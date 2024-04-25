7 Spring Tops From Amazon That Can Be Dressed Up & Down

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s finally that time of year when it’s warm enough to play around with your wardrobe and get a little creative with your mix-and-match skills. But spring is also usually the time of year when you realize while getting ready for the first time in possible ages that you don’t need to wear a coat over your perfect ‘fit that all of your spring tops are, well…so very last year. You’ve worked hard all semester and with all of the end-of-year parties, picnics, and final meetings with your professors and advisors about what comes next, you deserve to treat yourself to the perfect spring top to add a little oomph to your usual looks.

In most parts of the country, spring is one of two times of the year (early fall is the other) when you can rock that three-quarter-length sleeved sweater that’s too light for the depths of January but actually pairs best with a pair of wide-legged jeans and no jacket. Or finally, pull out those jean shorts you preemptively bought to cheer yourself up while writing your Big Final Essay, but can’t wear without an equally fresh and crisp long-sleeved t-shirt or hoodie. Never fear, if you’re looking for inspo to round out your spring looks look no further than some of these super affordable and adaptable spring tops from Amazon for a quick wardrobe refresh.

Henley Sweater Whether it’s over leggings or jeans, this sweater exudes spring ease. Plus the buttons and tied-up bottom give it a little extra flare. See on Amazon

Cap Sleeve Sweater With a pair of jeans and some very on-trend mules, you’ll look put together even if you’re totally overwhelmed with finishing out the spring semester. See on Amazon

Button Down Blouse This short-sleeved top can be as casual as you want, but still looks nice enough to dress up for some end-of-year activities. See on Amazon

STriped Short Sleeved Top This loose, preppy striped sweater top is giving Free People striped sweater dupe, with a more springtime approach. See on Amazon

Oversized t-shirt What’s not to love about an oversized t-shirt in a perky spring color? See on Amazon

Wrapped Blouse Available in multiple colors, this loose-wrapped blouse with cap sleeves is the perfect spring top, whether you’re headed to dinner with the girlies or have a last-minute meeting with your thesis advisor. See on Amazon