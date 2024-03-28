7 Spring Jackets That Aren’t Your Old Jean Jacket

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Spring has finally sprung and along with it, the never-ending quest to figure out exactly what temperature you’re trying to dress for. Having a go-to spring jacket that’s versatile, just warm enough, and weatherproof on hand is a must, no matter what your personal style is. And yet, it feels impossible to actually find this unicorn of a jacket.

Luckily, so many different spring jacket looks are in for the 2024 season, whether it’s a quilted grandma jacket, lined utility coats, or vegan leather trenches. You kind of can’t go wrong this year as you hop from trend to trend right now. And it’s the best time of the year to try out new looks and see what literally and figuratively fits.

Plus, unless you’re an influencer (and lucky you) and have hordes of fresh clothes coming in all the time, it’s probably time to update your spring jacket game. Especially if you’ve been pulling on the same denim jacket every year on since you graduated high school. No shade, every closet needs a good, well-worn denim jacket, but variety does go a long way. These jackets hit the must-have marks of spring closet staples, with a little added flair. Switch up your coat game (and be the proud member of your friend group who actually remembered to bring one) with one or a twist on these seven spring jackets

1. Old navy oversized trench

An oversized, double-breasted trench coat is a must-have for any spring wardrobe. See on Old Navy

2. Carhartt Women’s Canvas jacket

Workwear is in these days, but you don’t have to look like a lumberjack to try out the trend. This cute bomber jacket will do the trick, and since it’s Carhartt, it’s also waterproof and durable. See on Amazon

3. superdown Akari Jacket

Add a little shimmer to your wardrobe with this statement green spring jacket. See on Revolve

4. Levi’s Millie Quilted Jacket

This quilted jacket will keep you cozy when the temperature randomly drops uncomfortably fast. See on Levi’s

5. Calvin Klein Faux Leather Jacket

A leather jacket is a staple for any closet and this long, faux version will go with just about any look. See on Calvin Klein

6. ASos hooded rain trench

One of the most important things to look for in a spring jacket is that it’s weatherproof for all the spring showers. This oversized, hooded black trench will protect you through it all. See on ASOS

7. Uniqlo stand collar coat