Converse/Anthropologie/Genesis Jimenez on Dupe Photos
12 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Wear On Campus This Fall That Are Super On-Trend

In case you need another reminder, the fall semester is right around the corner. With the start of another back-to-school season comes freshmen orientation, new courses, study groups, and opportunities to turn your campus into the ultimate runway. As you’re browsing online this summer for dorm essentials and campus-ready outfits, don’t forget to add sunglasses to your cart to wear back to school this year.

Just because it’s the fall, doesn’t mean you can’t wear your shades. Actually, sunglasses should become an essential part of your closet in the fall. If you live in a warmer climate, you might be heavily exposed to the sun’s UV rays even during autumn. On windy days, sunglasses can block wind from your eyes and prevent irritation. So not only are sunglasses a great transition from summer to fall, they are a great addition to your outfit.

Whether you’re shielding your eyes from the sun, being mysterious on the first day of classes, or just want a cute accessory for your favorite fall semester looks, we’ve got you covered with a list of must-have sunnies to wear back to school this fall. And of course, we have options to match whatever vibe you’re going for.

Converse V542S Advance
Eyeconic

Converse V542S Advance ($109)

Am I the only one who didn’t know that Converse makes sunglasses? Well, they do, and they’re good. You can choose from different colors in these classic rectangle frames. Pair these sunglasses with your Chucks for a classic look.

See On Eyeconic
Fifth & Ninth Milan Rectangle Sunglasses
Anthropologie

Fifth & Ninth Milan Rectangle Sunglasses ($35)

Channel your inner Olivia Rodrigo from the “Deja Vu” music video with these oval sunglasses.

See On Anthropologie
Ray-Ban Jackie OHH II
Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Jackie OHH II ($207)

If you want to rock a vintage aesthetic this fall or add a nice touch to an elegant outfit, try these Jackie O.-inspired sunglasses. You can also pull these out for Halloween and pair them with a ‘60s inspired costume.

See On Ray-Ban
Anthropologie Breezy Cat Eye Aviator Sunglasses
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Breezy Cat Eye Aviator Sunglasses ($38)

Another pair of sunglasses that are perfect for casual looks or more formal attire. Plus, everyone loves a good cat eye!

See On Anthropologie
Urban Outfitters Holly Metal Shield Sunglasses
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Holly Metal Shield Sunglasses ($15)

If you love the Y2K aesthetic, add these sunglasses to your ‘fit to unlock some 2000s realness.

See On Urban Outfitters
Madewell Russell Oval Sunglasses
Madwell

Madewell Russell Oval Sunglasses ($75)

Pair these sunnies with a blazer for a business casual look that’s perfect for your internship or next job fair. These sunglasses would also be the perfect addition to a casual fit you’re wearing to class or the gym.

See On Madewell
ASOS Design Angular Metal Frame Sunglasses
ASOS

ASOS Design Angular Metal Frame Sunglasses ($16)

These frames have a geometric shape, if you’d like to switch it up from the usual square or rectangular shape.

See On ASOS
A.Kjaerbede Hello Round Metal Frame Sunglasses
ASOS

A.Kjaerbede Hello Round Metal Frame Sunglasses ($52)

For a ‘90s vibe, opt for these tinted sunnies.

See On ASOS
Nike Veil Sunglasses
Nike

Nike Veil Sunglasses ($123)

For all my sports girlies, these sunglasses are for you — practical and fashionable.

 See On EZContacts
Free People Euphoria Novelty Round Aviator Sunglasses
Free People

Free People Euphoria Novelty Round Aviator Sunglasses ($30)

These aviator sunglasses are a spin on the classic. They scream unique (and give ‘70s vibes).

See On Free People
Julia Tort Shell Round Sunglasses
Francesca’s

Julia Tort Shell Round Sunglasses ($12)

Would this list be complete without tortoise shell sunglasses?

See On Francesca’s
Micheal Kors Mk2195u Harbour Island Sunglasses
Amazon

Micheal Kors Mk2195u Harbour Island Sunglasses ($111)

Another option for my cat eye and tortoise lovers.

See On Amazon

Start picking out your new go-to pair of sunglasses now, and order so they’re ready for your first day of school!

