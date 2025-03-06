13 SKIMS Dupes That Are Just As Good As The Name Brand

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing company, SKIMS, has officially taken over my social media feed. Between the oh-so-aesthetic celebrity campaigns, like Sabrina Carpenter’s, popping up as I tap through my friend’s Instagram stories and Kim’s genius marketing tactics, like her SKIMS x The North Face collection that sold out instantaneously, the buzz around SKIMS is anything but overrated. But, there’s still a place for SKIMS dupes in my cart.
As much as I want to support Kim K and see what the hype is about, sometimes, I can’t get myself to splurge on SKIMS prices. Over $50 for one shirt? For a college student like myself, that’s my grocery bill for the week! As someone who is stuck on campus and has access to minimal transportation, I also prefer buying clothing in stores, so that I can try it on and see the way it fits. Where I live, I can only order SKIMS online, so I can’t try on any of the items. Not to mention, trying to exchange an order is more chaos that I can sign up for. One day, I might bite the bullet and buy a pajama set so I can wake up looking like a Kardashian, but in the meantime, it doesn’t hurt to test out SKIMS dupes that might even be better than the original. If I can save a few dollars, why wouldn’t I? Give these SKIMS dupes a try and maybe you can pause filling your SKIMS cart for now.
- Garage Estelle Longline Tee ($25)
-
This shirt from Garage is the perfect dupe for the OG SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt. It’s 60% nylon, so it has the same stretchy feel, and it comes in over 20 colors, so you can have one for every occasion.
- Victoria Secret PINK Base Stretch Long-Sleeve Tee ($39)
-
We’ve all seen the long sleeve SKIMS shirt that hugs you in all of the right places. This dupe from Victoria Secret PINK is made to stretch and contour to your body just like SKIMS.
- Auden Women’s Ribbed Seamless Bralette ($10)
-
This bralette from Target looks exactly like the SKIMS Scoop Bralette and it’s a fraction of the price. The seamless design allows for max comfort, and you can adjust the straps for best fit.
- Out From Under Bec Foldover Flare Pant ($39)
-
The SKIMS Foldover Pants are the No. 1 item on my loungewear wishlist, but these pants from Urban Outfitters look identical. They are available in both gray and black, so they are bound to be a staple in your closet.
- GAP CloseKnit Jersey T-Shirt ($30)
-
This GAP jersey long sleeve is made of 95% cotton and 5% elastane, making the fabric almost identical to the SKIMS Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt. It’s available in basic, muted, and bright colors to match any outfit that your heart desires.
- Garage Sleek Scoop Cami Maxi Dress ($55)
-
Every time I see someone on my FYP wearing the Long Slip Dress from SKIMS, I pull out a calculator and start crunching numbers to see how I could budget it into my biweekly paycheck. This dupe from Garage will save me the extra cash and give me that same bodycon look I’ve been looking for without limiting my spending for the week.
- Wild Fable Women’s Long Sleeve ButterBliss Maxi Bodycon Dress ($22)
-
If you’re looking for a dupe of the iconic SKIMS Long Sleeve Dress, Wild Fable has you covered! It features a long slit up the back of the dress to add some flare to the basic cut.
- Aerie Real Soft Stretch Bodycon Maxi Dress ($30)
-
Maybe you’re looking for something buttery-smooth and reminiscent of the SKIMS Cami Dress. This dupe from Aerie features a soft and stretchy ribbed fabric to achieve the perfect silhouette.
- Wild Fable Women’s ButterBliss Cami ($8)
-
Target has been killing it with the SKIMS dupes, and this cami is no exception. The price tag is unbeatable when it comes to the Cotton Jersey Cami from SKIMS, and you can try it on during your weekly groceries run.
- Aerie SMOOTHEZ Unlined Bra ($36)
-
When I first saw the SKIMS Unlined Full Coverage Bra, I knew that having a bra made to be flexible and comfortable would change my life. Thankfully, I don’t have to fork out the extra money to try something similar, like this Aerie bra.
- Auden Women’s Luxury Collection 4-Way Stretch Short Sleeve Bodysuit ($25)
-
While bodysuits aren’t my first clothing pick of choice, this T-shirt bodysuit from Target has me rethinking. It’s comfortable, lightweight, and much more affordable than the SKIMS T-Shirt Brief Bodysuit.
- Victoria Secret PINK 5-Pack Cotton Cheeky Panties ($28)
-
Victoria Secret has long been my go-to store for intimates, and this pack of underwear is just another reason why I keep going back! You can get five for a little more than the price of one SKIMS Cheeky Brief, and they are just as comfortable and high-quality.
- Old Navy High-Waisted Ribbed Boyshort Briefs ($8)
-
Now that there’s a dupe for the SKIMS boxer, I’m not sure I ever need to open the website again. These boxers from Old Navy come in so many cute colors that are perfect for spring. They are also available up to 4X, just like the SKIMs version.