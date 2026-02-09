Bad Bunny’s Sneakers From His Super Bowl Performance Have Already Sold Out

At the 2026 Super Bowl on Feb. 8, there was one special advertisement that didn’t take place during the designated ad breaks that was worth paying attention to. Bad Bunny used his electric Super Bowl halftime performance to not only unite Americans with the contagious, upbeat energy of Latin music, but also to advertise his latest sneaker collaboration with Adidas.

During his performance, Bad Bunny was wearing the Adidas BadBo 1.0 — a chunky, ’90s inspired shoe with delicate stitching and gummy bottoms. The cream-toned sneakers were the final component to top off his sleek monochromatic look. Bad Bunny sported a cream-colored suit topped with a square-cut jersey with the number 64 and his last name Ocasio on the back. (Fans speculate these details are thought to pay homage to his mother, Lysaurie Ocasio, who was born in 1964.)

Bad Bunny’s very-public advertisement of the BadBo 1.0s at the Super Bowl came a week after his Album Of The Year Grammys win, which is when a surprise drop of the BadBo 1.0s in brown and white was released. The shoes sold out immediately — only 1,994 pairs were sold to celebrate Bad Bunny’s birth year. Benito also showed off an unreleased pair of the BadBo 1.0’s in the “Rise” colorway at a pre-Super Bowl press conference. The grey, black, and blue shoes returned after originally debuting in the “BOKeTE” music video, which was released in April.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The cream-colored “Resilience” BadBo 1.0s were released on Feb. 9 and already sold out on the Adidas website, but are available through resellers like Stock X. Originally priced at $160, the sneakers are currently being offered at $200.

Bad Bunny and Adidas have been longtime sneaker collaborators. Their partnership dates back to 2021 with the release of the Forum Buckle Low “The First Café.” Reminiscent of the Samba but with buckles, the flat sneaker draws upon its coffee-inspired name with various shades of brown. While they have long surpassed their original retail price of $160, they are still available on sites like GOAT for prices ranging from $654 to $1,000. These historic shoes also lived up to their name as the first, coming as the first in a trilogy of Forum-style sneakers. Following “The First Café,” came “Easter Egg” and “Back to School,” all of which sold out with super speed. Because of this success, Bad Bunny and Adidas continued to make Forum variations for several years, including the “Low Blue Tint” in 2022 and the “Cangrejeros de Santurce” in 2023.

Bad Bunny saw the Super Bowl as the perfect opportunity to show off his latest collaboration with Adidas. With more than 130 million people watching, he knew he needed to stun in a new outfit — and what’s better than wearing your own creation? Bad Bunny’s dripped-out outfit, his undeniable charm, and infectious energy are just a few components that contributed to his historic halftime show.