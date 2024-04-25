Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
7 Spring Tops From Amazon That Can Be Dressed Up & Down

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Karen Fratti

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s finally that time of year when it’s warm enough to play around with your wardrobe and get a little creative with your mix-and-match skills. But spring is also usually the time of year when you realize while getting ready for the first time in possible ages that you don’t need to wear a coat over your perfect ‘fit that all of your spring tops are, well…so very last year. You’ve worked hard all semester and with all of the end-of-year parties, picnics, and final meetings with your professors and advisors about what comes next, you deserve to treat yourself to the perfect spring top to add a little oomph to your usual looks.

In most parts of the country, spring is one of two times of the year (early fall is the other) when you can rock that three-quarter-length sleeved sweater that’s too light for the depths of January but actually pairs best with a pair of wide-legged jeans and no jacket. Or finally, pull out those jean shorts you preemptively bought to cheer yourself up while writing your Big Final Essay, but can’t wear without an equally fresh and crisp long-sleeved t-shirt or hoodie. Never fear, if you’re looking for inspo to round out your spring looks look no further than some of these super affordable and adaptable spring tops from Amazon for a quick wardrobe refresh.

Henley Sweater

Whether it’s over leggings or jeans, this sweater exudes spring ease. Plus the buttons and tied-up bottom give it a little extra flare.

Cap Sleeve Sweater

With a pair of jeans and some very on-trend mules, you’ll look put together even if you’re totally overwhelmed with finishing out the spring semester.

Button Down Blouse

This short-sleeved top can be as casual as you want, but still looks nice enough to dress up for some end-of-year activities.

STriped Short Sleeved Top

This loose, preppy striped sweater top is giving Free People striped sweater dupe, with a more springtime approach.

Oversized t-shirt

What’s not to love about an oversized t-shirt in a perky spring color?

Wrapped Blouse

Available in multiple colors, this loose-wrapped blouse with cap sleeves is the perfect spring top, whether you’re headed to dinner with the girlies or have a last-minute meeting with your thesis advisor.

Striped sweatshirt

This lightweight striped sweatshirt is the perfect way to look like you thought of your outfit instead of running out to your last morning class 10-minutes late. Not that you would ever do that, of course.

Karen is an affiliate content writer and editor for the Her Campus community. More of her other current work can be found at High Snobiety where she covers celeb style, fashion trends, and sneakerhead life. Karen was formerly an entertainment writer and editor at Bustle, Screenrant, The Dipp, Hello Giggles, and probably any other website you can likely think of that covers entertainment, pop culture, and news. She has a B.A. in English and Journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia and an M.A. in Media Studies from The New School University. In a previous life, Karen spent almost a decade in Rome, Italy working as a student advisor for Northeastern University’s architecture study abroad program (and eating all of the pasta and pizza she could afford). She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. When she's not glued to her laptop writing and adding things to cart, Karen's likely trying to learn how to do her own gel manicures while watching Bravo. If you want to talk about TV, the best sneakers and nail colors right this very minute, or where to go on a European spring break, don't be a stranger.