Sabrina Majorly Shaded Barry During Her Dublin Concert With Just 6 Words

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan became the hottest couple in Hollywood in 2024 after they stepped out together for the first time at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty. Now, Carpenter’s seemingly throwing shade at the Saltburn actor on her Short n’ Sweet Tour months after their breakup. Yes, it appears the “Bed Chem” singer took a subtle shot at Keoghan during her tour stop in his hometown of Dublin, and let me tell you, I’m living for this drama.

During Carpenter’s Mar. 4 show, she told the crowd how it was “so lovely to be here” and that everyone in the audience “all look and sound amazing.” Then, Carpenter threw a little bit of shade toward Keoghan, stating, “But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work.” I’m screaming!

TikTok creator @irish.gigs shared a video of Carpenter kicking off the beginning of “Please Please Please,” which is akin to Keoghan due to his feature in the music video and the lyrics of the track. In the video, Carpenter says, “This one’s for you, Dublin!” Carpenter could have just wanted to give a fun intro to the song, but something tells me it was a pointed comment because everyone knows Keoghan is from Dublin and that “Please Please Please” is all about him.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with pop culture news, Carpenter and Keoghan’s romance blossomed after she “was in a sheer dress the day” they met but were “both in a rush” and only “talked for a sec,” which is just a fun way she described their first meeting at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023 in her song “Bed Chem.” From there, the pair went on to make things somewhat official at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, and Carpenter shook the entire internet when she enlisted the help of Keoghan for the music video of her June 2024 hit “Please Please Please,” cementing their relationship in her discography for eternity.

After much speculation, Carpenter and Keoghan reportedly split in December 2024, with outlets reporting the reason behind the break up as both being very “young and career-focused.” Then, rumors surfaced that Keoghan had cheated on her with influencer Breckie Hill. However, the content creator later denied having any involvement with the actor. A few months have passed since the news of Keoghan and Carpenter’s breakup emerged, and it was only a matter of time until the singer made her way to Dublin — Keoghan’s hometown — where I was hoping she’d make some sort of reference to her ex boo.

I think Carpenter’s comments are fully justified, and honestly, I’d love to see her address the breakup even further. However, I don’t think that’s going to happen, so I’ll take any small, shady comments she shares during her tour as a win. #TeamSabrina.