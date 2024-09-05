The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The leaves have started to turn golden and pumpkin spice is taking over every menu, which means it’s time to switch up your nail game with some trendy fall hues. Hailey Bieber recently got a head start on the transition from bright colors to rich neutrals with her latest manicure. On her Instagram Story, Bieber showed off her chocolate caramel manicure with the caption “ready for fall over here,” featuring little leaf emojis. From the almond shape of her nails to the gold undertones of the polish, I can already tell every fashionista is bound to recreate this look.

If you’re looking for an answer that includes one brand of polish in one shade, you’d unfortunately be disappointed. Bieber’s nail tech Zola Ganzorigt posted her own photo to Instagram and gave some insight into how she achieved the perfect fall shade for Bieber. Apparently, it included mixing five different colors. As busy college students, a lot of us don’t really have the time (or money) to spend on a ton of shades to mix. Instead, here are a few caramel brown nail colors you can try to recreate Bieber’s look. From rich browns to caramel-coded tans, add one of these polishes to your cart and you’re sure to turn heads.