41 Quarter-Zip Sweaters For Spring To Transition Your Wardrobe With

Styling an outfit comes with a series of impossibly difficult subsequent questions like making sure you’re dressed for the occasion, picking the right shoes and accessorizing wisely. Can’t decide between a hoodie or a full zip-up? The answer lies in the quarter-zip sweater. In addition to stylistic variability, a quarter-zip reliably serves as a perfect in-between for moderate temperatures. Layering is essential during unpredictable spring weather — whether it’s bitter cold or rainy days or bright sunshine — and the quarter-zip has got you covered. You can opt for a thicker, warmer coat or a lightweight sweater. Unzipped, it can reveal a fashionable layered surprise, while zipped up, it creates a trendy mock neck. Dress it up with a pair of jeans and ballerina flats, or indulge in comfort with a matching sweat set and a pair of UGGs.

Loungewear has definitely cemented its position in society, and clothing brands are always trying to find inventive ways to keep things casual. The product of this has been endless variations of quarter-zip sweaters. Oversized, cropped, and midlength, with intricate patterns and designs or neutral colorways, the opportunities for the quarter-zip sweater are endless. To prove that fact, we’ve compiled a list of over 40 stylish quarter-zip sweaters with varying prices from a variety of different stores.

Aritzia AriTzia Wool Quarter Zip Hi-Hip Sweater ($138) This neutral-toned, cable-knit sweater elevates the classic quarter-zip. The fit is slightly cropped in length and has raglan sleeves. The yarn is even made with responsibly sourced wool. See On Aritzia

Gap Gap GapFit Oversized Quarter-Zip Hoodie ($90) GapFit provides an athletic spin to the casual top. The sweatshirt is slightly oversized and falls at the hip. See On GAP

Aerie Aerie Oh Snap! Sweatshirt ($65) While it doesn’t have the signature zipper making this sweater a quarter-zip, the button-up silhouette is very similar and super stylish. Coming in a creamy, natural color, this lightweight top is oversized with delicate stitching around the neck and wrists. See On Aerie

Free People Free People Finish Line Half Zip ($128) Free People spiced up their sweater with strings. A part of their movement collection, this sweater — coming in cranberry and white heather — tops off any active look. See On Free People

AUTOMET AUTOMET Half Zip Cropped Pullover Fleece Quarter Zipper Hoodie ($39) Amazon is known for their staples and dupes, and the quarter-zip is no different. They offer dozens of different colors of the classic cropped design. See On Amazon

Free People Free People Timeless Pullover ($108) Instead of strings, Free People also offers buttons with this take on the quarter-zip. Coming in half a dozen colors, the soft-knit sweater has a funnel neck design with quarter-button detail and ribbed trimming. See On Free People

Quince Quince Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweater ($269) For a more upscale take, Quince has cashmere quarter-zips that suit a business professional work outfit. The thick material is the product of a denser, more substantial knit, offering warmth and softness for cooler weather. See On Quince

lululemon lululemon Tumbled Fleece Half-Zip Jacket ($138) Lululemon combined two prominent trends right now — fleece and quarter-zips — with this solid closet staple to wear over any active outfit. The unique color combinations make this sweater stand out. See On lululemon

Gap Gap GapFit Quilted Jacquard Half-Zip Pullover ($90) This oversized, quilted sweater provides a unique twist on the classic fabric design. It also has a large kanga pocket and rounded hems, further distinguishing it from competitor sweaters. See On GAP

Free People Free People Half Zip Fleece ($98) This adorable two-toned fleece is trendy and warm, making it perfect for post-workout. Coming in a variety of color combinations, this sweater has a boxy, relaxed fit that is slightly cropped. See On Free People

American Eagle American Eagle Half-Zip Waffle Fleece Sweatshirt ($65) This American Eagle option is made with a soft waffle fleece and features a half-zip mock neck. It’s lightweight and cuddly, making it a closet classic. See On American Eagle

Edikted Edikted Striped Oversized Quarter Zip Sweater ($20) Similar to Edikted’s other oversized quarter-zip, this variation comes with stripes. The cozy sweater comes in several combinations, including gray and white, black and white, and blue and white. See On Edikted

Alo

Alo 1/4 Zip Pullover ($148) Emblazoned with the classic silver Alo letters, this chic quarter-zip will keep you warm before and after any workout. See On Alo

Cotton On Cotton On Half Zip Pullover ($50) This two-toned, thick, striped sweater is a simple-yet-chic twist on the classic design. It has an oversized fit and true rib knitting. See On Cotton On

Pink Lux Pink Lux Scarlet Sweater ($58) Pink Lux Boutique has their own take on the quarter-zip with the same silhouette, but axing the zipper. This sweater comes in a series of neutral colors, making it a closet staple. See On Pink Lux

Halfdays halfdays Recycled Polyester Fleece Quarter Zip Top ($195) Almost $200 for a sweater may seem unconscionable, but this sweater offers special perks for workouts — it’s water-repellent and has a large back pocket. See On Nordstrom

California Cowboy California Cowboy Astral Half Zip ($199) This quarter-zip is more of a coat than a basic sweater. The extra fluffy fleece comes with a water-resistant zip pocket, kangaroo pocket, and a cozy hood. See On California Cowboy

Pretty Garden on Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Oversized Sweatshirts Fleece Hoodies ($39) This option from Amazon features the same classic half-zip design, but in an oversized fit. It’s made of soft and skin-friendly fabric with soft fleece lining to keep you cozy all year round. See On Amazon

Fabletics Fabletics Cozy Fleece Relaxed Half Zip ($105) This Fabletics option is an athletic take on the quarter-zip, with a regular fit and soft Cozy Fleece. It’s perfect for layering over leggings on coffee runs and for cool-down strolls. See on Fabletics

H&M H&M Zip-top Teddy Sweatshirt ($25) This thick fleece pullover in the baby blue color is destined to keep you cozy. for the low price of $25. See On H&M

L.L. Bean L.L. Bean Classic Fleece Pullover ($80) With this L.L. Bean option, buttons replace the zipper, but the fleece pullover still provides that simple stylish comfort. This lightweight layer comes in several different color combinations. See On L.L. Bean

TILLYS TILLYS Half-Zip Womens Sweatshirt ($35) This faded black is a chic take on a simple design. With a collared neckline and cuffed long sleeves, the fleece lining of this sweatshirt will keep you warm and stylish. See On TILLYS

Joah Brown Joah Brown Retro Half Zip ($170) Switch things up with this vintage-inspired quarter-zip pullover, with ribbed accents and a hidden kangaroo pocket. Coming in a gorgeous charcoal color, it has an oversized fit. See On Joah Brown