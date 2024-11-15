12 Of The Best Bath & Body Works Holiday Candles To Grab This Year

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Bath & Body Works has over 150 candles in stock to help you find the ultimate scent for your home. Every year, the store adds new candles while keeping many other fan-favorites, and now, stores are stocked with the scents that made the final list of candles for the holidays. This year, some iconic holiday candles have returned, plus more new holiday scents have joined the ranks. With all of the options customers have, these Bath & Body Works holiday candles are guaranteed to help you make the most of the holiday season!

As mentioned, Bath and Body Works has over 150 candles that guarantee every single candle lover will find the right one for them. But sifting through that many candles could take hours if you’re looking for a brand new scent. Luckily, I’ve got you covered. I’ve done the hard part of searching through all the candles and reviews to find a both old and new holiday scents that would be perfect for your home this season! Here are 12 of the best Bath & Body Works holiday candles that you’ll want to add to your cart!