambas. Her outfit is literally the embodiment of casual tennis-core. 

Beauty Editor Kristina Rodulfo broke down the tennis-core aesthetic and explained why white hair bows and headbands play perfectly into this trend. Turns out, tennis players have always been about serving the ball and lewks on the court. 

Ummm… it’s time to run to Abercrombie & Fitch right now. Fitness coach Shauna Jense posted a TikTok of her love for Abercrombie’s newest tennis and golf athletic dresses and sets. They are literally so cute. I need them immediately. 

Tenniscore is a culmination of so many trends we’ve seen over the years, from coquettecore to old money. With the light colors and skorts galore, it’s most definitely a trend perfect for the summer. 

