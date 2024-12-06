Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
12 Mocha Mousse Nail Ideas From TikTok If You Want To Rep The Color Of The Year

Sydney Flaherty

It’s official: 2025 is the year of Mocha Mousse! On Dec. 5, Pantone selected their Color of the Year for 2025, and it’s none other than the light brown shade of Mocha Mousse. This color follows 2024’s Peach Fuzz and 2023’s Viva Magenta, as well as summer 2024’s iconic Brat Green. Mocha Mousse contrasts with these colors due to its understated nature and more earthy vibe. 

Pantone describes the color as “warming” and “answering our desire for comfort.” The shade brings up images of “chocolate and coffee.” (Um, yes, please!). This is also the first time Pantone has selected a shade of brown for its Color of the Year. 

Pantone’s Color of the Year is a great way to gauge what colors could begin to trend in the following year. In 2025, are we going to see more brown sweaters, comfy attire, and quiet luxury-inspired looks? You can get a head start repping the year’s color now through makeup, accessories, and clothing pieces. One great way to get 2025-ready is through nail art! Some shades to help you get inspired are OPI’s Chocolate Moose ($12), essie’s shade Crochet Away ($10), and Sally Hansen’s color Buff and Tumble ($7). On TikTok, there are thousands of videos with different ideas on how you can incorporate Mocha Mousse into your nails. With these ideas, you’ll be right on track for the best year possible.

Simple Mocha Mousse Polish
@nailzkatkat

Teddy brown 🧸

♬ Epiphany – ✨Mordecai D. Jackson✨

Keep it simple this year by simply applying some mocha mousse-inspired polish. TBH, this shade speaks for itself, so there’s no need for any fancy styles.

Mocha Glazed Nails
@lily.lstyle

fall nails🤎🍩🐻 #gelxnails #gelx #nailinspo #nailart #chromenails #apresgelx #naildesigns #nails #nailvlog #fallnails

♬ greedy sped up – Tate McRae

We all love glazed donut nails, so why not combine the glazed look with Mocha Mousse? Your nails will be looking good enough to eat.

Mocha Mousse French Tips
@beautybay

French tip inspo 🖤🤍 @lightslacquer #brownnails #frenchtip #nailinspo

♬ original sound – BEAUTY BAY

Experiment with different shades of brown for this Mocha Mousse French tip style. This fun style works with any nail shape and is sure to turn heads.

Mocha Mousse Aura Nails
@glossytipped

cozy n cute brown aura nails to set the mood for fall 🧸🕯️🍂 using @essie • odd squad • mismatch to match • topless & barefoot • stay longer topcoat *ad _____ #fallnails #autumnnails #auranails #nailhacks #nailvideos #aestheticnails #satisfyingnails

♬ original sound – 𝗖𝗲𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 ♡

Aura nails are a great way to experiment with nail art and different shades. Incorporate some Mocha Mousse into your next look by adding some shades of brown.

Mocha Mousse Swirl
@thenaillologist

brown swirls with some sparkles 🐻👜🍂✨ ❥ liner brush, base in shade ‘wanderlust’, and dark brown in the shade ‘coffee culture’ from @wanderGEL official – code NAILOLOGIST10 for 10% off ❥ light brown in shade ‘b835’ from @BeetlesGelPolishOfficial ❥ sparkles in shade 001 from @mizhse #nails #nailinspo #nailart #neutralnails #brownnails #nailtutorial

♬ L’amore dice ciao (From “La matriarca – The Libertine”) – Main Titles – Armando Trovajoli

If you’re feeling the coffee vibes of Mocha Mousse, why not express it with some brown nail art swirls? This look will have you feeling like you just took a sip of the perfect vanilla latte.

Floral Mocha Mousse
@simlynail

I love neutral tones for floral nail art so much🥹🤎🌸 Using Barry M (regular nail polish) • Sheer Charm (base) • Espresso • Chai Latte • Cotton #nailart #neutralnails #brownnails #nailinspo #nailtrends #springnails #nailtutorial #floralnails #nailsathome

♬ Not Go Home (feat. Lake Jons) – Aves

These neutral floral designs are great for an understated look, and you can add as many or as few as you’d like. You can even play around with different shades of brown to compliment the Mocha Mousse shade.

Mocha Mousse Polka Dots
@thegirls.veld

brown with perka dots are we kidding?! #brownnails #brownnailswithpolkadots #fallnails #newnails #2024nails #nailinspo #gelnails #manicure

♬ lamour de ma vie x kill bill – Richard Shelest

Another simple nail art idea that even beginners can perfect is polka dots. You can use Mocha Mousse as the base or dots, depending on what you prefer. Play around with the size of the dots to get a unique look.

Sparkling Mocha Mousse
@heygreatnails

✨🧸🤎🍂 It’s still quite hot outside, but I’m already getting fall inspiration requests 🍁 •all products are linked on my amzn in the bio #nails #nailart #brownnails #glitternails #fallnails

♬ Back On 74 – Jungle

Level up your classic Mocha Mousse nails with some sparkles! Use either a brown glitter polish or glitter top coat to get your nails glimmering for 2025.

Mocha Mousse Marble
@nailsbypaular

autumnal marble nails! 🤎🍁🍂🧸 a new colour palette for my marble nail series – a combo of browns! and i gotta say, the marble design never disappoints! <3 — using: • @kiaraskynails nude nail polish “Bare With Me” 🌾 light brown nail polish “It’s a Mood” 🍂 brown nail polish “Un-Bare-Able” 🤎 dark brown nail polish “Cold Brew” ☕️ silver glitter nail polish “Masterpiece” 💍 glossy top coat (use my code PAULAR10 for 10% off! 💸) #fallnails #marblenails #brownnails #nailpolish #nailart #naildesign #nailarttutorial #nailinspo #diynails #nails2inspire #kiaraskynails #kiaraskynailspr #fypシ゚

♬ supernatural –

These elegant nails scream luxury to me. Use a Mocha Mousse polish to create a marbled nail effect that definitely won’t go unnoticed.

Sheer Mocha Mousse
@stephanieyianni_

New shade ‘Hunny’ from @the_gelbottle_inc 🤎✨ #sheernails #jellynails #brownnails #nudenails #nailinspo #biab #tgb #thegelbottle #fyp

♬ original sound – Ashley Gonzales Cañaveral – Ashley Gonzales Cañaveral

Considering how light a shade Mocha Mousse is, a sheer nail look would work great with the color. Sheer brown is good for anyone testing out Mocha Mousse before diving into the color.

Mocha Mousse in 3D
@kristinrosedavis

fall nails loading… #fallnails #fallnailinspo #3dnails #brownnails #wildonenails @Ashlynne Bair

♬ pink and white frank ocean – sped up sounds

Try out some 3D nail art designs with Mocha Mousse. You can add everything from brown florals to teddy bears to abstract designs — as long as you love what you get!

Mocha Mousse Sweater Nails
@xoprettykim

Ugh the brown shades 😍 #fallnails #nailvlog #sweaternails #fypp

♬ Moonlight Romance. – Runway90s

If you need to get into the holiday spirit, look no further than these sweater-inspired nails. This design can be done all in Mocha Mousse, or with different shades of brown. You’ll be looking cute and cozy.     

Sydney Flaherty is the Style Intern for Her Campus Media. She writes for the Style vertical on the site, including beauty, decor, and fashion coverage. Beyond Her Campus, Sydney is a junior at Emerson College in Boston, MA, majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing with a minor in History. She works as the style section editor of the on-campus publication, Atlas Magazine, where she selects and edits multiple style-related stories every semester. She writes and edits for multiple other on-campus magazines while also working as a writing tutor at Emerson. In her free time, Sydney loves to go on excessively long walks while blasting Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and the occasional Ed Sheeran (she is a certified Sheerio). You can usually find Sydney at a thrift store perusing the sweater section or listening to literally any historical fiction audiobook available.