12 Summer-To-Fall Transition Nail Designs If You’re Not Sure What Mani To Get Next

No matter how hard everyone tries to carpe diem with trips to the beach or sipping their cute, fruity drinks, summer must always come to an end. But just because the summer’s winding down, it doesn’t mean your nails have to! So let’s say goodbye to beach days and sunshine with some fun summer-to-fall transition nail designs that give autumn girl aesthetic.

There are only a few weeks left before summer polish shades are swapped out in favor of fall-inspired colors, so why not make them count? Before you run into the nail salon to get Hailey Bieber’s newest viral fall manicure, here are 12 nail colors and designs that are great choices as we slip out of summer and fall into fall. There’s a very good chance that you’ll want to screenshot a few as inspiration for your next nail appointment.

Peachy Nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanated Mani aka Anna (@melanated.mani) Simple yet elegant, this mani works for all occasions. The light peach color has all the summer vibes while hinting at the upcoming spooky season. For a formal look, add a tiny pearl on the cuticle, or keep it cute with other charms like stars or bows!

leopard frenchies

aura nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OCEANE ONGLES (@castella.nails) What kind of aura do you give off? Well, let your nails do the talking with this design! Perfect for those warm days and cool nights, this design is blushing with cuteness. Need inspiration for colors? Try looking in your makeup bag for your favorite blushes for an amazing color combo.

espresso nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren ✨ (@lolo.nailedit) I’m taking a page out of Sabrina Carpenter’s book with this manicure! We all know that brown is a staple color of the fall, so why not embrace it with this rich espresso color on your nails? If you’re looking for something a bit more subtle for the warm weather, try using a soft, ashy taupe color.

blueberry nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) Remember 2023’s blueberry milk nails? This design takes it a step further by painting bunches of blueberries on top of a creamy, milky base. You could try this look with strawberries, or even step further into autumn with (walk with me here) cranberries!

fall skittles nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NailsByMimi | Mimi D (@themimid) The category is neutrals, but make it pop! This manicure takes everyday earthy tones and turns them on their head. Play around with your favorite colors for a cute and fresh modern look!

matcha latte mani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agnieszka Lorynowicz (@agalorynowicz) Matcha is a fan-favorite beverage, so why not express your love for it with this manicure? This soft matcha nail shade is light enough for the summer but has a faded look to help transition into the cooler months. Plus, imagine all of the cute photoshoots you could do with your favorite cafe’s matcha in your hands!

pearly nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Cascarina (@phoebesummernails) I love pearl accents in a manicure. If you like them, too, then you’ll love this look. Almost akin to the viral mermaidcore nails, this design features a textured light gold shade adorned with small pearls. I think this nail look would pair so well with your favorite gold jewelry!

naked frenchies with florals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliana Marinho (@julianamarinhooficial) I’ve been loving the naked french manicure lately, so this design is a great transition into the fall. Keep things subtle with this look and add a splash of your favorite florals for a simple yet elegant mani.

midnight blue mani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanated Mani aka Anna (@melanated.mani) I am obsessed with this look! Swap out the classic jet-black look for midnight blue instead. This sophisticated color brings me back to Taylor Swift’s Midnights manicure that she revealed in tandem with the album’s release in 2022. Pair this manicure with an all-denim outfit for a chic look!

neutral wavy nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canishiea J. Sams (Sacramento, C.A) (@nailsbycanishiea) This manicure has all the fun of summer with the colors of fall. This design incorporates neutral colors, like brown and white, to create a chic and understated mani. All you need is a neutral base, and you can even swap the squiggly line colors for various shades of brown!

pearly chrome