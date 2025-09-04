This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

We love a multitasking moment: a hair mask that refreshes your locks during your post-game everything shower, an informative podcast that teaches you something new on a run, and shoes that are actually cute while supporting your recovery.

From sneakers to slides to clogs, OOFOS® shoes are designed from revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, which absorbs 37% more impact than traditional footwear and reduces stress on feet and joints. They’re also low-key high-key very in and very easy to style for so many activities this semester, from 8 a.m. workouts to 8 p.m. dinner plans.

Check out how we’re styling OOFOS® this semester! Don’t forget to verify your student ID/email with the green ID.me button at checkout to unlock 20% off!

Match Your Gym Bag To Your Slides For Your Workout

From crushing a major sweat sesh at the campus fitness center to leaving it all out on the field (…or court, or mat, or track!) during a team practice, your body needs time to recover. Made with extra OOfoam™ and a secure double-strap, the OOyea Slides are designed to cradle your foot, promoting faster recovery and providing major foot support. Pick the OOyea Slide in a color that matches your gym bag so you can recover in comfort and style. Bonus points if they also match your water bottle!

Add Your Slides As A Pop Of Color To Your Errand Outfit

In a world full of neutrals, let OOFOS® be the pop of color your outfit needs. The OOahh Slides aren’t just for recovery after practices or after games — they can also support your feet when you’re cruising down the aisles at the grocery store or walking to the post office to mail your long-distance bestie a little pick-me-up. The patented footbed design cradles your arches and reduces joint stress, so you can also cross “recovery” off of your to-do list.

Rock A Monochrome Look For Your Roomie Date Night

As the sporty friend in your group chat, you pretty much live in athleisure Monday through Thursday. But the moment classes are over and Friday night rolls around, you swap your sweats for a dress, and your cleats for your fave OOyea Slides — whose two-strap silhouette and peep-toe design create the perfect trendy chunky shoe. Pair your OOyea Slides with a monochrome look for a sleek, classically modern vibe.

Pair With Jeans For A Post-Game Team Dinner

Your team got the W, and it’s time to celebrate! Of course, you put your OOahh Slides and a pair of jeans in your gym bag ahead of time, opting for a shoe that promotes faster muscle recovery and minimizes odor. These lightweight slides are made with closed-cell foam and are machine washable, so you can clean them easily before styling your next outing.

With Matching Athleisure For A Comfy Look For Class

It doesn’t matter where you go to school — the unwritten class wardrobe is always to wear whatever is most comfortable. But when you’re a student athlete or a gym guru, it means prioritizing your recovery, too! When picking out your next class fit, pair your slides with a matching workout set and oversized sweatshirt for the perfect comfy casual lecture look. OOyea Slides aren’t just for summer. Layer mid-calf socks over your leggings to keep your recovery going all year long!

Excited to improve your recovery game — and style — with your OOFOS®? Shop now for the OOFOS® OOahhs and OOyeas to be comfortable and fashionable all semester long! Don’t forget to use your student email/ID for a student discount! All you need to do is click the green ID.me button during checkout.

PS – Are you a student athlete? Do you want exciting opportunities to create content for brands you love? Apply for the HC Athletic Club here for a chance to score some of your very own OOFOS® slides and create content for OOFOS®!