The leaves have started to turn golden and pumpkin spice is taking over every menu, which means it’s time to switch up your nail game with some trendy fall hues. Hailey Bieber recently got a head start on the transition from bright colors to rich neutrals with her latest manicure. On her Instagram Story, Bieber showed off her chocolate caramel manicure with the caption “ready for fall over here,” featuring little leaf emojis. From the almond shape of her nails to the gold undertones of the polish, I can already tell every fashionista is bound to recreate this look.
If you’re looking for an answer that includes one brand of polish in one shade, you’d unfortunately be disappointed. Bieber’s nail tech Zola Ganzorigt posted her own photo to Instagram and gave some insight into how she achieved the perfect fall shade for Bieber. Apparently, it included mixing five different colors. As busy college students, a lot of us don’t really have the time (or money) to spend on a ton of shades to mix. Instead, here are a few caramel brown nail colors you can try to recreate Bieber’s look. From rich browns to caramel-coded tans, add one of these polishes to your cart and you’re sure to turn heads.
- OPI Millennial Mocha, $12
This shade is the perfect blend of brown and shimmer all in one. It’s a soft, creamy shade with just the right amount of sparkle. OPI’s Millennial Mocha is fun and could work with any nail shape or style. Similar to Bieber’s custom shade, the gold undertones from the glitter in this polish are a great addition!
- Essie Midnight Delight, $7
Essie describes this shade as a warm cognac, and that couldn’t be a more perfect observation. This shade is very neutral, but fits into the theme of fall without a doubt. It’s rich, sophisticated, and can work for anyone.
- Jinsoon Earth Clay, $18
On the lighter side, JINsoon’s Earth Clay polish is a mixture of orange and brown, similar to the shade of pottery clay. Working with any and all skin tones, if you’re someone who is new to doing brown on your nails, this is a great start!
- OPI Espresso Your Inner Self, $20
Whether it’s in your coffee or martini, everyone loves espresso! Have you ever thought about trying the color for your next manicure? OPI’s Espresso Your Inner Self polish shade is perfect for someone who wants a clean look to their nails. Perfect for those who prefer a classic, understated look, this shade complements a range of skin tones and adds a touch of refinement to any outfit.
- Chanel Faun, $32
-
One word: luxury! Chanel’s longwear nail color in the shade Faun is the perfect cocoa shade for your nails. Faun’s subtle, neutral tone makes it an incredibly versatile choice, effortlessly complementing both casual and formal looks. Whether you’re seeking a polished everyday look or a subtle, chic accent for a special occasion, Faun delivers timeless elegance with effortless grace.