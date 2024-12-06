12 Mocha Mousse Nail Ideas From TikTok If You Want To Rep The Color Of The Year

It’s official: 2025 is the year of Mocha Mousse! On Dec. 5, Pantone selected their Color of the Year for 2025, and it’s none other than the light brown shade of Mocha Mousse. This color follows 2024’s Peach Fuzz and 2023’s Viva Magenta, as well as summer 2024’s iconic Brat Green. Mocha Mousse contrasts with these colors due to its understated nature and more earthy vibe.

Pantone describes the color as “warming” and “answering our desire for comfort.” The shade brings up images of “chocolate and coffee.” (Um, yes, please!). This is also the first time Pantone has selected a shade of brown for its Color of the Year.

Pantone’s Color of the Year is a great way to gauge what colors could begin to trend in the following year. In 2025, are we going to see more brown sweaters, comfy attire, and quiet luxury-inspired looks? You can get a head start repping the year’s color now through makeup, accessories, and clothing pieces. One great way to get 2025-ready is through nail art! Some shades to help you get inspired are OPI’s Chocolate Moose ($12), essie’s shade Crochet Away ($10), and Sally Hansen’s color Buff and Tumble ($7). On TikTok, there are thousands of videos with different ideas on how you can incorporate Mocha Mousse into your nails. With these ideas, you’ll be right on track for the best year possible.