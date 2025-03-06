13 SKIMS Dupes That Are Just As Good As The Name Brand

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing company, SKIMS, has officially taken over my social media feed. Between the oh-so-aesthetic celebrity campaigns, like Sabrina Carpenter’s, popping up as I tap through my friend’s Instagram stories and Kim’s genius marketing tactics, like her SKIMS x The North Face collection that sold out instantaneously, the buzz around SKIMS is anything but overrated. But, there’s still a place for SKIMS dupes in my cart.

As much as I want to support Kim K and see what the hype is about, sometimes, I can’t get myself to splurge on SKIMS prices. Over $50 for one shirt? For a college student like myself, that’s my grocery bill for the week! As someone who is stuck on campus and has access to minimal transportation, I also prefer buying clothing in stores, so that I can try it on and see the way it fits. Where I live, I can only order SKIMS online, so I can’t try on any of the items. Not to mention, trying to exchange an order is more chaos that I can sign up for. One day, I might bite the bullet and buy a pajama set so I can wake up looking like a Kardashian, but in the meantime, it doesn’t hurt to test out SKIMS dupes that might even be better than the original. If I can save a few dollars, why wouldn’t I? Give these SKIMS dupes a try and maybe you can pause filling your SKIMS cart for now.