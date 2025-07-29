As the start of the school year comes back around, that can only mean one thing: It’s time for fall sorority recruitment season. Ever since Bama Rush went viral on TikTok in 2021, sorority rush has been huge online, with many women involved every year, whether they are members or PNMs, making videos to share their outfits and experiences. It has become so popular that it has expanded from the social media world into the world of TV, like the Bama Rush documentary that was released a couple of years ago. And now, there’s a new show from Lifetime called A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush! (yes, exclamation point included) for fans to check out.

This new show, whose trailer was released on July 25, is set to follow a handful of mother-daughter duos as the daughter goes through sorority recruitment at her school, from the preparation period of finding outfits and working with rush consultants, to the actual recruitment process and what house (if any) they end up joining. The show adds a new perspective that isn’t normally seen on RushTok: the side of the girl’s mother. As the trailer puts it, “Behind every girl going through rush, there is a mommy right behind her who wants it as bad as she does.” (TBH, that’s def not everyone’s experience, but pop off, I guess.)

Here’s what else to know about A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush! — including when it comes out and some familiar faces you’ll see on it.

What is ‘A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush!’ about?

Although rush may seem like an individual process, for these moms on the show, it is anything but. They are involved in every step of their daughter’s rush prep and practice — and of course during rush itself. In this show, viewers are going to get to see the behind-the-scenes moments of rush, including how much money these families spend on outfits and what rush coaches even talk about.

Based on the trailer, many of these moms were in Greek life when they were in college, so it somewhat makes sense that they would be extremely invested in making sure their daughters end up in the “right” houses. This means they also know the rush process well, so they will be able to better guide their daughters and help them make important decisions about different houses.

Who is set to appear on the show?

The names of the mother-daughter duos have not been officially revealed by Lifetime, but some of the stars of the show have posted about their involvement on social media, so there is *some* info about who’s going to be featured: Lexie Blake (@thelexieblake) will share her rush experience at the University of Mississippi. Caroline Witte (@styleswithcaroline) will be followed on the show during her rush process at the University of Arkansas. Also, Violet Kleefisch (@violetkleefisch) confirmed she will be featured during her rush experience at Baylor University. Although there are more mother-daughter duos who are expected to be featured, not all of them have posted yet, so their names are TBD.

Alongside these mother-daughter duos, a familiar face on RushTok will also be involved: Bama Morgan. Morgan Cadenhead has gone viral multiple times online talking about her experience rushing two years in a row at the University of Alabama. The show will apparently feature her second time going through rush at Bama in 2024.

In terms of coaches, rush expert and pageant coach Bill Alverson (@coach_charming) is set to star in the show as he gives advice during prep for rush. Brandis Bradley (@makeupartistatlaw) a TikTok star known for sharing rush advice, will also help these families as they prepare.

When will the show air?

The first episode of A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush! will be released on Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime, and each consecutive episode will be released Mondays at the same time. The show has 10 episodes.