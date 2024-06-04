Bad Girl RiRi is taking on a brand new business. Brilliant beauty businesswoman and Barbadian singer, Rihanna, just announced Fenty Hair in the baddest way possible: strutting into town with a badass blonde pixie cut. Rih is known for her many different hairstyles, and said that inspired her to create her own hair care line. Fenty products are “pullin’ up” to the hair care scene, and we’re oh so desperado for it.

B*tch better have my money, because I’m about to drop all of it for Rihanna’s new Fenty Hair. On June 4, Rihanna took to Instagram to share the announcement with her fans. “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” Rihanna wrote in her IG caption. “I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural — so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!”

While several celebs, such as Beyoncé, have come out with their own hair care products within the last year or so, it truly is time to play and get stronger by Rihanna’s style. And I know Rihanna isn’t playing with how good her hairline is going to be. Besties, love is on the brain with Fenty Hair being released this summer, and the internet is beyond excited.

@fentybeauty Ok some of you guessed it – @Fenty Hair is the newest fam on the block!!! 🏠 COMING 6/13 ♬ original sound – Fenty Beauty

In 2017, Rihanna established Fenty Beauty, and the makeup world hasn’t been the same since. When launching her company’s flagship brand, Rihanna had one goal in mind: to include everyone. With over 40 foundation shades and 91 different products, Rihanna’s vision for haircare, makeup, skincare, and fragrance truly is for all.

Imagine strutting into your next class or campus event with hair that’s as fierce as Rihanna’s. Whether you’re rocking a natural look, braids, or a sleek wave, Fenty Hair has something for you. The products are designed to cater to every hair type and need, making sure your hair not only looks fabulous but is also healthy and strong.

Plus, let’s be real — balancing classes, work, and a social life can be tough. Having a reliable hair care routine that keeps your hair looking and feeling amazing can be a game-changer. Fenty Hair’s flexible and strengthening products are perfect for those busy days when you need your hair to cooperate without any Fenty fuss.

When is Fenty Hair Coming Out?

According to her IG, Rihanna’s new hairline is “movin’ in” on June 13. Fans are eagerly awaiting her new hair care products (and new album), and you don’t miss out on this mega mane drop from Mother. Rihanna is known to dominate with all of that S&M (self-care and music, duh), so be sure to sign up for the line before it moves away.