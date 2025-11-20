A Second PINK x LoveShackFancy Collab Is Coming This Holiday Szn

It’s no secret that Victoria’s Secret PINK and LoveShackFancy are a match made in collaboration heaven — and their upcoming limited-edition holiday collection is only making fans fall more in love with the soft girl duo of brands.

What happens when you take PINK’s playful, casual college campus attire and combine it with LoveShackFancy’s bow-covered romance? The perfect mash-up that’s sweet, feminine, and a little bit flirty. You may remember the whimsical, Y2K-inspired PINK and LoveShackFancy summer collection — complete with mini dresses, flare leggings, and cropped zip-ups. Fans of both brands were immediately hooked, and have only been craving more from the duo since. And now, Victoria’s Secret PINK and LoveShackFancy are coming together once again — this time with a holiday-inspired twist, just in time for all your winter wardrobe and gifting needs.

Think plush layers, wintry prints, and cozy lounge sets that blend LoveShackFancy’s dreamy femininity with PINK’s authentically flirty, laidback vibe. This is the kind of collection that will have you clicking “add to cart” with every scroll, checking off the gifts for everyone on your list — and maybe adding in a few winter essentials for yourself. ‘Tis the season, after all! Here’s everything you need to know in preparation for the upcoming PINK x LSF drop.

When does the PINK x LoveShackFancy collection drop?

The highly anticipated second PINK x LoveShackFancy collection will be released on Dec. 3 at 5 a.m. EST, both online and in stores. To celebrate the launch, select stores will include a free PINK x LoveShackFancy boxy pajama short with any purchase from the collection for the first 25 customers.

What’s included in the PINK x LoveShackFancy Collection?

This collection is all things charming, flirty, and effortlessly cozy, with a complete lineup of seasonal staple pieces. PINK and LoveShackFancy have you covered from cozy holiday movie nights to gift exchanges and every festive outing in between.

The holiday-themed printed PJ and lounge sets will make for a thoughtful gift to your best friends, or even yourself. Adorned in iconic VS motifs, the collection’s knitted foldovers and cozy sweaters will keep you warm and stylish in every chilly moment.

Then, take your holiday fashion to a new level in the bow-patterned denim, along with romantic dresses, skirts, and tops. Top it all off with the perfectly giftable accessory line, with everything from keychains and pouches to socks, slippers, and the iconic PINK mini dog.

Consider this collection to be your winter wardrobe starter pack — all wrapped up in bows, cozy textures, and plenty of pink. Be ready to shop the collection on Dec. 3 before it (inevitably) sells out.