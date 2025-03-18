Lollapalooza’s 2025 Headliners Include Both Sabrina Carpenter & Olivia Rodrigo

I might have to make a trip to Chicago in a few months because the official lineup for Lollapalooza has officially been announced and the lineup is *stacked.* Chicago’s biggest music festival dropped the list of performers on March 18 and it includes a lot of music faves. From Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo (!!) to Doechii and Gracie Abrams, Lollapalooza 2025 looks like it’s going to be such a vibe, which means I’ll be making a trip from New Jersey to Chicago this summer because I refuse to miss this event.

In addition to Carpenter and Rodrigo, the other artists headlining the event are Tyler, the Creator, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Rüfüs du Sol, Luke Combs, A$AP Rocky and Korn. Meanwhile, dozens of artists are set to take one of the festival’s eight stages at Chicago’s Grant Park. Performers include Dom Dolla, Martin Garrix, Cage the Elephant, Clairo, The Marias, Djo, Dominic Fike, Bleachers, Wallows, Young Miko, Mk.Gee, Two Friends, T-Pain, Knock2, Foster the People, Still Woozy, Sierra Ferrell, Role Model, Finneas, Remi Wolf, Mau P, Royel Otis, Marina, Bladee, Barry Can’t Swim, Mariah the Scientist, Alex Warren, Latin Mafia, Flipturn, magdalena Bay, Gryffin, JPEGMAFIA, ISOxo, Artemas, GigiPerez, Del Water Gap, Katseye, Rebecca Black, and so many more.

There are more than 170 acts listed on the official lineup so there will definitely be a performance for everyone in attendance.

The 2025 festival is going to be one for the books, as Rodrigo’s headlining set will mark her official Lollapalooza debut. Meanwhile, TWICE will be the first-ever K-pop girl group to headline. It’ll also be the first Lolla event Korn will perform at since 1997.

LOLLA 2025 🤘 Presale starts Thursday, 3/20 at 10am CT with guaranteed lowest-price 4-Day Tickets for ONE HOUR ONLY. Sign up now at https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/uHBtijG1vN — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 18, 2025

On March 15, Lollapalooza began posting videos to social media teasing some of the artists set to perform through clips of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra playing songs from Imogen Heap, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, and more. Many fans guessed correctly and now, we’ll get to see these artists perform their biggest hits on the Lollapalooza stage.

when is lollapalooza 2025 happening?

Lollapalooza 2025 will span across four days, beginning July 31 and going until Aug. 3.

When do tickets go on sale?

The presale for Lollapalooza 2025 will begin on March 20 at 10 a.m. CST, which you can now sign up for. One-day and two-day packages will be available to purchase at a later date.

I’ll be sure to keep you updated on tickets besties, but in the meantime, I’ll be looking at flights to the windy city.