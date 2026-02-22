Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
quarterzips for spring 2026
quarterzips for spring 2026
Comfrt/Wellbeing + Beingwell/PacSun
Style > Fashion

41 Quarter-Zip Sweaters For Spring To Transition Your Wardrobe With

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Styling an outfit comes with a series of impossibly difficult subsequent questions like making sure you’re dressed for the occasion, picking the right shoes and accessorizing wisely. Can’t decide between a hoodie or a full zip-up? The answer lies in the quarter-zip sweater. In addition to stylistic variability, a quarter-zip reliably serves as a perfect in-between for moderate temperatures. Layering is essential during unpredictable spring weather — whether it’s bitter cold or rainy days or bright sunshine — and the quarter-zip has got you covered. You can opt for a thicker, warmer coat or a lightweight sweater. Unzipped, it can reveal a fashionable layered surprise, while zipped up, it creates a trendy mock neck. Dress it up with a pair of jeans and ballerina flats, or indulge in comfort with a matching sweat set and a pair of UGGs. 

Loungewear has definitely cemented its position in society, and clothing brands are always trying to find inventive ways to keep things casual. The product of this has been endless variations of quarter-zip sweaters. Oversized, cropped, and midlength, with intricate patterns and designs or neutral colorways, the opportunities for the quarter-zip sweater are endless. To prove that fact, we’ve compiled a list of over 40 stylish quarter-zip sweaters with varying prices from a variety of different stores.

comfrt
Comfrt

Comfrt Basc Quarter Zip Mock Neck ($100) 

This super basic quarter-zip is an all-encompassing closet staple for all-day, everyday comfort. 

See On Comfrt
old navy
Old Navy

Old Navy Bounce Fleece Half-Zip Pullover Sweatshirt ($50)

Coming in a dozen color options and matching sweatpants, this fleece fulfills all your quarter-zip needs. 

See On Old Navy
aritzia knit
Aritzia

AriTzia Wool Quarter Zip Hi-Hip Sweater ($138)

This neutral-toned, cable-knit sweater elevates the classic quarter-zip. The fit is slightly cropped in length and has raglan sleeves. The yarn is even made with responsibly sourced wool. 

See On Aritzia
gap fit
Gap

Gap GapFit Oversized Quarter-Zip Hoodie ($90)

GapFit provides an athletic spin to the casual top. The sweatshirt is slightly oversized and falls at the hip. 

See On GAP
aerie oh snap
Aerie

Aerie Oh Snap! Sweatshirt ($65)

While it doesn’t have the signature zipper making this sweater a quarter-zip, the button-up silhouette is very similar and super stylish. Coming in a creamy, natural color, this lightweight top is oversized with delicate stitching around the neck and wrists. 

See On Aerie
abercrombie
Abercrombie

Abercrombie & Fitch Sunday Half-Zip ($70)

Abercrombie always has you covered with your essential basics, and the quarter-zip is no different. 

See On Abercrombie
free people finish line
Free People

Free People Finish Line Half Zip ($128) 

Free People spiced up their sweater with strings. A part of their movement collection, this sweater — coming in cranberry and white heather — tops off any active look. 

See On Free People
AUTOMET
AUTOMET

AUTOMET Half Zip Cropped Pullover Fleece Quarter Zipper Hoodie ($39)

Amazon is known for their staples and dupes, and the quarter-zip is no different. They offer dozens of different colors of the classic cropped design. 

See On Amazon
free people button sweater
Free People

Free People Timeless Pullover ($108)

Instead of strings, Free People also offers buttons with this take on the quarter-zip. Coming in half a dozen colors, the soft-knit sweater has a funnel neck design with quarter-button detail and ribbed trimming. 

See On Free People
quince
Quince

Quince Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweater ($269)

For a more upscale take, Quince has cashmere quarter-zips that suit a business professional work outfit. The thick material is the product of a denser, more substantial knit, offering warmth and softness for cooler weather. 

See On Quince
lululemon sweater
lululemon

lululemon Tumbled Fleece Half-Zip Jacket ($138)

Lululemon combined two prominent trends right now — fleece and quarter-zips — with this solid closet staple to wear over any active outfit. The unique color combinations make this sweater stand out. 

See On lululemon
pretty garden
Pretty Garden on Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Quarter Zip Pullover Sweater ($45)

This casual, rib-knit sweater offers an oversized beachy vibe for those cooler days before summer starts. 

See On Amazon
pacsun
Pacsun

Pacsun Active Alta Modal Half Zip Sweatshirt ($40)

Regular fit, comfy, and casual, this quarter-zip does it all. It’s a cozy essential with a clean, athletic edge. 

See On PacSun
gap quilted
Gap

Gap GapFit Quilted Jacquard Half-Zip Pullover ($90)

This oversized, quilted sweater provides a unique twist on the classic fabric design. It also has a large kanga pocket and rounded hems, further distinguishing it from competitor sweaters. 

See On GAP
princess polly
Princess Polly

Princess Polly Fleece Quarter Zip Jumper Light Brown ($69)

With a mid-length fit, cuffed sleeves, and fluffy fleece material, this sweater will definitely keep you cozy until summer. 

See On Princess Polly
free people fleece
Free People

Free People Half Zip Fleece ($98) 

This adorable two-toned fleece is trendy and warm, making it perfect for post-workout. Coming in a variety of color combinations, this sweater has a boxy, relaxed fit that is slightly cropped.

See On Free People
altard state fleece
Altar\’d State

Altar’d State Maren Sherpa Pullover ($88)

Stripes have also made a remarkable comeback, and this Altar’d State pullover combines both trends. This lightweight fleece pairs effortlessly with jeans, leggings, or joggers.

See On Altar’d State
american eagle
American Eagle

American Eagle Half-Zip Waffle Fleece Sweatshirt ($65)

This American Eagle option is made with a soft waffle fleece and features a half-zip mock neck. It’s lightweight and cuddly, making it a closet classic. 

See On American Eagle
edikted sweater
Edikted

Edikted Striped Oversized Quarter Zip Sweater ($20)

Similar to Edikted’s other oversized quarter-zip, this variation comes with stripes. The cozy sweater comes in several combinations, including gray and white, black and white, and blue and white. 

See On Edikted
alo
Alo


Alo 1/4 Zip Pullover ($148)

Emblazoned with the classic silver Alo letters, this chic quarter-zip will keep you warm before and after any workout. 

See On Alo
garage
Garage

Garage Sherpa Mock Neck Half Zip Sweater ($75)

Keep cozy with this cream-colored sherpa from Garage. Its regular, loose fit makes it versatile for all occasions. 

See On Garage
patagonia
Patagonia

Patagonia Women’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover ($149)

Patagonia adds an outdoorsy twist to the classic quarter-zip. For all the granola girlies, this one’s for you. 

See On Patagonia
cotton on
Cotton On

Cotton On Half Zip Pullover ($50)

This two-toned, thick, striped sweater is a simple-yet-chic twist on the classic design. It has an oversized fit and true rib knitting. 

See On Cotton On
aritzia thermal
Aritzia

Aritzia Thermal Pro 1/2 Zip Hi-Hip Sweater ($110) 

Aritzia has plenty of breathable thermal fleeces. This one has a shaggy texture for weightless warmth and long-lasting comfort.

See On Aritzia
revolve quarter zip
wellbeing + beingwell

Wellbeing + beingwell Fremont Half Zip Jacket ($138)

While it’s definitely on the pricier side, this beautiful brown fleece is worth it. 

See On Revolve
pink lux
Pink Lux

Pink Lux Scarlet Sweater ($58)

Pink Lux Boutique has their own take on the quarter-zip with the same silhouette, but axing the zipper. This sweater comes in a series of neutral colors, making it a closet staple.   

See On Pink Lux
nordstrom
Halfdays

halfdays Recycled Polyester Fleece Quarter Zip Top ($195)

Almost $200 for a sweater may seem unconscionable, but this sweater offers special perks for workouts — it’s water-repellent and has a large back pocket. 

See On Nordstrom
california cowboy
California Cowboy

California Cowboy Astral Half Zip ($199)

This quarter-zip is more of a coat than a basic sweater. The extra fluffy fleece comes with a water-resistant zip pocket, kangaroo pocket, and a cozy hood.

See On California Cowboy
edikted yellow
Edikted on Pacsun

Edikted Sarie Cable Knit Quarter Zip Sweater ($77)

In a beautiful, buttery yellow, this cable knit quarter-zip is a spring necessity. 

See On Pacsun
pretty garden oversized
Pretty Garden on Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Oversized Sweatshirts Fleece Hoodies ($39)

This option from Amazon features the same classic half-zip design, but in an oversized fit. It’s made of soft and skin-friendly fabric with soft fleece lining to keep you cozy all year round. 

See On Amazon
fabletics
Fabletics

Fabletics Cozy Fleece Relaxed Half Zip ($105) 

This Fabletics option is an athletic take on the quarter-zip, with a regular fit and soft Cozy Fleece. It’s perfect for layering over leggings on coffee runs and for cool-down strolls.

See on Fabletics
h&m
H&M

H&M Zip-top Teddy Sweatshirt ($25)

This thick fleece pullover in the baby blue color is destined to keep you cozy. for the low price of $25. 

See On H&M
ll bean
L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Classic Fleece Pullover ($80)

With this L.L. Bean option, buttons replace the zipper, but the fleece pullover still provides that simple stylish comfort. This lightweight layer comes in several different color combinations. 

See On L.L. Bean
fabletics fleece
Fabletics

Fabletics No Chill Fleece Half-Zip ($125)

Fabletics takes athleisure to the next level with this quarter-zip with adorable piping details. 

See On Fabletics
tillys black
TILLYS

TILLYS Half-Zip Womens Sweatshirt ($35) 

This faded black is a chic take on a simple design. With a collared neckline and cuffed long sleeves, the fleece lining of this sweatshirt will keep you warm and stylish.  

See On TILLYS
joah brown
Joah Brown

Joah Brown Retro Half Zip ($170)

Switch things up with this vintage-inspired quarter-zip pullover, with ribbed accents and a hidden kangaroo pocket. Coming in a gorgeous charcoal color, it has an oversized fit.

See On Joah Brown
aerie waffle sweater
Aerie

Aerie Cool Down Quarter Zip Waffle Sweater ($70)

Spring is coming, and that calls for lightweight pastels. This waffle-knit quarter-zip is definitely a spring closet staple. 

See On Aerie
abercrombie blue
Abercrombie

Abercrombie YPB neoKNIT MAX Half-Zip ($80)

On clearance now, this cropped quarter-zip is a super soft and breathable, perfect pre- and post-workout

See On Abercrombie
almina concept
Almina Concept

Almina Concept Flannel Sweatshirt ($168)

This chic design was made for laidback days and cozy nights. The Flannel Sweatshirt combines the relaxed ease of your favorite sweater with the soft, brushed feel of classic flannel. 

See On Almina Concept
artizia cozy
Aritzia

Aritzia Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend 1/2 Zip ($95)

Coming in tons of colors, this relaxed fleece half-zip mockneck sweatshirt is a must-have. 

See On Aritzia
trendy queen
Trendy Queen on Amazon

Trendy Queen Oversized Quarter Zip Sweatshirts – Cropped ($36)

Along with Amazon’s other quarter-zips, they also have an athletic version that provides gentle warmth without being bulky. 

See On Amazon
Isabelle Farina

UGA '26

My name is Isabelle Farina, I am a senior Journalism student at the University of Georgia receiving a minor in Law, Ethics and Philosophy and a certificate in Film and Media Scoring. While I’ve been having my fun in the south, I’m definitely a Jersey Girl at heart. I'm from a small town in New Jersey, so I love splitting my time between the beach and New York City. Because of my proximity to such a vivacious city,I love all things pop culture; books, movies, TV, music, you name it, I am definitely interested in it.

The most important goal of mine is to be able to channel my passions for media and storytelling into a lifelong career. My dream job would be to be an entertainment reporter for a culture magazine or write for the arts and culture columns of a newspaper. I have always been fascinated by celebrity culture and how audiences get so attached to people they don't even know just because of the art they create or are involved in.

To pursue my passion thus far, I have gotten involved with fashion magazines on campus and written culture articles for local publications. The power of the media is so intriguing to me and I realize how important it is to society. I want to be a part of the action.