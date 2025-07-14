Tote Bag Girlies: Here Are The Best Bags To Bring To Class

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s that time again — your group chat’s buzzing about class schedules, you have a Target cart overflowing with dorm essentials, and your back-to-school Pinterest board is incredibly organized. Whether you’re a freshman prepping for your very first semester or a seasoned upperclassman who’s mastered the art of sprinting to class with an iced coffee in hand, one thing’s for sure: You need a tote bag for class that can keep up with your college life.

Let’s be real: Your tote does more than just carry stuff. It holds your laptop, notebooks, half-read novel, charger, lip gloss, emergency snacks, water bottles, and maybe even a minor breakdown or two (we’ve all been there). But just as important as what it holds is how it looks. Your everyday bag is basically part of your outfit, your routine, and your identity. It should match your vibe, whether that’s polished and preppy, edgy and bold, or effortlessly casual.

Because college life moves fast — from back-to-back lectures to late-night study sessions — your tote bag has to be both stylish and functional. We’re talking about bags that go from classroom to coffee shop to club meeting without skipping a beat. And yes, bonus points if it looks good sitting next to your oat milk latte in the library.

With so many options out there, it can be hard to know which tote bags are actually worth your money. Whether you’re headed to your internship, running between buildings, or just want a stylish bag that won’t let you down, there’s something on this list for you!

From eco-conscious picks to tote bags with built-in laptop sleeves and plenty of pockets, these bags check every box. So grab your planner, queue up your back-to-school playlist, and scroll on. These totes make packing up for class way more fashionable!

Telfar Telfar Medium Shopping Bag ($202) This instantly-recognizable tote is a campus fashion staple for a reason. The Telfar Medium Shopping Bag combines sleek faux leather with functional design — think laptop space, a magnetic snap closure, and comfy crossbody straps. It’s bold, unisex, and effortlessly cool, making every walk to class feel like a runway. See On Telfar

BEIS BÉis Work Tote ($148) If you’re juggling classes, club meetings, and a caffeine addiction, The Work Tote by BÉIS is your new ride-or-die. With a sleek, vegan leather exterior, upgraded straps, and space for your laptop, water bottle, and everything in between, this tote means business (and it looks cute, too). It’s basically your Type A bestie in bag form. See On BÉIS

Coachtopia Coachtopia Loop Tote ($225) Sustainability just got a chic upgrade. The Coachtopia Loop Tote is roomy enough for your laptop and textbooks, with an adjustable strap and playful wavy detailing that sets it apart from your average carry-all. It’s the kind of eco-conscious flex that turns heads in lecture halls and coffee shops! See On Coach

Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Patent Tote Bag ($248) For days when you’re going straight from class to dinner plans, the Ella Patent Tote delivers timeless elegance with practical perks. Made from recycled nylon with glossy faux leather trim, it fits a 15-inch laptop and then some without sacrificing style. Sleek, structured, and sophisticated, it’s your go-to for elevated everyday looks. See On Tory Burch

Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs Canvas Large Tote Bag ($225) Effortlessly cool and built to last, the Marc Jacobs Canvas Tote is basically your entire day in bag form. With its sturdy cotton canvas, spacious interior, and signature bold branding, it fits your laptop, headphones, snacks, and maybe even your favorite book to read in between classes. It’s the perfect laid-back yet luxe pick for campus, coffee runs, and everything in between. See On Marc Jacobs

Ganni Ganni Large Leopard Print Canvas Tote ($185) If bold prints are your thing and you’re currently in your eco-friendly shopping era, this Ganni tote makes a statement before you even say a word. With its roomy interior and “please recycle” reminder, it’s as practical as it is planet-friendly. Equal parts edgy and effortless, it’s the kind of bag that turns daily walks to class into fashion moments. See On Ganni

lululemon Lululemon Quilted Grid Tote ($128) Minimalist, modern, and made for movement, this Lululemon tote is the ultimate grab-and-go companion. With its lightweight quilted design and just-right 12L size, it fits your laptop, books, and binders without weighing you down. See On Lululemon

Calpak Calpak Haven Laptop Bag ($180) This tote is all about balance — chic on the outside, organized on the inside. With a removable 16-inch laptop sleeve, tons of pockets, and an ultra-lightweight build, the Haven is designed to carry your entire day without the bulk. Whether you’re headed to class, work, or weekend plans, it’s the kind of all-in-one bag that actually keeps up. See On Calpak

Lovevook Lovevook Canvas Laptop Tote ($40) The tote that can match any style! The Lovevook Canvas Laptop Tote features a waterproof canvas exterior, roomy interior, and a matching clutch for your smaller essentials. Thoughtful touches like a padded laptop sleeve, key ring, and tassel detail make it equal parts organized and effortlessly chic. See On Amazon

Guess Guess G Wave Large Tote Set ($128) Go bold or go home. This GUESS tote brings the drama in the best way. With its glossy gold hardware, G Wave pattern, and removable zip pouch, it’s a statement bag and a practical carryall. Whether you’re heading to class or brunch, this set adds instant polish to any outfit. See On Guess