I don’t know about you, but I’ve been listening to Sabrina Carpenter’s Short ‘n Sweet album ever since it dropped on Aug. 23. Not only is the album filled with bops that will have you dancing the night away and ballads that will have you missing the person you thought you got over, but it’s also full of deep storytelling — more specifically, storytelling that seems to reference the rumored love triangle between Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

While fans may never know for sure if the album is explicitly about the three popstars (until one of them comes forward and says something, that is) there’s some pretty convincing evidence in Carpenter’s song lyrics. For example, many fans have theorized that Carpenter refers to Mendes in “Coincidence,” a song about a relationship that gets thrown off course when the partner’s former girlfriend comes back into the picture. Similarly, fans have been speculating that “Taste” (which is a song from the perspective of an ex) is a message to Cabello.

But why do fans think these songs reference drama between Carpenter, Mendes, and Cabello? Well, there are plenty of clues that fans can piece together based on what’s known about the relationships Mendes reportedly had with both Carpenter and Cabello. So, here’s a deep dive of their relationship timelines and how the three of them could be connected.

July 2019-November 2021: Cabello and Mendes Date

Mendes and Cabello first started dating in July 2019 following the release of their song, “Senorita” and Cabello’s breakup with author and media personality Matthew Hussey. According to E! News, Cabello and Mendes spent Fourth of July together and “were telling people they were a couple.” Around the same time period, a source also told Us Weekly, “They looked very much like a couple. You [could] see them making out at the table. They looked very into each other.”

After two years together, however, the couple announced their split on Instagram in a joint statement, writing, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Feb. 19, 2023: Rumors circulate about Mendes and Carpenter dating

Following the release of Carpenter’s emails i can’t send album and about a year and a half after Mendes’s split with Cabello, rumors about Mendes and Carpenter dating kicked off when celeb gossip account DeuxMoi shared an anonymous submission, “Spotted Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter on clearly a date.”

Feb. 27, 2023: Carpenter and Mendes are seen walking around Los Angeles

Soon after the DeuxMoi post, Us Weekly shared pictures of Carpenter and Mendes walking around L.A., adding to the dating rumors.

March 10, 2023: Mendes and Carpenter leave Miley Cyrus’s album release party together

Carpenter and Mendes were both invited to a party to celebrate the release of Miley Cyrus’s album, Endless Summer Vacation, and were spotted leaving together.

March 12, 2023: Mendes and Carpenter attend Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party

sabrina looking back at shawn TWICE 😭 pic.twitter.com/7jc4j5wMXL — millie (@stunninbrina) March 13, 2023

While Mendes and Carpenter weren’t photographed together at the event, they were seen talking to each other there. Carpenter also spared a few glances Mendes’s way that night while she was being interviewed.

March 13, 2023: Carpenter and Mendes are reported to be “seeing each other”

After weeks of speculation, a source told Entertainment Tonight in mid-March, “Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together. Shawn is happy.”

March 17, 2023: Mendes denies dating Carpenter

Despite what the ET source said, Mendes denied dating Carpenter in an interview with RTL Boulevard. “We are not dating, but I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina,” he said, quickly changing the subject.

April 14, 2023: Cabello and Mendes kiss at Coachella

During the first weekend of Coachella 2023 in Indio, California, Cabello and Mendes were seen hanging out at the festival, with videos of them talking and kissing circulating on X.

April 25, 2023: A source tells Entertainment Tonight Mendes and Cabello aren’t dating

Contrary to what some diehard Shawmila shippers thought, Mendes and Cabello didn’t make it official again after Coachella. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Shawn and Camila aren’t officially back together, but they are enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things go. When they met up and kissed at Coachella, they were having fun and being in the moment together. They are both attracted to each other and care about one another a lot. They are having fun.”

May 2023: Mendes and Cabello are seen in public

Following Coachella, Cabello and Mendes were seen walking through New York City and holding hands on May 23. The next day, on May 24, they had dinner together. Later that night, they were seen saying goodbye to each other outside Mendes’s apartment.

June 18, 2023: Mendes and Cabello call it off

After the brief rekindling, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other. They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn’t right for either of them. They’re both staying busy and doing their own things.”

Nov. 17, 2023: Fans speculate Carpenter’s song “Cindy Lou Who” is about Mendes and Cabello

On Nov. 17, 2023, Carpenter released her Christmas EP, Fruitcake. Given the events of what reportedly happened between her and Mendes (and Mendes and Cabello), some fans speculated that the track, “Cindy Lou Who” is about Cabello. Some of the lyrics from the song are “Maybe he met you somewhere in the desert/While he was soul-searchin’, he found someone better/Guess he makes you happy like I couldn’t do/Cindy Lou Who.” That could be a reference to Mendes and Cabello meeting up again at Coachella 2023 — or it could be something totally totally unrelated that fans aren’t privy to.

June 28, 2024: Fans speculate Cabello’s song “June Gloom” is about her, Carpenter and Mendes

Cabello released her album, C, XOXO on June 28, which has the song “June Gloom” on it. Some of the lyrics in the song are, “She’s cool, I heard / Won’t act surprised, I saw the pictures, we’re a / House fire, for sure / Hope it’ll burn out, but it just gets bigger,” as well as “If she’s so amazing, why are you on this side of town? / If you like her so much, what are you here trying to find out?” Could those lyrics be about Carpenter? Who’s to say? (Except fans def think so.)

Aug. 23, 2024: Carpenter releases Short ‘n Sweet

Fans were waiting in anticipation for Carpenter to release Short ‘n Sweet, but many were shocked by the references that seemed to be about Cabello and Mendes throughout the album. Some of the songs that are rumored to be about Cabello, Mendes, or both are “Taste,” “Sharpest Tool,” “Coincidence,” and “Dumb & Poetic.”

Aug. 25, 2024: Cabello posts a TikTok using audio from “June Gloom”

It seems Cabello shared her two cents on how she felt about Carpenter and the Short ‘n Sweet album. On Aug. 25, she posted a TikTok with the audio from her song, “June Gloom,” featuring the lyrics that fans were already speculating were about Carpenter.

Sept. 11, 2024: Carpenter, Cabello, and Mendes are all performing at MTV’s VMAs

MTV’s Video Music Awards, or the VMAs, are just around the corner on Sept. 11. It’s easily one of the biggest nights in music, but it will also be exciting because Carpenter, Cabello, and Mendes are all scheduled to perform that night. (Carpenter is also up for six VMA awards: Artist, Pop Video, Art Direction, Direction, Song, and Editing.) What I would give to be a fly on the wall in that room when all three of them are together.