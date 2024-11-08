Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
moscow mule nails
moscow mule nails
@opi on TikTok/@jesslizs on TikTok
Style > Beauty

Here’s How To Get Moscow Mule Nails, The Fall Trend To Try

Deborah Anthonio

If you’re anything like me, the changing seasons are a perfect excuse to get all cozied up and celebrate all things autumn. There’s nothing more serene than settling in on a cold day with hot tea and a blanket as brown and orange leaves drift by your window. One of the things I especially love to do during the fall season is get my nails done. I love looking down and seeing yet another reminder of autumn. Lucky for you, there are still a few more weeks to enjoy fall before the winter season begins. And it’s perfect timing, because these Moscow mule nails have been all over my TikTok For You page, and they’re perfect for fall. Now you may be wondering, what does a Moscow mule have to do with nail polish? But trust me on this! This style is an absolutely perfect combo of brown and gold, inspired by the copper cup that Moscow mules are served in. (IYKYK!) It’s a simple style, but they serve such a timeless and classy look. 

The absolute best part of this style is how versatile it is. These nails can be done with any shape (coffin, almond, square, oval). You can do Moscow mule nails with a french manicure or french tip, an ombre, with leaf designs pressed into them… you name it! Whether you tend to go for basic styles or intricate designs, these Moscow mule nails do not disappoint.

@opi

The easiest way to get Moscow Mule nails this fall? Use Millennium Mocha from our new Metallic Mega Mix collection! 🍁 These are the IT girl nails of the season. 🍂✨ #MoscowMuleNails #FallNails #FallNailInspo #brownnails

♬ Bed chem sped up – Stan :)

Getting the Moscow mule nail look is so incredibly easy — you have no excuse not to try it out! Here are two ways you can get these fall-inspired nails.

How To Get Moscow Mule Nails At The Salon

@jesslizs

looovee these smm ✨🍂 #diynails #nailsathome #moscowmule #copperchrome #coppernails #amazonnailfinds

♬ original sound – 𝑖𝑠𝑎𝑏𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑎 ˚୨୧⋆

Chances are, your nail tech might not know what Moscow mule nails are — they’re a new trend, after all! All you need to ask for is a black gel base or black dip with copper chrome on top. Don’t forget to show them reference pictures, so you can get that perfect metallic shade.

How To Get Moscow Mule Nails At Home

For all of the on-a-budget girlies that want a cheaper option (or who just love DIY projects), this look is absolutely achievable at home. First, you’ll want to buff and shape your nails into your desired shape. Start with a base coat like Essie’s All-In-One Top & Base Coat ($11). Wait for it to dry, then brush on the first layer of polish using a black polish like OPI’s Black Onyx Nail Lacquer ($12). You can also use a jelly brown or light pink gel color instead of black. Make sure you let your nails dry before adding the next layer of polish. 

For the next layer, go in with a copper shade of polish, like OPI’s Millenium Mocha ($12) or Essie’s Longwear SunRush ($9). Don’t forget to end with a top coat to keep your nails looking fresh for as long as possible! For those of you who like to take it up a notch with DIY nails, you can also use chrome powder instead of nail polish to add some extra shine. A great shade to use is OPI’s Chrome Effects Nail Powder ($14).

No matter how you choose to style your Moscow mule nails, you can rest assured they’ll definitely live up to the hype.

Deborah Anthonio

Rutgers '28

Deborah Anthonio is a National Writer who writes for the Style column for Her Campus Media. Specifically, styles that interest the new generation of young adults. Her expertise is in Beauty, Decor, and especially Fashion. Outside of Her Campus, Deborah is a college student at Rutgers University, pursuing a double major in I.T. and English. In the past, she's worked as Vice President of Raritan's Introduction of Minorities to Engineering and Secretary of the Junior Classical League at the Franklin High Branch – mainly writing and editing. Deborah has experienced many different work-study environments notably Electrical Construction which she studied for a year and acquired a work certificate in. Due to this, she's grown an appreciation for fashion in all aspects of life, from the workforce to glam to casual everyday wear. When she isn't writing or studying, Deborah enjoys reading fantasy and occasionally romance. Most of all she loves music. She's a Beatlemaniac but enjoys other artists such as Twenty One Pilots, Taylor Swift, Flyleaf, Amy Winehouse, and classical artists such as Saint Saens. She can often be seen perusing the shelves of Barnes and Noble, hungrily searching for new books and albums to delve into.