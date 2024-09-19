These Sonny Angel Halloween Costumes Include The Cutest Little Angel Wings

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Still can’t figure out what Halloween costume to wear this year? Well, maybe consider your inner love for Sonny Angels, and for cute animals. The Sonny Angel Store has three signature Sonny Angel Halloween costumes available for you to get into the spooky spirit. Popularity around Sonny Angels has been all over TikTok over the last few years, with influencers like Bretman Rock and Remi Cruz collecting the various figurines.

These Sonny Angels costumes are based on their Hippers mini figure doll line. The classic Hippers include animals like giraffe, panda, elephant, and more, and all of the figurines come in a blind box, so you have no idea what you’re going to get. It’s hard to imagine that such cuteness comes in such small packages — and now, you get to try out being a Sonny Angel Hipper yourself.

Halloween has always been a time to celebrate all things freaky, creepy, and scary — even down to the costumes. The spookier the better, and years ago, if a costume didn’t give off horror vibes, it didn’t seem like you were all in for the tricks and treats. Now, of course, having a chilling costume isn’t all the rage for everyone, and dressing up in something ordinary or even cute can be just as good. Why keep with tradition? Go off the rails and experiment with unconventional costumes!

The Sonny Angel costumes come in a classic rabbit in baby pink, a charming fawn in honey orange brown, and an adorable mouse in sky blue. The costumes come in a kit that includes branded headwear and a pair of angel wings. There are adjustable straps on both accessories for comfy wear. Each animal costume costs $35, which is a good deal IMHO, considering they’re made with strong polyester fabric and one size fits all.

If you’re planning on being a Sonny Angel this Halloween, you may want to hop on buying your costume stat. Sonny Angel has a rule of only one style of costume per purchase, which means buying more than one rabbit, fawn, or mouse is not allowed. Customers are also not allowed to use secondary accounts with duplicate information of names, addresses, or phone numbers. So now’s about time to pull out your card and start ordering.

If you don’t get the chance to buy one of these three cuddly costumes, don’t freak out just yet. The company is dropping another collection of costumes soon. From Sept. 23 through Sept. 27, customers will be able to preorder new costumes including a cat, cow, and frog. Prepare for a day of shopping, because like the first series of costumes, these loveable creatures will also sell fast.

If you’re someone who likes more of a sweet than scary type of Halloween costume, Sonny Angel’s Halloween costumes may be right for you.