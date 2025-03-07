Tarte’s New Shape Tape Blur Stick Concealer Is The Product That Does It All

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Tarte Cosmetics just gave its most iconic product a glow-up. The Shape Tape Blur Stick Concealer is here — the same full-coverage promise, but in a creamy, blendable (and diamond-shaped!) stick designed for your soft-matte, second-skin era. The concealer was designed to create a lifted, brightening effect that disguises dark circles, contours cheekbones, and overall creates an effortlessly-sculpted look. With promises of flawless coverage, an eye-lift effect, and a formula designed to promote firmer, plumper skin, I was more than excited to try it.

We’ve officially entered the no-makeup makeup renaissance — hydrating formulas, buttery textures, and skin that looks like, well, skin. Gone are the days of caking on concealer like a protective shield. Now, it’s about melting products into the skin — enhancing instead of masking your natural beauty. The original Shape Tape concealer dominated the 2010s with its high-coverage, full-beat energy. But Tarte’s latest drop feels like a pivot — a product built for the TikTok generation’s obsession with minimalism.

As someone who only started wearing makeup as a means of hiding my acne scars, I’ve become particularly fond of concealer. Tarte Cosmetic’s Shape Tape Blur Concealer Stick ($29) in particular has — as it’s affectionately called on the website — skinvigorating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, avocado oil, diamond powder, and vitamin E, which were all selected to not only blend flawlessly, but to protect your skin from potential breakouts, too. Coverage and skincare in one? Count me in.

Kea Humilde Kea Humilde

This $29 waterproof concealer stick is now available at Ulta Beauty and on Tarte’s official website in 48 different shades, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Its versatility extends to how it’s used, too — you can spot-conceal by applying it directly onto blemishes or other hyperpigmented areas on your skin, create a lift effect by applying it to your under-eyes, and overall blend it into the rest of your makeup routine. And if you’re a beginner when it comes to makeup (like me!), Tarte included a helpful “How to Use” section on the product, listing steps along with a link to a video tutorial. Bye bye, overflowing makeup bags.

Ready to elevate your beauty routine with a product that combines coverage, skincare, and convenience? Head over to Ulta Beauty or the Tarte Cosmetics website and grab your own shape Tape concealer stick in one of 48 shades. Trust me, your complexion will thank you in the long run.