Taylor Swift Dropped A ‘Midnights’ Cardigan That Seems To Reference A Specific Lyric

It’s time to face it: Taylor Swift owns fall. She not only releases album-themed cardigans (aka my fall uniform), but also frequently drops albums in fall like Speak Now, Red, and most recently, Midnights. On the two-year anniversary of Midnights — which was released Oct. 21 2022 — many Swifties were expecting a celebration, and let’s just say Swift delivered. Announced on Oct. 21, 2024, Swift dropped a new Midnights cardigan, and it’s giving all the midnight rain vibes.

Swift’s new Midnights cardigan is navy blue and embellished with light blue star patches on both the front and back sides. It also features a “Taylor Swift Midnights” patch on the left front hem. This sweater is, obviously, a gorgeous way to rep that you’re a Swiftie, but also super practical as the days get chillier! After all, the only thing better than a cardigan for fall is a Taylor Swift cardigan for fall.

However, you need to act fast! The Midnights cardigans are only available for 72 hours, leaving the site just before midnight on Oct. 24. You can find the cardigans selling for $70 on Swift’s official merch site.

Swifties have been quick to praise this drop, and have been (of course) looking for Easter eggs within its design. Swift is known for her mysterious hints to new releases, and poetic callbacks to previous lyrics and songs, so it’s no surprise if your FYP is currently flooded with theories.

One such theory is that the cardigan is referencing one of Swift’s Midnights lyrics. Specifically, “Stars by the pocketful” from her song “Snow On The Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. While the cardigan doesn’t technically have any pockets, the star patches are definitely reminding me of the lyrics, too. I mean, they’re even placed where one might assume pockets to be — including the front left chest and front right hip. The full lyric is, “Flying in a dream, stars by the pocketful. You wanting me tonight feels impossible.” And guys, if this is a reference to the final leg of the Eras Tour, I think I might lose it.

convincing myself i don’t need the midnights cardigan and then realising it’s literally “stars by the pocketful” (my favourite lyric) pic.twitter.com/EH0tt7y8XR — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) October 21, 2024

But, even if the cardigan isn’t in specific reference to “Snow On The Beach,” it’s still a very sentimental object. Swift started releasing cardigans with the drop of folklore and its song “Cardigan.” In the summer of 2020, when many of us were still isolating due to the pandemic, the cardigans gave many Swifties a way of connecting to the music and album without going to a concert. It also gave fans a sense of connection — not just to Swift, but to each other.

So far, Swift has released cardigans for a number of her albums including Speak Now, 1989, and Red. As such, cardigans have also become a way for fans to rep their favorite eras and bond. With this new Midnights drop, many Swifties will be excited to sport their favorite album, and just in time for fall! And if no one’s told you already, it’ll have you polishing up nice.