Spring Style Outlook: What To Expect This Season

The runways are brimming with fresh and captivating styles. Here I’ve outlined my projections for the upcoming Spring fashion trends.

Girly Pop is In!

You might have stumbled upon the term “girly pop” on TikTok or elsewhere, leaving you curious about its meaning. Essentially, “girly pop” is a feminine aesthetic adorned with various shades of pink. It seems this Spring will be saturated with a girly, feminine vibe. Picture plenty of hair bows or delicate ornaments adorning tops and sweaters. Additionally, expect to spot ballerina flats making a comeback. Lace and sheer fabrics also fall under this feminine umbrella. It’s all about embracing elements that enhance feminine features or exude a youthful charm.

SHort SHorts

If you have ever dreaded the idea of putting on pants and wished the world would normalize pantsless looks, then you are in luck. Short shorts are all the rage this season, and I think we will see a lot of legs as the weather gets warmer. Any fabric works for the short shorts look, such as denim, cotton, and linen. Try pairing your short shorts with a long-sleeve knit wear or oversized jacket to create a proportional look. Not only does this add an extra layer of style, but it also ensures a balanced and flattering ensemble that’s sure to turn heads. So, bid your pants-induced issues a farewell and welcome short shorts into your wardrobe.

The MORE Minimal the better

Essential fashion staples are crucial additions to your Spring wardrobe. Think understated hues, monochromatic ensembles, and simple garments. Blazers and trousers worn casually are making a statement this season, and this trend is certainly here to stay. Keeping it understated is key, and adding pops of red can bring a much-needed flair into the ensemble.

Mesh, Mesh, Mesh

Mesh is bound to make a strong appearance this Spring. Whether it’s in the form of a skirt, a top, or even a jacket, expect to see it everywhere. Layering mesh with sheer fabrics adds depth and cohesion to any outfit. Mesh is particularly well-suited for warmer weather, thanks to its versatility. Whether you’re heading for a night out or a day at the beach, mesh serves as a stylish choice, offering both edginess and functionality. With its ability to effortlessly transition from day to night, mesh is poised to become a staple in every fashion-forward wardrobe this season, embodying both trendiness and practicality.

I Don’t Think We Will See This

You may be familiar with those dresses adorned with countless ruffles, reminiscent of styles you might find at LoveShackFancy. However, that’s not what is in this Spring. The preppy, schoolgirl look is becoming less and less popular, but hey, it might come back with a vengeance next Spring season, as most looks do. Pleated skirts, despite their popularity last year, might not dominate the scene this time around. Another trend to approach with caution is denim on denim. When executed properly, it can be utterly fabulous, but steer clear of overdoing the denim, especially with accessories. And remember, avoid sporting the same shade of denim from head to toe for a more balanced look.