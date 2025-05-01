As the day of your graduation ceremony approaches, you’re probably obsessing over what your outfit will look like. If you’ve already secured a graduation dress, it’s time to start thinking about your graduation cap. And what’s better than a Sabrina Carpenter-inspired graduation cap? There’s endless inspiration out there to get you excited about entering a new chapter in your life. Whether you’re looking to keep things cute and simple or want to show off all your achievements with a playful message, the perfect Sabrina Carpenter graduation cap is out there waiting for you. If you’re still uncertain, don’t worry — I’ve got some inspo to help you decide.

Adding song lyrics is unarguably the best (and easiest) way to make your graduation cap stand out. That’s where Sabrina Carpenter comes in. Carpenter’s songs are known for their playful, clever, and often relatable lyrics. Whether you’re a fellow Carpenter yourself or are simply obsessed with her songs, I’ve got you covered with eight Sabrina Carpenter graduation cap ideas for 2025 that will work perfectly.

1. Short N’ Sweet

If you want to keep your message short n’ sweet, why not use Sabrina Carpenter’s album as a reference? You can decorate your cap with super cute pink pastel shades, reminiscent of Carpenter’s style choices.

2. Graduated ‘N Sweet

If you want to implement something that’s more graduation related, why not use some Short N’ Sweet decor? Add some blue cardstock paper, white lace trimming, and of course, a bold red lip on your cap to reference Carpenter’s latest album.

3. Is Graduating That Sweet? I Guess So

If you loved “Espresso,” consider decorating your cap with some of the song’s lyrics with a twist to celebrate your special day. The decor is completely up to you — add some cute espresso stickers, or keep it simple with your favorite color.

4. That’s That Me Success-O

To show off everything you’ve accomplished in your college career, why not use a play on words? “That’s that me success-o” is a simple, clever way of celebrating your achievements.

5. Have You Ever Tried This One?

If you’re a fellow Juno fan, you need these lyrics on your cap. Even though the song isn’t directly linked to graduation, the playful lyrics, “Have you ever tried this one?” can also emphasize your accomplishments and everything you worked so hard for.

6. Boy, It’s Not That Complicated

If you want to show everyone how hard you’ve worked, consider this cap decor. Similar to Elle Woods’s “What, like it’s hard?” line, “Boy, it’s not that complicated” is a sarcastic play on all the challenges you faced during the past four years, and your ability to push through them.

7. Lighter like a feather

Relieved to finally be finished with school? With lyrics from Carpenter’s hit song, you’ll feel lighter like a feather once you get that diploma.

8. Busy woman

This song has the most perfect lyrics for your graduation ceremony. You’ve been busy juggling all your classes, assignments, internships, and extracurricular activities these past years, so you deserve something that’ll showcase all your hard work. Lyrics like, “Cause I’m a busy woman” and, “Busy woman for the rest of my life” will look amazing on your graduation cap.