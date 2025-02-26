What Is Butter Makeup? Here’s How To Try The New Beauty Trend

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Butter makeup is the latest beauty trend that’s incredibly easy to recreate — and it’s bound to give you a glowing complexion and some seriously hydrated-looking skin. Inspired by glazed donut skin, which was popularized by Hailey Bieber in 2022, butter makeup requires creamy formulas such as foundation sticks, hydrating primers, creamy lip products, and everything in between to create a look that’s as creamy and smooth as butter.

If you suffer from dry skin, don’t worry. Butter makeup will be your best friend. Cream products are meant to effortlessly blend together, offering your skin a natural, radiant complexion. Butter makeup provides a soft, dewy look, so your skin will also avoid feeling or looking cakey.

If you’re wondering how to achieve soft, butter-like skin with butter makeup, here are 11 products to add to your cart.

Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer ($36) The first step is to prep your skin with extra-hydrating formulas to achieve that buttery soft look. Make sure to apply a hydrating primer or moisturizer. This option from Fenty is lightweight, keeps your skin comfortable throughout the day, and is a great base for the cream products you’ll apply on top. See On Sephora

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer ($9) If you regularly wear concealer, you might want to swap out ones that feel dry or too heavy on your skin. Instead, opt for hydrating formulas that won’t crease your undereyes and will provide effortless, buttery skin along with your foundation. This affordable option from Maybelline is oil-free, made with chamomile, and won’t clog your pores. See On Maybelline

Refy Refy Gloss Highlighter ($26) Although butter makeup isn’t as shiny as glazed donut skin, you can still add a touch of highlighter to your routine. Since butter makeup is all about creamy formulas, set your powder highlighters aside and instead go for glossy ones, like this option from Refy. It’s highly-pigmented, cruelty-free, and provides shine without weighing down your makeup. See On Sephora

Merit Merit Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer ($30) Merit arguably has the best products for this butter makeup trend. Known for their creamy formulas, Merit’s products make it easy for anyone to achieve the butter makeup look in seconds. I’m particularly a sucker for Merit’s Bronzer Balm — it has an incredibly soft formula and easily glides on the skin. It’s also hydrating and provides a natural, effortless look that’s ideal for butter makeup. See On Sephora

LYS Beauty LYS Beauty No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick ($21) Another great bronzer option is this multifunctional makeup stick. You can apply it as bronzer or contour, and it provides a radiant finish with hydrating ingredients like vitamins A, C, and E. See On Sephora

Tower 28 Beauty Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Dewy Cream Blush ($20) Butter makeup also requires creamy, lightweight blushes that’ll add a touch of color to your face and blend effortlessly with all the other cream products you have on. This product from Tower 28 has vibrant colors that’ll leave you looking sun-kissed and radiant. This blush also contains castor seed oil, which will moisturize your skin. See On Sephora

Saie Saie Dew Liquid Cream Blush ($25) Another creamy blush to try is this dewy option from Saie. It has a super lightweight, liquid formula which is easy to apply, and it’s both blendable and buildable. It’s available in the cutest colors, and perfect to achieve a buttery makeup look. See On Sephora

e.l.f. cosmetics e.l.f. Cosmetics Cream Glide Lip Liner ($2) The last step to achieve butter makeup is to use creamy lip products. We all know that e.l.f. Cosmetics has the most affordable dupes when it comes to beauty. This creamy lip liner is only $2! Available in eight different shades, it’s known for its hydrating properties and easy application. See On e.l.f.