12 Staud Beaded Bag Dupes That’ll Give You All The Glitz & Glam

If you love a statement piece, then the Staud beaded bags are probably all over your For You Page. What makes these handbags so much fun is that they are all incredibly unique. Coming in all kinds of colors and patterns (and even a Zodiac-themed collection), the Staud Tommy Beaded Bags are taking over everyday fashion. And while these bags may be super cute, their prices typically range from $295 to $350, which doesn’t exactly make them affordable on a college student budget. But don’t let that stop you — that’s where the dupes come in.

These Staud beaded bag dupes range from the statement of all statement pieces to more muted patterns and colors for those who want a bag that’ll go with just about everything. They work for day and night looks, and can fit with anyone’s personal style because there’s just such a variety. A lot of these bags come in cooler tones for winter, but many can work for any season, or grab a pastel hue made for spring. So if you’re looking for a bag that’ll catch everyone’s eye, then these dupes are for you. Trends come and go, though, so make sure you really love the bag before you buy it in order to build a sustainable wardrobe.

Stadium Boutique Stadium Boutique Staud Bag Dupe ($69) Etsy is a great place to start supporting small artisans. I’d definitely look into the reviews and descriptions of each shop, but it’s where you can find some of the most unique pieces — and that’s what these beaded bags are all about. See On Etsy

Anthropologie Anthropologie The Fiona Beaded Bag: Icon Edition ($98) Anthropologie is where I personally first started seeing these beaded bags, even before I knew they were dupes. They’re probably the closest to the original that you’ll find. See On Anthropologie

BCBGeneration BCBGeneration Beaded Shoulder Bag ($98) If the wild patterns and prints are a little too much for you but you still want a standout beaded bag, this striped option is perfect. See On DSW

Lulus Lulus Virella Black Beaded Rhinestone Star Mini Shoulder Bag ($59) It Girls love the beaded bags because of how unique they all are, but that can mean they don’t match with most outfits. This black bag with stars will go with just about anything. See On Lulus

Anthropologie Anthropologie Beaded Knotted Double-Strap Slouchy Shoulder Bag ($128) If you’re looking for a bag that’ll hold a few more things, then this slouchy shoulder bag will give you that extra space you need without sacrificing style. See On Anthropologie