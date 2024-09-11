Please, please, please… give me more iconic fashion moments from Sabrina Carpenter. One of the most highly-anticipated performers at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Sabrina Carpenter stunned in a floor-length strapless white gown at the show in New York on Sept. 11. Paired with her signature voluminous blonde hair and bold red lip, it’s giving Marilyn Monroe, TBH. The glamorous look is a vintage Bob Mackie piece, and I wish I could have it in my closet, too.

And it’s not just any vintage dress. This specific gown was worn by Madonna all the way back in 1991 at the Academy Awards. Uniquely, the dress at the time was inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. It’s simply too iconic.

Aside from wondering what Carpenter was going to wear, many fans and VMAs watchers were hoping to see her boo and “Bed Chem” inspo, Barry Keoghan. Sadly, he was not spotted romantically swooning over Carpenter on the red carpet.

Fresh off the release of her new album Short ‘n Sweet, Carpenter has been nominated for six VMAs including Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year (“Espresso”), Best Pop, Best Direction (“Please Please Please”), Best Editing (“Espresso”), and Best Art Direction (“Please Please Please”). This marks Carpenter’s first set of nominations at the storied awards show, and fingers crossed it’s only the beginning.

When it comes to Artist Of The Year, Carpenter went head-to-head with some of the music industry’s most tenured musicians, including Bad Bunny, Eminem, Ariana Grande, SZA, and her touring buddy, Taylor Swift.

If that weren’t enough, the 2024 show also marks Carpenter’s VMAs performance debut. (Though, last year, she performed the pre-show.) It’s only right that it gives the same level of drama of one of her music videos. (Can you imagine if she performs “Taste” in front of ex-BF Shawn Mendes and his ex, Camila Cabello? Because… IYKYK. And if ya don’t know, we have you covered with a full breakup timeline.)

The girlies were waiting for the reveal of Carpenter’s VMAs outfit all day. Not only is she beloved for her iconic bangs and sunset blush, but she is also the queen of sweetheart dresses. And this latest number is another stunner to add to her list.