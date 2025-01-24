Soap Nails Are The Newest Nail Trend For 2025, & Here’s How To Get Them

In 2025, I’m following a new mantra: New year, new nails. And if you’re like me, you’re probably scouring the internet for the latest 2025 nail trends and hottest nail colors to start the new year right. Well, rest assured — I just found your next mani. Let me introduce you to soap nails. Soap nails are the minimalist’s dream — with soft white and pink hues and a shiny top coat, they’re the nail equivalent of no-makeup makeup.

If you’ve been longing for a simple, clean look to start the new year right, look no further. Soap nails are inspired by the feeling you get after a good manicure (or at-home treatment). Imagine the feeling of your hands being moisturized, your nails just dipped in nail oil, cuticles trimmed, and any previous nail polish thoroughly scrubbed away. It’s a luxurious and understated look that’s sure to go with any of your winter outfits.

And it’s not just me — many people online are loving the soap nail look, too. On TikTok and Instagram, you’ll find many tutorials showing you how to get soap nails. But if you’re still confused, don’t stress. I’ve outlined the best ways to get your very own soap nails, whether at the salon or at home. You’ll be looking sudsy and stunning in no time!

How to get soap nails at the salon

The first step to achieving soap nails is a thorough clean. Make sure your nail tech cleans off any previous nail polish and buffs your nails for shine. As for nail shape, this is a pretty versatile look, so square, oval, and almond all work well — the key is making sure that whatever you get looks natural.

For color, you can select anything with a sheer pink or white finish. Just be sure to top the color with a glossy top coat. The top coat can be completely clear or have pink or white hues as well. The end result should be shiny and fresh-looking. And as always, be sure to show your nail tech some reference photos to make sure it’s clear what you’re looking for.

How to get soap nails at home

This is a pretty simple look, which makes it perfect for any DIYers or girlies on a budget. The initial steps of soap nails are all about nail care, so try out some nail oil and moisturizing cream for your hands. You can also keep a natural nail shape for this look. Once you’ve adequately cleaned up your nails, it’s time to begin.

For colors, you’ll want to stick with something sheer and creamy. Some popular options online are OPI’s Bubble Bath ($12), Essie’s Of Corset ($13), and Olive & June’s The Queen Takes Her Tea With Milk ($9) for that pink-ish hue. If you’re looking for something more milky and creamy, try out Essie’s Marshmallow ($10) or OPI’s Nude Creme ($12). For a top coat, use what you have as long as it has a shiny finish. If you’re looking for one, I’d recommend Revlon’s Gel Envy Top Coat ($7) or ILNP’s Glass Candy ($10).

Whether you’re at home or at the salon, you can always try out some nail art on top of the look, but I would recommend keeping it relatively simple. Personally, I think a bubble design would look great. But don’t worry if you’re not up to the task — this look is great on its own.