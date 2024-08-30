They say a picture is worth a thousand words. How many words is a graphic T-shirt worth, then? If you’re anything like me, then you live for curating outfits that speak volumes about who you are. They don’t even have to have actual words on them. Perhaps your love for ribbons symbolizes your values for childhood nostalgia and girlhood. That faded graphic T-shirt is constantly in your wardrobe rotation because it features one of your favorite artists. Whatever it is, the way you dress sends a message. So if you’re looking to send a message about the importance of reproductive rights, here’s some merch to inspire you.
Style choices aside, clothing can also be used as a means of advocating for change. Just take Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dress from the 2021 Met Gala. Designed by Brother Vellies, the gown had the slogan “Tax the Rich” splashed across the back. And who could forget Beyoncé’s iconic 2016 Super Bowl performance, where she and her dancers paid homage to the Black Panther political party.
After the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, a countless number of individuals and organizations have spoken out in support of securing reproductive freedom. If you’re looking to do the same, why not have an outfit to go with it? I’ve collected 10 stylish reproductive rights merch pieces that are as inspiring as they are chic. Read on to find your next OOTD!
- Social Goods Abortion Positivity Project Tote ($28)
-
You can tell a lot about a person based on the tote bag they carry. This particular tote screams chic as much as it calls for change. Forest green is slowly making its way back into fashion lovers’ wardrobes as fall arrives, so this is the perfect way to do so!
- Bonfire Empower Her Crewneck Sweatshirt ($40)
-
All the profits Bonfire receives go to Her Bold Move, an organization dedicated to supporting female leaders across the country. With the mission statement, “Because men shouldn’t be making laws about women’s bodies,” this crewneck is the perfect way to spread that message!
- The Outrage Roe Was The Floor Not The Ceiling Unisex Tee ($32)
-
As the saying goes, don’t wear your heart on your sleeve, so why not wear it on a T-shirt? See how this vibrant tee calls out the overturning of abortion rights? Very cutesy, very thoughtful, very demure.
- Social Goods Dear Madam President Tee ($45)
-
Neon green isn’t for the faint of heart, but Charli XCX showed us how to style the hue in a way that’s not too over-the-top. Brat summer may be over, but the color (and vibes) will live on forever. This T-shirt is probably the boldest choice yet!
- The Outrage Everyone Loves Someone Who Had An Abortion Unisex Tee ($32)
-
The Outrage actually donates every purchase to progressive organizations, and even helps customers register to vote after every checkout. What better way to support the cause than with this floral baby tee?
- Prinkshop Make Abortion Legal Again Hat ($45)
-
MALA seems to be the new slogan for 2024. And is there a better way to say so then with this cap? With women fighting to reclaim authority over decisions being made at their expense, this hat is the perfect way to show support for the cause.
- Otherwild The Future is Female Sweatshirt ($55)
-
This one’s for all my Arianators that have been advocating for women’s rights for years. If you’re not familiar with the oversized “Future is Female” T-shirt that she wore in a photo she posted to her socials back in 2016, then you can at least familiarize yourself with the brand it came from.
- The Spark Company Bored of the Patriarchy T-Shirt ($31)
-
As someone who’s still not over the hot pink, girlhood-oriented, Barbie summer of 2023, this shirt might find its way into my shopping cart. It’ll get attention with its iconic Barbie font, but it’s also spreading a message that Barbie herself would’ve advocated for!
- Feminist Trash No Means No Unisex T-Shirt ($35)
-
It may come in black and white, but this top is anything but ordinary. You don’t always need to wear color to make a bold statement. Feminist Trash holds major truth to what they’re selling.