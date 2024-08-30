They say a picture is worth a thousand words. How many words is a graphic T-shirt worth, then? If you’re anything like me, then you live for curating outfits that speak volumes about who you are. They don’t even have to have actual words on them. Perhaps your love for ribbons symbolizes your values for childhood nostalgia and girlhood. That faded graphic T-shirt is constantly in your wardrobe rotation because it features one of your favorite artists. Whatever it is, the way you dress sends a message. So if you’re looking to send a message about the importance of reproductive rights, here’s some merch to inspire you.

Style choices aside, clothing can also be used as a means of advocating for change. Just take Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dress from the 2021 Met Gala. Designed by Brother Vellies, the gown had the slogan “Tax the Rich” splashed across the back. And who could forget Beyoncé’s iconic 2016 Super Bowl performance, where she and her dancers paid homage to the Black Panther political party.

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, a countless number of individuals and organizations have spoken out in support of securing reproductive freedom. If you’re looking to do the same, why not have an outfit to go with it? I’ve collected 10 stylish reproductive rights merch pieces that are as inspiring as they are chic. Read on to find your next OOTD!