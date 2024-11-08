Here’s How To Get Moscow Mule Nails, The Fall Trend To Try

If you’re anything like me, the changing seasons are a perfect excuse to get all cozied up and celebrate all things autumn. There’s nothing more serene than settling in on a cold day with hot tea and a blanket as brown and orange leaves drift by your window. One of the things I especially love to do during the fall season is get my nails done. I love looking down and seeing yet another reminder of autumn. Lucky for you, there are still a few more weeks to enjoy fall before the winter season begins. And it’s perfect timing, because these Moscow mule nails have been all over my TikTok For You page, and they’re perfect for fall. Now you may be wondering, what does a Moscow mule have to do with nail polish? But trust me on this! This style is an absolutely perfect combo of brown and gold, inspired by the copper cup that Moscow mules are served in. (IYKYK!) It’s a simple style, but they serve such a timeless and classy look.

The absolute best part of this style is how versatile it is. These nails can be done with any shape (coffin, almond, square, oval). You can do Moscow mule nails with a french manicure or french tip, an ombre, with leaf designs pressed into them… you name it! Whether you tend to go for basic styles or intricate designs, these Moscow mule nails do not disappoint.

Getting the Moscow mule nail look is so incredibly easy — you have no excuse not to try it out! Here are two ways you can get these fall-inspired nails.

How To Get Moscow Mule Nails At The Salon

Chances are, your nail tech might not know what Moscow mule nails are — they’re a new trend, after all! All you need to ask for is a black gel base or black dip with copper chrome on top. Don’t forget to show them reference pictures, so you can get that perfect metallic shade.

How To Get Moscow Mule Nails At Home

For all of the on-a-budget girlies that want a cheaper option (or who just love DIY projects), this look is absolutely achievable at home. First, you’ll want to buff and shape your nails into your desired shape. Start with a base coat like Essie’s All-In-One Top & Base Coat ($11). Wait for it to dry, then brush on the first layer of polish using a black polish like OPI’s Black Onyx Nail Lacquer ($12). You can also use a jelly brown or light pink gel color instead of black. Make sure you let your nails dry before adding the next layer of polish.

For the next layer, go in with a copper shade of polish, like OPI’s Millenium Mocha ($12) or Essie’s Longwear SunRush ($9). Don’t forget to end with a top coat to keep your nails looking fresh for as long as possible! For those of you who like to take it up a notch with DIY nails, you can also use chrome powder instead of nail polish to add some extra shine. A great shade to use is OPI’s Chrome Effects Nail Powder ($14).

No matter how you choose to style your Moscow mule nails, you can rest assured they’ll definitely live up to the hype.