This Barry Keoghan Nod In Sabrina’s “Please Please Please” Remix MV Has Fans Gagged

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off Valentine’s Day in style with the highly anticipated deluxe edition of her Short n’ Sweet album dropping — fittingly — on Feb. 14. The Deluxe studio album includes five new tracks that showcase Carpenter’s signature blend of pop, R&B, with a tinge of country flare. This time, she leaned even further into her country roots, teaming up with none other than Dolly Parton for a remix of her hit song “Please Please Please.”

Alongside the collab, Carpenter also released a music video featuring Parton, and fans are convinced it throws some major shade at her ex, Barry Keoghan. The remixed MV picks up where the original “Please Please Please” video left off, following Carpenter and now Parton as they make a dramatic getaway—with the police hot on their trail—after seemingly kidnapping Carpenter’s ex. So, without further ado, here’s a breakdown of the “Please Please Please” music video with Dolly Parton.

The “Please, Please, Please” remix MV begins with the aesthetic of a vintage film, as it’s shot in black and white. The video features both Carpenter and Parton as they drive down a long road. Throughout their journey, the two appear carefree, harmonizing beautifully with one another in a duet. Throughout the video, the two women take turns driving and occasionally make a pitstop.

The tone of the music video shifts at the end when Carpenter hears the sound of police sirens and the two realize the cops are on their trail. The camera then moves to show what Parton and Carpenter have in the back of their truck: a man tied up with a sack over his head. The man is dressed in the same way Keoghan appeared in the original “Please Please Please” MV. The two women manage to dodge the police and laugh it off. You can even hear the man shouting in the background as the two remain unfazed.

If you recall, the original “Please Please Please” music video had Carpenter and Keoghan as partners in crime as the two couldn’t stay out of trouble. This was more notably seen for Keoghan’s character, who was constantly bailed out by Carpenter’s character. The music video’s depiction matched the song’s lyrics, which highlight falling in love with someone despite knowing that others will not approve of them. At the end of the video, Carpenter kidnaps Keoghan and ties him up to avoid more embarrassment for her.

In reality, Carpenter and Keoghan’s whirlwind romance came to an unfortunate end when reports surfaced in December 2024 that the two had split after a year-long relationship. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the celebs’s hectic career schedules ultimately led to the breakup, stating, “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break.” Neither Keoghan nor Carpenter has publicly addressed their split.

With the release of this remixed version’s music video and Keoghan and Carpenter’s past, fans couldn’t help but speculate that this new video included a major nod to Keoghan and collectively freaked out on X/Twitter.

THE AUDIBLE GASP I LET OUT??? pic.twitter.com/1TNScZUsM2 — melissa 💋 (@sabslucky) February 14, 2025

wait so sabrina released please x23 MV featuring her current boyfriend asking him not to embarrass her, they broke up, and she released a second MV of the remix where her and dolly killed him? KFNJEHXKSJS SHE’S SO GOOD AT THIS CELEBRITY SHIT pic.twitter.com/K3cFv6viks — martha (@stewartesss) February 14, 2025

upgrading the please please please mv from barry to having THE dolly parton instead you see how sabrina just never loses pic.twitter.com/QraiV73kcm — jenny (@wallowsecstasy) February 14, 2025

HELP THE GUY IN THE TRUCKBED AT THE END IS WEARING THE SAME WIFE BEATER AS ***** IN THE OG PLEASE x3 MUSIC VIDEO #shortnsweetdeluxe pic.twitter.com/A1CXBWk0Zy — emily (@emilymahonn) February 14, 2025

So Sabrina def killed Barry in the Short n Sweet universe right ?😭😭 #shortnsweetdeluxe pic.twitter.com/3DZYvTpxkN — ą ʑ ų Ɩ ą 𐚁 (@TYGERDEMIE) February 14, 2025

sabrina and dolly driving off with her man from the original please please please music video in the bed of her truck with a bag over his head while the police chase after them… oh sabrina hitchcock the storyteller you are pic.twitter.com/l8l6XH524h — ☕️ (@newdiaryentry) February 14, 2025

they fucking killed the guy from the previous please please please music video LMAO pic.twitter.com/H9xRvNBYR9 — Sabrina Carpenter Spotify (@SpotifySC) February 14, 2025

oh to kill men and then smoke a cigarette with thee dolly parton pic.twitter.com/JiU560oWCf — Sabrina Carpenter Spotify (@SpotifySC) February 14, 2025

sabrina killing men once again in her music videos but this time with dolly parton i think the world just healed pic.twitter.com/CTLUcNlRS3 — SabrinaUpdates (@charts_sabrina) February 14, 2025

If revenge is a dish best served cold, then Carpenter knows how to serve it sweet!