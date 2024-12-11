The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Fresh off her Netflix Christmas special A Nonsense Christmas and a whirlwind year filled with hit singles, Grammy nods, and Coachella performances, Sabrina Carpenter has dropped something that’s bound to be just as addictive as her music: a brand new fragrance called Me Espresso, inspired by her chart-topping song “Espresso.” And let’s just say, it’s as sweet and sultry as the pop hit it’s named after.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, Carpenter made the announcement of her new Me Espresso Eau de Parfum ($60) on Instagram, revealing her latest beauty venture under her Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter line. In her signature playful style, she captioned a series of photos holding the perfume, “Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya. This one has become my new staple and obsession.” If you love ‘Espresso’ the song, you’ll definitely be obsessed with the fragrance — it’s a sweet, sultry, and irresistible scent that feels as warm and cozy as your favorite winter drink. The fragrance hit stores on

So, what exactly does Me Espresso smell like? Imagine taking a sip of the richest espresso with a side of decadent dessert — that’s the vibe. The fragrance combines deep notes of espresso beans and cocoa powder with a floral touch of night-blooming jasmine and vanilla orchid. But that’s not all. To make things even more indulgent, the scent includes hints of buttery biscotti, a sweet caramel drizzle, sugared amber, and whipped cream — all warm, comforting notes that make it feel like a luxury treat you can wear all day.

This limited-edition fragrance is a must-have for anyone looking for something sweet, rich, and feminine. Whether you’re spritzing it on in the morning before work or as a cozy evening scent, Me Espresso is perfect for the colder months ahead.

Now, this isn’t Carpenter’s first ride into the fragrance world. She’s already released a collection of sweet, food-inspired scents like Cherry Baby ($50), Caramel Dream ($50), and Sweet Tooth ($50). But this new fragrance feels like a natural next step for Carpenter, whose recent musical success has made waves in pop culture. Her song “Espresso” became a major hit, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning a 2024 MTV Video Music Award for Song of the Year, and even setting the stage for her breakout Short n’ Sweet album.

With Me Espresso, Carpenter blends her love of music, beauty, and fun into a single, irresistible product. And just like her songs, this perfume seems poised to be a fan favorite.If you’re looking for a signature scent that feels as luxe as it does delicious, Me Espresso is your perfect match!