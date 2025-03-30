15 White Graduation Dresses To Wear At Your Ceremony This Year

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
The birds are singing, flowers are in full bloom, and the sun is shining bright – yep, you guessed it: graduation season is officially here! It’s spring semester, and with it comes the excitement (and slight panic) of preparing for the big day — and what to wear on graduation day. White is a popular choice of color for graduation, so whether you’re all about the glam, playful vibes, or something in between, I’ve rounded up some stunning white graduation dresses that are perfect for showing off your style once you step out from under that gown.
Your graduation day is all about celebrating your hard work, your journey, and of course, looking your best. And while your gown will certainly take center stage during the ceremony, what’s underneath is just as important. Here are 15 white graduation dresses to add to your cart ahead of your big day this spring.
- Amanda Uprichard Saylor Romper ($61)
When it comes to graduation day, you deserve something that’s as chic and effortless as you are. This sleek romper is the perfect mix of modern style and elegance, with its flattering wrap front and soft, luxe fabric that’ll keep you feeling fresh throughout the ceremony (and all the after-party fun)!
- Lulus Cutest Icon White Embroidered Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress ($88)
Looking for the ultimate blend of cute and classy for graduation day? This dreamy white dress is all about those feminine details, with delicate off-the-shoulder sleeves and intricate embroidered florals that scream spring.
- Show Me Your Mumu Lisa Mini Dress ($158)
This dress is all about luxury and effortless glam, featuring a soft satin fabric that catches the light just perfectly. But the real showstopper? The darling bow detail in the back that adds the perfect touch of femininity and charm.
- Beginning Boutique Torie White Short Sleeve Mini Dress ($80)
This dress is the perfect blend of chic and playful for your graduation day. With its figure-hugging fit and soft, lightweight fabric, it’s made to move with you as you celebrate. The short sleeves add a touch of femininity, while the mini cut gives you a fun and flirty vibe.
- Princess Polly Lukea Long Sleeve Mini Dress ($58)
If you’re looking to channel some serious retro vibes for your graduation day, this dress is a must-have! This dress brings all the ‘70s-inspired flair with its breezy fit, puffed long sleeves, and a flattering mini silhouette that’ll have you feeling like a total fashion icon.
- Peppermayo Belina Scarf Mini Dress ($75)
Say hello to the Belina Scarf Mini Dress — a playful and stylish pick for your graduation day! The white polka dot pattern adds a unique touch, turning this dress from simple to standout.
- J. Crew Airy Gauze Tiered Maxi Dress ($138)
For those looking to keep things cool and casual while still looking fab, this dress from J.Crew is a total vibe. This flowy maxi dress is effortlessly chic with its relaxed fit and tiered design, making it the perfect balance of comfy and stylish for your graduation day.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Giselle Faux Pearl Pleat Release Mini Dress ($110)
This mini dress is all about the details, with its delicate faux pearl embellishments that add a touch of sophistication without feeling over-the-top. The pleated design brings texture and movement, making it perfect for those graduation photos you’ll cherish forever.
- Petal + Pup Trinny Mini Dress ($79)
This stunning white number is adorned with beautiful floral lace detailing that adds a romantic, textured vibe — perfect for showing off what’s under your gown. The fitted bodice and A-line silhouette play off each other, while the delicate lace pattern brings an elegant, feminine touch to the overall look.
- Hello Molly Slaycation Halter Mini Dress ($89)
Perfect for all those graduation vibes, this chic white number is the definition of effortless glam. The halter neck gives the dress that sophisticated edge, but the real showstopper is the daring cutout detail.
- Show Me Your Mumu Celine Dress ($248)
The top of this beauty features luxe satin silk that gives off a subtle sheen, offering a smooth, sleek fit. The real magic happens at the bottom, though – a delicate lace skirt that adds a touch of vintage-inspired romance to the dress. The intricate lace details are lightweight and flowy, giving you that ethereal, just-stepped-out-of-a-fairytale vibe.
- Peppermayo Hopeless Romantic Mini Dress ($83)
This dress is the perfect blend of sweet, feminine charm with a hint of modern edge – just what you need for your big day. The dress features a flattering drop waist that elongates your body while keeping things fun and relaxed.
- Princess Polly Allegra Maxi Dress ($98)
This dress features a stunning floor-length silhouette that’ll have you feeling like a total queen. Its silky fabric drapes beautifully, creating a fit that moves with you.
- Reformation Jessi Linen Dress ($148)
If you’re dreaming of a graduation look that’s effortlessly chic and perfectly breezy, the Jessi Linen Dress from Reformation is the one. This white linen number is the ideal balance of laidback elegance and fresh, fun vibes – just what you want for your special day.
- Urban Outfitters Double Bow Satin Mini Dress ($39)
The satin fabric on this dress offers a soft, luxurious sheen, giving it a sophisticated vibe that feels high-fashion. The standout feature? The double bow detailing at the front, which adds a playful and fun touch to an otherwise sleek design.