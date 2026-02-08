Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
12 Staud Beaded Bag Dupes That’ll Give You All The Glitz & Glam

If you love a statement piece, then the Staud beaded bags are probably all over your For You Page. What makes these handbags so much fun is that they are all incredibly unique. Coming in all kinds of colors and patterns (and even a Zodiac-themed collection), the Staud Tommy Beaded Bags are taking over everyday fashion. And while these bags may be super cute, their prices typically range from $295 to $350, which doesn’t exactly make them affordable on a college student budget. But don’t let that stop you — that’s where the dupes come in. 

These Staud beaded bag dupes range from the statement of all statement pieces to more muted patterns and colors for those who want a bag that’ll go with just about everything. They work for day and night looks, and can fit with anyone’s personal style because there’s just such a variety. A lot of these bags come in cooler tones for winter, but many can work for any season, or grab a pastel hue made for spring. So if you’re looking for a bag that’ll catch everyone’s eye, then these dupes are for you. Trends come and go, though, so make sure you really love the bag before you buy it in order to build a sustainable wardrobe.

staud beaded bag dupe
Silence + Noise

Silence + Noise Cierra Sequined Party Bag ($60)

Perfect colors for winter, this silver and blue bag from Urban Outfitters would look great on a night out.

staud beaded bag dupe
Stadium Boutique

Stadium Boutique Staud Bag Dupe ($69)

Etsy is a great place to start supporting small artisans. I’d definitely look into the reviews and descriptions of each shop, but it’s where you can find some of the most unique pieces — and that’s what these beaded bags are all about.

staud beaded bag dupe
Anthropologie

Anthropologie The Fiona Beaded Bag: Icon Edition ($98)

Anthropologie is where I personally first started seeing these beaded bags, even before I knew they were dupes. They’re probably the closest to the original that you’ll find.

staud beaded bag dupe
Gen & Co.

Jen & Co. Tana Beaded Shoulder Bag ($88)

Unpopular opinion, but animal prints should never go out of style. Mix it up even more with this blue and white zebra print shoulder bag.

staud beaded bag dupe
Kelly & Katie

Kelly & Katie Beaded Boho Crescent Satchel ($98)

For a different size and shape, try this crescent-shaped satchel.

staud beaded bag dupe
BCBGeneration

BCBGeneration Beaded Shoulder Bag ($98)

If the wild patterns and prints are a little too much for you but you still want a standout beaded bag, this striped option is perfect.

staud beaded bag dupe
Francesca\’s

Francesca’s Sherry Beaded Floral Shoulder Bag ($68)

Ideal for spring, this pastel floral bag will complete any warm weather outfit.

staud beaded bag dupe
Lulus

Lulus Virella Black Beaded Rhinestone Star Mini Shoulder Bag ($59)

It Girls love the beaded bags because of how unique they all are, but that can mean they don’t match with most outfits. This black bag with stars will go with just about anything.

staud beaded bag dupe
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Beaded Knotted Double-Strap Slouchy Shoulder Bag ($128)

If you’re looking for a bag that’ll hold a few more things, then this slouchy shoulder bag will give you that extra space you need without sacrificing style.

staud beaded bag dupe
Free People

Free People Vintage Beaded Velvet Evening Bag ($98)

This vintage-inspired bag is suited for a night out. It’s smaller, but its vintage feel means it’ll outlive the trend and work for years.

staud beaded bag dupe
Lulus

Lulus Sylvia Burgundy Beaded Rhinestone Shoulder Bag ($59)

Burgundy will be a color we’ll be seeing everywhere in 2026, and it goes with any darker colors.

staud beaded bag dupe
Free People

Free People Mariposa Beaded Wallet ($38)

If you really want to switch it up, then this beaded wallet is a top tier choice. You could even pair it with a beaded bag if you really want to commit to the bit.

Emma O'Keefe

Emerson '25

Emma O’Keefe is a National Writer for Her Campus Media. She writes for the culture and style verticals where she covers books, movies, TV, and music as well as the newest and most tried and true trends in fashion and beauty.

Beyond Her Campus, Emma works as the co-editor-in-chief of Five Cent Sound Magazine at Emerson College, where she manages a team of writers, editors, and creatives covering all things music. She is also a reader for Stork Magazine at Emerson where she gives feedback on flash fiction pieces. Emma has written for multiple Emerson on-campus magazines. She is currently a senior at Emerson College, majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing. Emma hopes to continue her career in editorial and magazines post-graduation this December.

In her free time, Emma can be found reading literary fiction, thrift shopping with friends, and writing anything and everything in her journal. She loves listening to music by female artists in genres like rock and indie, typically dominated by men and when she's in the mood for a podcast, she’ll listen to The Polyester Podcast for all of her pop culture hot take needs. You can find her experiences on LinkedIn and her writing on Substack.