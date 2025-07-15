The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

In case you need another reminder, the fall semester is right around the corner. With the start of another back-to-school season comes freshmen orientation, new courses, study groups, and opportunities to turn your campus into the ultimate runway. As you’re browsing online this summer for dorm essentials and campus-ready outfits, don’t forget to add sunglasses to your cart to wear back to school this year.

Just because it’s the fall, doesn’t mean you can’t wear your shades. Actually, sunglasses should become an essential part of your closet in the fall. If you live in a warmer climate, you might be heavily exposed to the sun’s UV rays even during autumn. On windy days, sunglasses can block wind from your eyes and prevent irritation. So not only are sunglasses a great transition from summer to fall, they are a great addition to your outfit.

Whether you’re shielding your eyes from the sun, being mysterious on the first day of classes, or just want a cute accessory for your favorite fall semester looks, we’ve got you covered with a list of must-have sunnies to wear back to school this fall. And of course, we have options to match whatever vibe you’re going for.

Eyeconic Converse V542S Advance ($109) Am I the only one who didn’t know that Converse makes sunglasses? Well, they do, and they’re good. You can choose from different colors in these classic rectangle frames. Pair these sunglasses with your Chucks for a classic look. See On Eyeconic

Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Jackie OHH II ($207) If you want to rock a vintage aesthetic this fall or add a nice touch to an elegant outfit, try these Jackie O.-inspired sunglasses. You can also pull these out for Halloween and pair them with a ‘60s inspired costume. See On Ray-Ban

Anthropologie Anthropologie Breezy Cat Eye Aviator Sunglasses ($38) Another pair of sunglasses that are perfect for casual looks or more formal attire. Plus, everyone loves a good cat eye! See On Anthropologie

Madwell Madewell Russell Oval Sunglasses ($75) Pair these sunnies with a blazer for a business casual look that’s perfect for your internship or next job fair. These sunglasses would also be the perfect addition to a casual fit you’re wearing to class or the gym. See On Madewell

ASOS ASOS Design Angular Metal Frame Sunglasses ($16) These frames have a geometric shape, if you’d like to switch it up from the usual square or rectangular shape. See On ASOS

Nike Nike Veil Sunglasses ($123) For all my sports girlies, these sunglasses are for you — practical and fashionable. See On EZContacts

Start picking out your new go-to pair of sunglasses now, and order so they’re ready for your first day of school!