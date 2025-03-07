Sabrina Carpenter Promoted A New Prada Mascara That’s Bound To Sell Out

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

She wasn’t kidding when she said she did her makeup so nice. Following her endorsement of Prada Beauty’s color-changing lip balm in her Please Please Please music video, Sabrina Carpenter is back to bless our vanities with another makeup must-have. This time, it’s all about lashes. Enter: Pradascope Lash Extending Mascara — a tube of high-fashion magic that promises runway-ready volume with a single swipe. With how quickly the color-changing lip balm sold out after the Espresso singer’s co-sign, this mascara might just be the next It Girl essential. Oh yeah, she’s a busy woman.

Now that we’ve uncovered the secrets behind Carpenter’s plump, glossy lips — the Prada Balm in Astral Pink ($50) — and her blushed, cherub cheeks — Armani’s Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in Bold Pink ($39) and Delicate Mauve ($39) — we can add her fluttery lashes to the list. Set to release via the Sephora app on March 7 and across retailers on March 8, Prada’s Lash Extending Mascara ($35) features a formula that was designed to lengthen, lift, and last for over 24 hours. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it keeps lashes long and fluttery without any unpleasant clumps — because if there’s one thing Prada Beauty knows, it’s how to do luxury without compromise.

The sleek black tube, embossed with Prada’s signature emblem, houses an ultra-precise brush designed to coat each lash evenly and fan them out for a wide-eyed, editorial-ready effect. The formula is buildable yet weightless, meaning you can go from soft, wispy elegance to full-on dramatic volume without a hint of flaking or smudging. So whether you’re channeling off-duty model minimalism or Carpenter’s signature doll-eyed glam, this mascara promises to deliver — no falsies required.

If you’re still looking for a sign to buy the mascara, let me spell it out for you: the color-changing lip balm she endorsed sold out in days. You’ll want to act sooner rather than later if you want to secure the Prada Beauty mascara for yourself. In the meantime, make sure you sign up for the notify list via Sephora so you’re prepared for the drop. If there’s one thing Carpenter taught us, it’s that we can do a lot in 15 minutes. Make getting this mascara one of those things!