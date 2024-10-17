The Bold Fall Outfit I Put Together From Clothes In My Campus Closet

In Her Campus’ series Closet Check, we’re getting a look inside the closet of a college student and learning all about how they put together their favorite outfits. In this piece, we talk to Mo Cooper, a senior at Piedmont University and current Her Campus social media intern, who loves to wear bold colors and comfy fits.

Name: Mo Cooper, 21

Year: Senior

School: Piedmont University

Where do you live? On campus in a dorm room

These responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Closet Check

I have a small “hole” in the wall for my closet in my dorm, so I added an extra rod for more storage. Under the two rods I have bins filled with my pants, and I have a small dresser for the rest. My fav part about my closet is my glasses station, where I hang all of my funky glasses!

My closet is ALL color with minimal neutrals. I love playing around with bright, funky pieces and love to stand out!

Creating The Fits

I always start by thinking about if I’m feeling comfy or casual that day. If I’m thinking comfy, I’ll always go for a pair of athletic shorts and a sweatshirt! If I’m thinking casual, I always start with a top then go into my drawers to find something that goes with.

Photo by Mo Cooper

What I’d Wear On: A Fall Activity Day

Photo by Mo Cooper

I thrifted this entire fit — pretty much how I stock my whole closet! The sweater’s a mystery with no tag (thank you, Goodwill), the jeans are Urban but thrifted, and the Nikes? Snagged at Plato’s Closet! My glasses are from WhereLight. I wanted to channel those cozy fall vibes with some orange, but couldn’t resist throwing in a little extra color for fun!

What I’d Wear To: A Halloween Party Off Campus

Photo by Mo Cooper

Not to be a total basic B, but I love pulling pieces I already own for parties like this — especially when there’s a chance things could get messy by the end of the night! The top and shoes are thrifted (only $15 total!) and the skirt is from Aerie. I’m also rocking another pair of WhereLight glasses to match the top!

What I’d Wear To: An Internship Interview

Photo by Mo Cooper

You know what’s hilarious? I actually wore this exact fit to my Her Campus Media internship interview! The blazer is Zara, the glasses are from WhereLight (I usually rock my green ones with this, but totally forgot them), and the shoes and pants are thrifted from Goodwill!

What I’d Wear To: Class

Photo by Mo Cooper

Not gonna lie, when I put together an outfit I’m obsessed with, it WILL be on repeat once a week. No shame! I’m loving this combo because it’s still warm where I live, but perfect for those breezy days. The sweats are Hollister, basic Nike Air Forces, WhereLight frames, an H&M sports bra, and an Aerie top. Oh, and yep — I thrifted it all!