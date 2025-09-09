This Tinder x LoveShackFancy Collab Includes A Limited-Edition Merch Collection

LoveShackFancy always seems to nail their dreamy collabs, but this might just be their flirtiest yet. To celebrate their upcoming fragrance Secret Crush, who better team up with than Tinder, the go-to app for romantic sparks? This Tinder x LoveShackFancy collab is every romance lover’s dream.

Complete with a limited-edition merch collection featuring pajama sets, tanks and a cosmetic bag, every detail is designed to capture the thrill of first-date butterflies and late-night texts. And, if you’re a lucky New York City local, you can step right into the romantic world of Secret Crush IRL at the cafè pop-up running Sept. 18-20 in the West Village for every floral photo-op and vanilla-infused sweet treat you can dream of.

At the heart of this swoon-worthy collab is LoveShackFancy’s newest scent, Secret Crush Eau de Parfum. The brand’s sixth fragrance is a warm, sweet gourmand with notes of whipped vanilla, champagne accord, and frosted chantilly. It will be released along with the exclusive collection on Sept. 19.

Between the exclusive capsule collection and dreamy fragrance, I’m leaning into my hopeless romantic side right alongside LoveShackFancy and Tinder — ready for the cozy vibes and spark-filled moments that make up what love is all about. Here’s everything to know about the Tinder x LoveShackFancy collab.

The Tinder x LoveShackFancy Merch Release Date

Tinder x LoveShackFancy Tinder x LoveShackFancy

The Tinder x LoveShackFancy merch collection will be released Sept. 19 and sold exclusively on LoveShackFancy.com, while the Secret Crush Eau de Parfum will debut online and in stores at LoveShackFancy and Sephora. Sephora app members receive exclusive early access on Sept. 18.

What’s in the Tinder x LoveShackFancy Merch Collection?

The capsule collection blends LoveShackFancy’s whimsical, girly aesthetic with Tinder’s edgy spark. Adorned in LoveShackFancy’s signature Secret Crush print and the iconic Tinder flame logo, these playful pieces are just what you need to complete your cozy fall wardrobe.

From the oversized button-up and boxer set that feels like one you may have “borrowed” from your Tinder Match to the tank top and cosmetic bag perfect for a romantic movie-night vibe, this collection channels all things flirty and first date.

The Tinder x LoveShackFancy Pop-Up Event Details

It gets better! All the sparks will fly IRL at the Secret Crush Cafè — a three-day pop-up experience from Sept. 18–20 at Dante Aperitivo in Manhattan’s West Village.

Designed to embody their latest fragrance, LSF’s crush-worthy pop-up with Tinder will be filled with vanilla-infused treats, a signature cocktail, and decadent desserts — plus all the bows and flowers you could expect from LoveShackFancy. Inside the cafè, guests can pose in photo booths and get an exclusive shopping experience —all wrapped up in that signature romantic LoveShackFancy vibe and Tinder’s spark-making energy.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite starting Sept. 9, with two tiers: a $65 entry-level ticket with access to the full café experience, or a $125 deluxe ticket that comes with a full-sized Secret Crush Eau de Parfum.

Between the cozy capsule collection and romantic café experience, I can already feel the sparks flying.