10 Of Sabrina Carpenter’s Best Bodysuits From The ‘Short N’ Sweet Tour’

Have you ever tried this one? When it comes to customizing bodysuits, Sabrina Carpenter certainly has. To kick off every show of her Short N’ Sweet tour, Carpenter runs onto the stage wrapped in a towel, following an intro video worthy of a sitcom. And every time she opens said towel, fans are met with a new iteration of her custom Victoria’s Secret bodysuit, sometimes including cheeky references to the city she’s performing in. She may not be on stage to strut like a VS angel, but she certainly does dress like one.

With her distinct onstage uniform, Carpenter — with the help of her stylist, Jared Ellner — has mastered the art of transforming into a pinup doll that’s for the girls only. Following the pastel colored, heart-cutout dresses she sported for her emails i can’t send tour, Carpenter has adopted an even more risqué look for her Short N’ Sweet era, adding sequins, garters, and babydoll nighties to her pastels and sky high platforms. For the opening night of the U.S. leg of her tour, Carpenter’s baby pink strapless bodysuit, babydoll nightgown, and her stockings were bedazzled in 150,000 crystals. She’s no stranger to paying homage to Madonna, but it looks like she’s adopting the “Material Girl” persona, too!

So whether she’s sporting a tartan print bodysuit in Glasgow or embroidering “Hi LA” on the inside of her towel on day one of her Los Angeles shows, Carpenter knows what — or in this case, which — bodysuit to wear. Read on for 10 of Sabrina Carpenter’s best bodysuits that made me want to fall in love!

Baby Pink in Columbus

One mention of this bodysuit is cute, but two? I will never be able to shut up about Carpenter's baby pink number for the first night of the Short N' Sweet tour. After all, it marked the beginning of a new era for the singer. From the bedazzled lip print to the "Taste Me" that was embroidered on her tights, this look was certainly one for the books. And Pinterest boards.

White With Kisses for Milan

It's hard to see a red lipstick print without thinking of Carpenter. However, if you don't make that association quite yet, this look will do the trick. The bodysuit was not only bedazzled in silver glitter, it was also completely covered in the bold lip prints. It's not the first time Carpenter's worn this look either. When she graced the March cover of U.S. Vogue, the singer foreshadowed this look for one of her shows in a cheeky skit for the magazine, opening a leather jacket to reveal the bodysuit in the same manner she does before each of her shows. Talk about attention to detail!

Baby Blue in Amsterdam

I can't think of another way to describe this bodysuit without using one of many iconic quotes from The Devil Wears Prada. As Miranda Priestly once said, this bodysuit "is not just blue, it's not turquoise, it's not lapis, it's actually cerulean." Another fun twist to the look were the accents of dark blue ruffles and garters that completed it. Priestly would approve.

Black for Night One in Los Angeles

Did I pick this one because I’m a Cali girl? Maybe. But how could any of us have known that Carpenter’s LA shows were going to be ones for the books? With surprise songs in “Super Freak,” Christina Aguilera’s surprise guest appearance, and perhaps the biggest surprise in Carpenter’s doing the splits for her “Juno” performance, those were certainly nights to remember. My favorite part of her look? The “Hi LA” message that was embroidered on the inside of her bath towel.

Hot Pink for Night Two in Los Angeles

If Carpenter was looking to audition for a potential Barbie sequel, this is the outfit she should wear. With the delightfully eye-catching hot pink, this outfit doesn't just exist, it performs. It's giving Barbie: The Princess & The Popstar, but if both personalities were rolled into one. If there's anything Carpenter knows how to do, it's channel the spirit of burlesque icons and showgirl opulence — an art that was definitely mastered in this hot pink dream.

Butter Yellow in New York

With butter yellow all the rage among the fashion girlies right now, who better to take inspiration from than Carpenter? The singer resembled sunshine in human form for her New York show in Madison Square Garden, glowing in a golden-hued ensemble that radiated warmth and old Hollywood glamour. From the soft curls framing her face to the delicate shimmer woven into her look, every detail felt like a masterclass in effortless elegance.

Baby Blue in Portland

This list wouldn't be complete without Carpenter's signature baby blue. From the blue motifs throughout her "Espresso" music video to the bright blue background for the Short N' Sweet album cover, she's made it abundantly clear that blue is her color. The shade has become almost synonymous with her aesthetic — soft yet striking, playful yet effortlessly cool. Whether it's a powder blue mini dress or a dreamy, sky-hued stage fit, Carpenter proves time and time again that no one wears the color quite like she does.

Playboy Bunny Costume in Dallas

@sabrinacarpenter ♬ House Bunny Oh Heck No – Martín Soto On Halloween eve, Carpenter wore not one, but three costumes throughout the Dallas show — the most notable being the Playboy Bunny costume she wore to kick off the show. She opened her towel to reveal a look that was the perfect fusion of risque 2000s allure and pop star playfulness, complete with a black sequined bodysuit fit for a true “bunny,” satin bunny ears, a crisp black bow tie, and white cuffs. And as the cherry on top, Carpenter posted a cheeky TikTok with the look using audio from the movie The House Bunny,which starred Anna Faris.

Black with White Polka Dots for Night One in Paris

Draped in a sparkling black-and-white corset, sheer stockings, and a lace-trimmed garter, Carpenter stepped onto the Paris stage looking like she had just walked out of a 1950s pin-up calendar. But the real pièce de résistance? The polka dots. The U.S. leg saw kisses on her bodysuits, but it looks like Europe's getting polka dots. She really does switch it up like Nintendo!

Royal Blue in London