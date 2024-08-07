On July 19, Casetify collaborated with Sonny Angel, the famous angel baby figurines, to create a series of phone accessories with veggie and fruit-inspired patterns, inspired by the Sonny Angel HIPPERS Harvest Series. Lovers of the Sonny Angel figurines can choose between 21 different phone case designs and products, all priced between $52 and $78. Part of the collaboration included a Sonny Angel Blind Box Set, which was a surprise package consisting of a random case and a Sonny Angel figure that matched. The Blind Box went viral on TikTok, and sold out on the Casetify website. So, will Casetify restock the Sonny Angel Blind Box Set?

The surprise box sold out within just a few days of being added to the Casetify website. Some of those who were able to get their hands on a surprise box before it sold out took to social media to share their excitement about the collaboration and to reveal which case and figure they got. Influencer Bretman Rock shared a video to TikTok revealing he had received not one, but two surprise boxes! Another influencer, Alisha Marie, took to TikTok to share the Blind Box items she received with her followers.

@bretmanrock Yalllll i gots the Sonny angel and Casetify case collab !!!!! Im saur happy ♬ original sound – bretmanrock

Regular customers who couldn’t get their hands on the surprise box before it sold out expressed how they wished the set would be restocked. Casetify also only created Blind Boxes for U.S. customers with specific phone sizes, including the iPhone 13, 14 and 15 Pro and Pro Max sizes, so those who had different phone models or who were in different countries were upset they weren’t able to buy one in the first place.

So, will the Casetify Sonny Angel Blind Boxes be restocked? While there’s no official word from Casetify yet, the brand announced on TikTok that they wish to “accommodate everyone in the near future,” so it’s possible the brand may bring the Blind Boxes back, especially for a wider range of phone sizes and for international customers. Her Campus reached out to Casetify to confirm a potential restock, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

If you’re not into waiting for a potential restock of the Blind Box, Sonny Angel fans can still pick up another case from the Casetify collab collection, and Sonny Angel sells their HIPPERS Harvest Series figurines separately on their website. Even though it may take away the “surprise” of the Blind Box, you’ll still have your own adorable Sonny Angel case and a figurine to match.