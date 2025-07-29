Wait, What Are The 5 Bs Of Sorority Rush, Exactly?

As summer comes to an end (why was it literally only three minutes long?) and stores switch from “Fourth of July” to “Back to School” products, there is still one more item on the checklist for many incoming freshmen: absolutely nail sorority recruitment. For some, that means refining their Instagram pages, purchasing a week’s worth of cute outfits, getting a glowing recommendation letter, and even consulting with a recruitment coach.

But one of the most common ways PNMs (aka, potential new members) are prepping for the many rounds of rush is by practicing their conversation skills — and by that I don’t just mean the Dos, but also the Don’ts. And one of the most common Don’ts of recruitment: bringing up the Five Bs of sorority rush.

“The Five Bs” is a phrase that may strike fear into those in the know. Over the years, the phrase has made its way around online — to the point that those not even involved in Greek life might know about them. However, that’s not a given, and plenty of PNMs might not have a single clue as to what even one of those five Bs is.

So, what are the Five Bs, exactly, what makes them so off-limits, and can you really not bring any of them up? Let’s get into it.

Boys

The first B on the docket stands for “boys.” If the boy in your life happens to be your boyfriend, you can mention him once or twice, but recruitment is about getting to know you, not your partner. More importantly, the “boys” you should def not mention during recruitment are those in fraternities. It should never seem like you view your sorority as a way to meet guys, or that you would value those relationships over your sisterhood. Plus, some sororities have stronger relationships with others, so you don’t want to run the risk of putting someone off by mentioning any of them by name.

Booze

Even though this B means “booze,” you don’t even have to mention alcohol to veer into this B’s territory, because this B roughly translates to partying in general. By exclusively talking about going out, you can end up sending the wrong message about your values or what you’re looking for in a sorority.

Beliefs

Also known as the “Bible” category, this B is all about religion. No matter what religion you do or don’t practice, bringing it up during sorority rush (especially in the earlier rounds, before conversations get too deep) can be the fast track to an awkward conversation. Of course, if your faith is very important to you, then bringing it up could be a way to find the place that is a best fit for you — just know that not everyone you speak to will have the same views as you.

Bucks

It’s common courtesy to avoid talking about personal or familial finances wherever you are (except when it comes to pay transparency, am I right?), and that is certainly the case for fall rush as well. You don’t want to come off as materialistic when you’re just getting to know people. That said, if you have concerns about how much it would cost to join a particular sorority, or you’re interested in things like scholarships or payment plans, you can ask your recruitment guide or Panehel leaders for more information.

Ballots

This B was previously referred to as “Bush” — as in, the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush — and later, as “Biden.” Now, it just stands for “ballots,” but it means the same thing. The question of whether you can talk about politics during rush is seriously up for debate, but the general guidelines are to avoid explicitly bringing up issues. IMO, feel free to mention your ideals of female empowerment and solidarity, but anything beyond that might raise questions of whether you’re able to get along with every other woman in the sorority, who may or may not share your views. Once again, if there are key values that you hold dear and see as non-negotiables, you can certainly try to talk about it — just make sure you’re willing to walk away from a house if you don’t get the kind of response you’re looking for.