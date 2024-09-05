Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
hailey bieber caramel brown nails
@nailsbyzola on Instagram/JINsoon/OPI
Here’s How To Get Hailey Bieber’s Chocolate Caramel Nails Just In Time For Fall

Kieaundria Bellamy

The leaves have started to turn golden and pumpkin spice is taking over every menu, which means it’s time to switch up your nail game with some trendy fall hues. Hailey Bieber recently got a head start on the transition from bright colors to rich neutrals with her latest manicure. On her Instagram Story, Bieber showed off her chocolate caramel manicure with the caption “ready for fall over here,” featuring little leaf emojis. From the almond shape of her nails to the gold undertones of the polish, I can already tell every fashionista is bound to recreate this look.

If you’re looking for an answer that includes one brand of polish in one shade, you’d unfortunately be disappointed. Bieber’s nail tech Zola Ganzorigt posted her own photo to Instagram and gave some insight into how she achieved the perfect fall shade for Bieber. Apparently, it included mixing five different colors. As busy college students, a lot of us don’t really have the time (or money) to spend on a ton of shades to mix. Instead, here are a few caramel brown nail colors you can try to recreate Bieber’s look. From rich browns to caramel-coded tans, add one of these polishes to your cart and you’re sure to turn heads.

OPI Millennial Mocha, $12
opi glitter brown nails
OPI

This shade is the perfect blend of brown and shimmer all in one. It’s a soft, creamy shade with just the right amount of sparkle. OPI’s Millennial Mocha is fun and could work with any nail shape or style. Similar to Bieber’s custom shade, the gold undertones from the glitter in this polish are a great addition!

See On OPI
Essie Midnight Delight, $7
essie brown nails
essie

Essie describes this shade as a warm cognac, and that couldn’t be a more perfect observation. This shade is very neutral, but fits into the theme of fall without a doubt. It’s rich, sophisticated, and can work for anyone.

See On Amazon
Jinsoon Earth Clay, $18
jinsoon brown nails
JINsoon

On the lighter side, JINsoon’s Earth Clay polish is a mixture of orange and brown, similar to the shade of pottery clay. Working with any and all skin tones, if you’re someone who is new to doing brown on your nails, this is a great start!

See On JINsoon
OPI Espresso Your Inner Self, $20
opi espresso brown nails
OPI

Whether it’s in your coffee or martini, everyone loves espresso! Have you ever thought about trying the color for your next manicure? OPI’s Espresso Your Inner Self polish shade is perfect for someone who wants a clean look to their nails. Perfect for those who prefer a classic, understated look, this shade complements a range of skin tones and adds a touch of refinement to any outfit.

See On OPI
Chanel Faun, $32
chanel brown nails
Chanel

One word: luxury! Chanel’s longwear nail color in the shade Faun is the perfect cocoa shade for your nails. Faun’s subtle, neutral tone makes it an incredibly versatile choice, effortlessly complementing both casual and formal looks. Whether you’re seeking a polished everyday look or a subtle, chic accent for a special occasion, Faun delivers timeless elegance with effortless grace.

See On Chanel
Kieaundria Cheyenn’e Bellamy is a Style writer for the Her Campus National Writer Program, where she covers all things beauty, fashion, and decor. She is a rising senior at LIM College majoring in fashion media, and is a proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. She is also a a full time esthetician and entrepreneur. Kieaundria has a passion for helping others feel confident in their skin, while staying up-to-date with the latest trends in beauty. Prior to Her Campus, Kieaundria was an editorial writer for the Horizons magazine at HCC, where she wrote beauty, lifestyle, and evergreen pieces. When she’s not busy studying or taking on clients, you can find her scrolling through social media, hanging out with friends, trying new restaurants, online shopping, and on the hunt for the next concert to attend. As the Tiktok lovers would say, “I’m just a girl.”