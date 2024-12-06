12 Mocha Mousse Nail Ideas From TikTok If You Want To Rep The Color Of The Year

It’s official: 2025 is the year of Mocha Mousse! On Dec. 5, Pantone selected their Color of the Year for 2025, and it’s none other than the light brown shade of Mocha Mousse. This color follows 2024’s Peach Fuzz and 2023’s Viva Magenta, as well as summer 2024’s iconic Brat Green. Mocha Mousse contrasts with these colors due to its understated nature and more earthy vibe.
Pantone describes the color as “warming” and “answering our desire for comfort.” The shade brings up images of “chocolate and coffee.” (Um, yes, please!). This is also the first time Pantone has selected a shade of brown for its Color of the Year.
Pantone’s Color of the Year is a great way to gauge what colors could begin to trend in the following year. In 2025, are we going to see more brown sweaters, comfy attire, and quiet luxury-inspired looks? You can get a head start repping the year’s color now through makeup, accessories, and clothing pieces. One great way to get 2025-ready is through nail art! Some shades to help you get inspired are OPI’s Chocolate Moose ($12), essie’s shade Crochet Away ($10), and Sally Hansen’s color Buff and Tumble ($7). On TikTok, there are thousands of videos with different ideas on how you can incorporate Mocha Mousse into your nails. With these ideas, you’ll be right on track for the best year possible.
- Simple Mocha Mousse Polish
-
Keep it simple this year by simply applying some mocha mousse-inspired polish. TBH, this shade speaks for itself, so there’s no need for any fancy styles.
- Mocha Glazed Nails
-
We all love glazed donut nails, so why not combine the glazed look with Mocha Mousse? Your nails will be looking good enough to eat.
- Mocha Mousse French Tips
-
Experiment with different shades of brown for this Mocha Mousse French tip style. This fun style works with any nail shape and is sure to turn heads.
- Mocha Mousse Aura Nails
-
Aura nails are a great way to experiment with nail art and different shades. Incorporate some Mocha Mousse into your next look by adding some shades of brown.
- Mocha Mousse Swirl
-
If you’re feeling the coffee vibes of Mocha Mousse, why not express it with some brown nail art swirls? This look will have you feeling like you just took a sip of the perfect vanilla latte.
- Floral Mocha Mousse
-
These neutral floral designs are great for an understated look, and you can add as many or as few as you’d like. You can even play around with different shades of brown to compliment the Mocha Mousse shade.
- Mocha Mousse Polka Dots
-
Another simple nail art idea that even beginners can perfect is polka dots. You can use Mocha Mousse as the base or dots, depending on what you prefer. Play around with the size of the dots to get a unique look.
- Sparkling Mocha Mousse
-
Level up your classic Mocha Mousse nails with some sparkles! Use either a brown glitter polish or glitter top coat to get your nails glimmering for 2025.
- Mocha Mousse Marble
-
These elegant nails scream luxury to me. Use a Mocha Mousse polish to create a marbled nail effect that definitely won’t go unnoticed.
- Sheer Mocha Mousse
-
Considering how light a shade Mocha Mousse is, a sheer nail look would work great with the color. Sheer brown is good for anyone testing out Mocha Mousse before diving into the color.
- Mocha Mousse in 3D
-
Try out some 3D nail art designs with Mocha Mousse. You can add everything from brown florals to teddy bears to abstract designs — as long as you love what you get!
- Mocha Mousse Sweater Nails
-
If you need to get into the holiday spirit, look no further than these sweater-inspired nails. This design can be done all in Mocha Mousse, or with different shades of brown. You’ll be looking cute and cozy.