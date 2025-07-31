Whether you have one yourself or have seen them flooding your social media feed, so many girls are well-acquainted with Sonny Angels. They’re cute little trinkets depicting little baby cherubs that you can attach to phone cases, keychains, bags, and more. Sonny Angels have become more than just toys — they’re adorable, quirky accessories that can help showcase your personality. And now, spread the word to all of your Sonny Angel collector friends, because there’s a new series in town: the Sonny Angel Snack Series.

These tiny figurines have swiftly become a viral sensation. These adorable companions are sold in blind boxes with a variety of series, so every unboxing is a surprise (with a potential secret figure to find, of course). Each Sonny Angel dons a headpiece or some adorable accessories — including animals, fruit, and, now, fast food.

The Sonny Angel Snack Series Release Date

The Snack Series launches July 31, and the lineup contains an assortment of 12 different figures — plus secret ones to collect. The description on the Sonny Angel website reads, “From stars of the fast-food world like hamburgers and sandwiches, beloved sides like fries and milkshakes, to dining table essentials like ketchup and mustard — plus café treats like donuts and coffee — each mini figure has its own delicious personality!” Could you imagine a cuter series?

The Sonny Angel Snack Series Cost

Each individual blind box costs $12.25, so it’s relatively affordable to be able to add one of these to your collection. Compared to the mega-viral Labubus, which retail for about $28 each, the Sonny Angels may be a bit easier on your wallet.

Will The Sonny Angel Snack Series Restock?

When the Snack Series sells out, fans of Sonny Angel can most likely expect a restock. The collection has been introduced as a regular series rather than limited edition, so restocks are likely to appear in waves. Fans should keep their eyes peeled on Sonny Angel’s official social media and website, where sneak peaks and restock alerts are often posted. TikTok and YouTube are *already* full of collection unboxings, making the experience of collecting even more exciting, building a sense of community. Even if you unbox a figure you didn’t really want (we’ve all been there), there’s always the opportunity to trade with different members of the community.

So whether you’re in it for an adorable accessory for your room or for the thrill of the surprise when you open up the box, the Snack Series is the ultimate collectible treat.