Florals and frills meet pastels and pinks in Victoria’s Secret PINK and LoveShackFancy’s limited-edition collection. Transitioning from fun summer looks to everyday campus outfits has never been easier thanks to this new drop. This dreamy, curated collaboration fuses each brand’s signature styles, placing flirty, feminine pieces at the forefront.

Closet staples like oversized tees and cropped zip-ups take on a playful twist, showcasing soft aesthetics and carefree energy. The PINK x LoveShackFancy collection also brings back some nostalgic, early-2000s cuts and embellishments – great for adding Y2K-inspired pieces into your everyday wardrobe rotation. Whether you’re testing out a new aesthetic for the semester or simply adding to your already-extensive collection of ruffles, bows, and rhinestones, this collection has a piece for everyone.

With exciting clothing drops, revamped archival pieces, and even a pop-up event, fans of the PINK and LoveShackFancy brands have a lot to look forward to. These feminine, feel-good fashion pieces are a must-have for anyone looking to add a delicate flair to their back-to-school wardrobe.

PINK x LoveShackFancy

When does the PINK x LoveShackFancy collection drop?

The PINK x LoveShackFancy collection will be released online and in stores on Aug. 6. Looking to get in on the launch sooner? On Aug. 5, PINK and LoveShackFancy will be hosting a pop-up event in New York City, located at 45 Grand Street, between West Broadway and Thompson Street. Lasting from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, fans of the brands will get an exclusive look at the collection before it officially drops.

But that’s not all. Guests will also have the opportunity to shop these new looks, snag some fun freebies, and step into the whimsical world of PINK x LoveShackFancy.

The PINK x LoveShackFancy Collection Products

With nods to its iconic mascots and signature color palettes, the PINK x LoveShackFancy collection blends tradition with current fashion favorites. The collection includes dozens of products, including everything from clothing like pajama pants and zip-up crewnecks to accessories like tote bags and hats. Here are some of the highlights.

PINK x LoveShackFancy PINK X LOVESHACKFANCY Foldover flare leggings These Y2K-inspired foldover flare leggings are great for a cozy night in or an elevated edition to your loungewear collection. The soft pattern lining the waistband adds an adorable touch to the piece.

Pink x LoveShackFancy PINK X LOVESHACKFANCY floral mini dress Perfect for a dinner date with friends or a dressy get-together, this layered mini dress is an ideal transition piece from summer to fall. Its gentle, pastel coloring and delicate floral print also make it a standout choice for sorority rush.

PINK x LoveShackFancy PINK X LOVESHACKFANCY cropped Zip-up This cropped zip-up combines all the best parts of PINK and LoveShackFancy – feminine, playful, and celebrating all things pink. The rhinestones design on the front adds an extra element of girly, 2000s nostalgia into the mix.

The PINK x LoveShackFancy Collection Pricing

From budget-friendly basics to bold, statement styles, there’s something for every budget. Prices for items in the collection span from $19.95 to $199.95, and are available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL. You can shop the collection once it drops by visiting VSPINK.com or LoveShackFancy.com, or you can head to any PINK and LoveShackFancy stores and select global PINK locations.