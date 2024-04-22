Here’s How To Get Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Makeup Look

Ever since the “Espresso” music video dropped, I haven’t been the same. Neither has TikTok. Sabrina Carpenter has been at the top of her game recently. She’s releasing bop after bop, she slayed at Coachella, and her makeup is literally flawless. If you want a face card as fierce and glowy as Sabrina’s, TikTok is all over it. TikTokers have been dropping tutorial after tutorial on how to get the “Espresso” makeup look.

Carpenter’s makeup, which I am officially dubbing the “Sabrina Staple,” is all about that glow. If you’re familiar with the pearl skin makeup trend, you’re already one step ahead of everyone. The first step is to apply an ultra-dewy and glowy primer and/or foundation. Next, when I think of Sabrina Carpenter, I think of rosy cheeks. A vibrant pink powder blush is going to be your best friend for this makeup look. Make sure to take it across the bridge of your nose and up high on your cheekbones.

The most important element of the Sabrina Staple is highlighter: Highlight your cheeks, your nose, the arch of your eyebrows, the inner corners of your eyes, everything. Want a more in-depth explanation? I’ve rounded up some of TikTok’s best Sabrina Carpenter makeup tutorials to help you get her lewk.

Makeup artist @lilachilds gave us an in-depth breakdown of Sabrina’s makeup. She uses a cool-toned brown as a base for her eyeshadow and places a shimmery silver shade on the lid. She even lined some of the eyeshadow underneath her eyes. My favorite part of this look is the small wing she created using a soft brown eyeshadow. She also fanned out her lashes by dragging her mascara brush out to the side as she applied. Lila tops it off with blush, a powder highlighter from ABH in the shade “Sun Idol” and the Fenty Gloss Balm in the shade “Fussy.” The results are chef’s kiss and Sabrina Carpenter certified.

@asapabes I fear my obsession with her is only growing ♬ espresso sped up – kai

Beauty TikToker @asapabes showed off her method of achieving the Sabrina Staple makeup look, adding a small black wing to the corner of her eyes and a ton of blush and highlighter. Carpenter herself even REPOSTED her video. I would simply pass away if I was @asapabes.

@bethanymulo song & makeup of the summer? me thinks yes @elfcosmetics @ILIA Beauty @Rare Beauty @BASMA Beauty @Fenty Beauty @ColourPop Cosmetics @urban decay @Charlotte Tilbury @NYX Professional Makeup #blackgirlmakeup ♬ espresso sabrina – celebs media

TikToker Bethany Mulo ate with the “Espresso” makeup. Glowy Foundation? Check. Popping blush? Check. Highlighter galore? Yup. Carpenter even commented “Stun” on the video.

Makeup influencer Alice Linnea gave us her rendition of “Espresso” makeup and it slayed. She contoured and added warm colors to her eyes and under her eyes as well. And, of course, you guessed it: blush and highlighter.

Beauty TikToker Kelsey Revelo gave us Sabrina’s signature makeup all the way back in December before the “Espresso” makeup trend blew up. She was ahead of her time.

I have to give “Espresso” makeup a try this summer. BRB, gotta run to the nearest Sephora and stock up on some powder highlighter.