12 Of The Best Bath & Body Works Holiday Candles To Grab This Year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Bath & Body Works has over 150 candles in stock to help you find the ultimate scent for your home. Every year, the store adds new candles while keeping many other fan-favorites, and now, stores are stocked with the scents that made the final list of candles for the holidays. This year, some iconic holiday candles have returned, plus more new holiday scents have joined the ranks. With all of the options customers have, these Bath & Body Works holiday candles are guaranteed to help you make the most of the holiday season!
As mentioned, Bath and Body Works has over 150 candles that guarantee every single candle lover will find the right one for them. But sifting through that many candles could take hours if you’re looking for a brand new scent. Luckily, I’ve got you covered. I’ve done the hard part of searching through all the candles and reviews to find a both old and new holiday scents that would be perfect for your home this season! Here are 12 of the best Bath & Body Works holiday candles that you’ll want to add to your cart!
- The Perfect Christmas
From the title alone, I’m already sold on this candle. Who doesn’t want to have the perfect Christmas? With fresh-cut pine, cinnamon sugar, and toasted marshmallows, having the perfect Christmas will be a reality with this holiday scent.
- Strawberry Snowflakes
Strawberries and snowflakes? Sign me up! This returning Bath & Body Works scent is a favorite because it combines strawberries, whipped cream, and iced bergamot — a trio you can’t pass up!
- Lavender & Pine
A simple yet impactful twist on a lavender candle, the combination of pine and lavender is a fantastic scent to have in your home for the holidays!
- Sugared Snickerdoodle
If snickerdoodles are your favorite holiday cookie, this Sugared Snickerdoodle candle is the perfect scent for you this year! Its warm-yet-spicy scent is a must-have for all cookie and candle lovers!
- Cinnamon Caramel Swirl
Who doesn’t love the sweet smell of cinnamon and caramel on a chilly Christmas morning? Well, with the Cinnamon Caramel Swirl candle, that lovely smell of Christmas can fill your home every day. With notes of gooey caramel, grated freshly grated cinnamon, and maple brown sugar, Christmas has never smelled any sweeter!
- Twisted Peppermint
We all know peppermint candy canes belong on the tree as decorations, but what about a peppermint candle? Noted as one of the top gifts on the Bath & Body Works website, consumers are raving about this peppermint-scented candle, and I can understand why. The smell of cool peppermint, vanilla buttercream, and a hint of musk all creates a beautiful aroma for your home.
- Hot Cocoa & Cream
Picture this: You’re sipping on hot cocoa by a fire as a candle that smells just like it flickers in front of you. Unbelievable, right? Well, with this Bath and Body Works candle scent, it’s true! With fragrance notes of milk chocolate, steamed milk, and mini marshmallows, you can have hot cocoa in your cup and candle.
- Winter
The candle’s name speaks for itself. It’s a loving winter scent that you can use year-round with its white woods, pine needle, sparkling clementine, and spiced clove fragrance notes.
- Vanilla Bean Noel
If you love all things vanilla-scented, this candle is just right for you. Vanilla Bean Noel is a mixture of vanilla cake, vanilla beans, and even vanilla marshmallows, so you’ll have all your favorite things about vanilla in one place!
- Winter Candy Apple
Candy apple red is a beautiful color, but what about a red apple scent mixed in with the iconic notes of winter? The Winter Candy Apple candle combines multiple sweet-smelling fruits like red apples, crispy pears, and candied oranges to create its unforgettable scent.
- Fresh Balsam
One of the many top-gifted candles on the Bath & Body Works website, the Fresh Balsam candle is loved by consumers for a reason. It’s packed with woodland balsam, fresh fir branches, and cedarwood notes to create the wonderful aroma of Christmas in a candle.
- Bright Christmas Morning
Nothing like waking up bright and early on Christmas morning to open presents and spend time with family. With a fragrance combination of oranges and apples, waking up with the Bright Christmas Morning candle will make the morning of Christmas even better!